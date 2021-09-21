 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Hell hath no fury like a legislator scorned   (yahoo.com) divider line
86
    More: Dumbass, United States, Abuse, Text messaging, Rep. Steve Marino, Macomb County, Michigan, Democratic Party, Democracy, Michigan  
•       •       •

2939 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Sep 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stalkers are always welcome in the GOP.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell me you're a Republican without saying you're a Republican.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"


Yes, do explain what context they should be taken in, Mr. Representative. We're quite fascinated.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds emotional. Why is someone so emotional in politics? Tut, tut, tut...
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she shouldn't had dated a republican.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems like a sane person to have making decisions for people.
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"


Maybe it's like "boofing" which Kavanaugh said was a fun little word they used and had nothing to do with buttfarking.

Seriously...I'd never heard the term in my life, but I figured it out the second I heard it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marino, a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian, an Oakland County Democrat, had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago.


'leaked' revenge pron in 5...4...3...

All the R's in Michigan have already seen her nekkid pics.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mlive.comView Full Size


Hawt
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not above judging people for their looks.  I do it all the time.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Girl, you could do better.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's a bigger man baby on this planet than a Republican white male I dunno what it is.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steve Marino sounds like a douchebag wannabe Soprano. Grew up with a lot of those douches. Just because their name ends in a vowel, they think they're a wiseguy.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Values™
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [mlive.com image 584x437]

Hawt


Why do these guys all look like virgin axe murderers with mommy issues?
 
astronaut888 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not above judging people for their looks.  I do it all the time.
[Fark user image 800x450]
Girl, you could do better.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not above judging people for their looks.  I do it all the time.
[Fark user image 800x450]
Girl, you could do better.


Not much better.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDoBelieveYouGetYourAssKickedForThat.J​PG
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all my relationships, I can say at least two didn't end with the "I hope your car explodes" Hallmark card.

And only once did my car explode.  Dumb bint used a shaped charge that blew the gas tank in to a nearby pre school play ground.  All those little bodies running around, screaming that they're on fire.  Kind of looked like someone napalmed the Teletubbies.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years from now they'll be laughing about this
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Walker: "These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"

Yes, do explain what context they should be taken in, Mr. Representative. We're quite fascinated.


Yeah it's definitely a literal threat that she's going to plant a bomb in this person's car and not an overly emotional absurd statement 🙄
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [mlive.com image 584x437]

Hawt


I just dug that out to post it. I wonder if it was his freshman year pic from high school.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shiat where you eat
 
SmokyTheBar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well_thatescalatedquickly.jpg
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

astronaut888: Rapmaster2000: I'm not above judging people for their looks.  I do it all the time.
[Fark user image 800x450]
Girl, you could do better.

[Fark user image 850x633]


IN THIS HOUSE, WE DO NOT TAKE THE NAME OF DJ QUALLS IN VAIN!
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nakmuay: [mlive.com image 584x437]

Hawt


My gods. Theres..... something wrong with that dude. Other than the psycho texts.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It appears some of you believe it's the female Democratic lawmaker making these statements.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When threatening people...maybe don't do so in a way that's extremely easy to prove....
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's what Liz Lemon's agent is up to these days!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One guess as to who dumped whom.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Marino, a Macomb County Republican, and Manoogian, an Oakland County Democrat, had a personal relationship that ended more than a year ago.


'leaked' revenge pron in 5...4...3...

All the R's in Michigan have already seen her nekkid pics.


Was the hate sex worth it?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me you're a Republican without saying you're a Republican.


My first thought, too...

I only clicked on the article for confirmation  -- and sure as s***....
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: It appears some of you believe it's the female Democratic lawmaker making these statements.


I'm trying to figure this out as well. It's almost like folks aren't reading the source material.

Because stories about Republican lawmakers being whiny little biatches is so rare or something?
 
FiloBato
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: It appears some of you believe it's the female Democratic lawmaker making these statements.


That happens when you drtfa.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Tell me you're a Republican without saying you're a Republican.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe Marino did it as a God damned goof?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: It appears some of you believe it's the female Democratic lawmaker making these statements.


It's classic misdirection.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: "These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"


That's only because she stopped farking him, so it has nothing to do with work. See how that is better?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Time to speak with all his staffers, most especially the female ones.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

groppet: She seems like a sane person to have making decisions for people.


Meatsim1:Yeah it's definitely a literal threat that she's going to plant a bomb in this person's car and not an overly emotional absurd statement 🙄


In case you haven't read the article, it was the Republican dude making the threats to the female representative.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dang, that's what I get for adding references. Always late to the party :(
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Gyrfalcon: Walker: "These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"

Yes, do explain what context they should be taken in, Mr. Representative. We're quite fascinated.

Yeah it's definitely a literal threat that she's going to plant a bomb in this person's car and not an overly emotional absurd statement 🙄


When HE is going to plant the bomb.  The dude made the threats.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cautionflag: groppet: She seems like a sane person to have making decisions for people.

Meatsim1:Yeah it's definitely a literal threat that she's going to plant a bomb in this person's car and not an overly emotional absurd statement 🙄


In case you haven't read the article, it was the Republican dude making the threats to the female representative.


Oh....Welll....they might have actually done something about it if it was the other way around. But....he's a white republican man....
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Dumb farkers see the word "scorn" and assume that its the woman committing these crimes. This is very telling.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RasIanI: He sounds emotional. Why is someone so emotional in politics? Tut, tut, tut...


Maybe he's bleeding from his wherever.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is that Garth?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: "These statements are so out of context, and we're simply going to move to set it aside," he said.

Not sure how you can take out of context "I hope your car explodes on the way in" and "hide on the House floor"


It's really the go-to escape hatch for any quote from a Republican that their supporters want to ignore, including ones made in public where the full context is easily obtainable.

If a Republican said something self-damming, then it was taken out of context, and no, they'll never give us the full context, ever. Any attempt by someone else to show that the context changes nothing will be ignored. If a Democrat is accused of so much as saying something they never said, then it's 100% true and they should be impeached for it and Snopes is part of the Illuminati, don't you know that?
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [mlive.com image 584x437]

Hawt


Dude looks like he's studying to be a megachurch faith healer.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Family Values™


Yeah, the family of the 1930s where the woman with the black eye was told she had to go back to her husband or starve to death.

/That's what Regressives mean when they say family values, MAGA, etc.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A Republican who hates and abuses women? Jeez, that doesn't sound...

...wait, yeah, that scans.
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.