(CNN)   ...when you're going through all the crap you have stored in your attic and find two letters written to you by the Unabomber   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Theodore Kaczynski, Anarcho-primitivism, Manifesto, old letters, Latin America, first thing, South America, readers of his budget travel book  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Dear Mr. Kazinski,
Stop writing my son.
Signed,
Epstein's Mom
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As part of a pandemic project suggested by his wife....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Dear Mr. Kazinski,
Stop writing my son.
Signed,
Epstein's Mom


I'll get the lights
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"What's an Una, anyway...and why would I bomb it?"
 
deadsanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A love letter from him is like a bullet from a farking gun.
/probably not obscure here.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His writing was certainly exceptional but his math skills were the bomb!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
His manifesto is still an interesting read.
He makes some good points about technology.

In the 1920's some economists estimated that by 2000 the average American would work 10-15 hrs a week due to advances in tech. The truth is that for every advance we make humans less and less valuable. Since machines dont sleep soon we wont either.

Going to Harvard at 16 was the biggest mistake of his life. That and having the CIA run LSD experiments on him while he was there.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Hello, my future girlfriend."
 
WhiskeyTeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I hate people when they're not polite!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Do you think if the Unabomber was still out there that he would vote by mail?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Do you think if the Unabomber was still out there that he would vote by mail?


No, but I'm sure he would have opened a company that supplied gender reveal parties
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Antiques Road Show guy: "I'm sorry, it looks like these bombs have been defused, so these are nearly an worthless."
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Eat The Placenta: Do you think if the Unabomber was still out there that he would vote by mail?

No, but I'm sure he would have opened a company that supplied gender reveal parties


The Unasexer?
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: HighlanderRPI: Eat The Placenta: Do you think if the Unabomber was still out there that he would vote by mail?

No, but I'm sure he would have opened a company that supplied gender reveal parties

The Unasexer?


Specializing in blow-up dolls.

/here all week
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Jack Epstein didn't bomb himself!
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Antiques Road Show guy: "I'm sorry, it looks like these bombs have been defused, so these are nearly an worthless."


"An worthless"

Farking phones....
 
