(NBC Washington)   Do you live in the city of Takoma Park, MD? Hey, thanks for funding a new program to protect the catalytic converters of Prius drivers. They really appreciate it   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
23
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Betty's sister, Bethie White.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drivers of certain electric, hybrid and cleaner fuel-burning cars...

I'm pretty sure no drivers of electric cars are worried about this. Something to do with no gas, or tailpipe, or engine.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's one method of deterring theft, "so wherever it turns up in some salvage yard, hopefully, somebody does the right thing," he said.

good luck with that.  at this point every place has to assume there is a pretty good chance that any cat brought in is stolen
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They are stealing them like crazy here.  The big thing is to hit a daycare center and cut them off all the vans
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Takoma Park is really lovely. My sister and brother in law were living there until about a year ago.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [img.ifunny.co image 720x448]


Holy crystal meth batman!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Unconcerned

You shouldn't be concerned either.
 
abbarach
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: It's one method of deterring theft, "so wherever it turns up in some salvage yard, hopefully, somebody does the right thing," he said.

good luck with that.  at this point every place has to assume there is a pretty good chance that any cat brought in is stolen


Especially if it's sawzall's off.  I don't know if it ever took off where I am (I know we already require recyclers to log ID for each cat they buy) but there was discussion of requiring the seller to show either a copy of the vehicles title or a receipt for a replacement cat...
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They are stealing them like crazy here.  The big thing is to hit a daycare center and cut them off all the vans


They're hitting church vans during the week here. They don't get used until the weekend and by then the thieves are gone.

Municipalities need to make it illegal for scrap yards to buy catalytic converters unless the seller can prove ownership.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WTF is marking the cats supposed to accomplish?  The people buying them already know they're stolen.  FFS.  Like they haven't figured out that Tweaker Johnny is stealing them.  They're farking cut off with a saw!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They are stealing them like crazy here.  The big thing is to hit a daycare center and cut them off all the vans

They're hitting church vans during the week here. They don't get used until the weekend and by then the thieves are gone.

Municipalities need to make it illegal for scrap yards to buy catalytic converters unless the seller can prove ownership.


Sounds like these thieves have a real vans deference.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why just them? They like to steal them off trucks and SUV's too because they are easier to get under and can be much larger.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
In case you all don't know how to do this right.

Steal catalytic converter
Sell to exhaust shop, exhaust shop pays you 30-50% of value
Exhaust shop sells to middleman(wholesaler) or directly to smelter, who asks no questions.
Scrap dealers do not need to be involved.

There is at least one smelter in the US that buys the whole cat and breaks it up at their location selling the steel components as scrap and selling the expensive metals to their partner company who refines them for reuse.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: WTF is marking the cats supposed to accomplish?  The people buying them already know they're stolen.  FFS.  Like they haven't figured out that Tweaker Johnny is stealing them.  They're farking cut off with a saw!


Or they take a few seconds to grind the mark off.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pat Goss on MotorWeek (also from Maryland) mentioned the issue on a recent episode:

Tips to Stop Catalytic Converter Theft | Goss' Garage
Youtube bZ6H30XO-f4


He said some of the thieves are doing so much damage cutting them off that insurance companies are declaring anthem totaled rather than paying to have them repaired.  (The hybrids take heat from the cat, so there's more connections in there than other vehicles)

... which for those of you who have had that happen, know that they pay you the blue book value, which might mean that you can't get a comparable vehicle as a replacement, so then you're SOL trying to find a new car.

Their recommendation was to put pipe clamps on the places that would be easy to cut to slow thieves down.  (And to park over mud puddles)
 
zbtop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The salvage places taking these things know 100% fully where these things are coming from, and they do not give a shiat. Anyone expecting them to "do the right thing" is living in a farking fantasy universe.

We've had them stolen out of cars literally on the street in front of our office during daylight hours as people were working. The catering business across the street has spent $30k in replacement cats for their trucks.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Around here you don't hear about cats being stolen much.  But tailgates get stolen out of Home Depot parking lots all the time.  One guy got busted a few years ago when he tried to sell 5 tailgates as scrap.  Apparently they were in such good shape the salvage yard knew they were stolen and called the cops.  They were all stolen from the same Home Depot parking lot.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: disaster bastard: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: They are stealing them like crazy here.  The big thing is to hit a daycare center and cut them off all the vans

They're hitting church vans during the week here. They don't get used until the weekend and by then the thieves are gone.

Municipalities need to make it illegal for scrap yards to buy catalytic converters unless the seller can prove ownership.

Sounds like these thieves have a real vans deference.


And the chopped off converters are definitely not being delivered in a pro state.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Drivers of certain electric, hybrid"

Show me where the catalytic converter is on an electric vehicle.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seems to me that going after the few people who are buying them and not the big number of people stealing them is a more effective strategy.
Honestly, I just expect the police are lazy and don't do any of it unless they have to.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I bought a 1990 Honda Civic SI shortly before gang bangers decided they were really cool. It got stolen, so I bought a 1996 Acura Integra just before they became cool. In the 22 years I owned it, it was stolen four times (but, you know, Lojack).

So I bought a Prius Prime.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: WTF is marking the cats supposed to accomplish?  The people buying them already know they're stolen.  FFS.  Like they haven't figured out that Tweaker Johnny is stealing them.  They're farking cut off with a saw!


yes but it would make it more difficult on the resale.
 
