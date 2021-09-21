 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson   (cnn.com) divider line
42
    More: Followup, Immune system, Vaccination, Vaccine, single shot of the vaccine, Johnson's single-dose vaccine, booster dose, one-shot J&J, severe Covid-19  
•       •       •

1685 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Sep 2021 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting that the booster is more effective when given later. This should be some relief to all the people I know who got J&J and have been annoyed that all the research is about Pfizer and Moderna.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: [Fark user image 600x256] [View Full Size image _x_]


No, the other one.
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: Interesting that the booster is more effective when given later. This should be some relief to all the people I know who got J&J and have been annoyed that all the research is about Pfizer and Moderna.


It's a six fold increase because there are three fold fewer antibodies to measure against four months later.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the Johnson & Johnson shot, just one. That night I was wracked with headache, fever, body aches and intense fatigue. I had some lingering effects the next day. Afterward, I was fine with no long-lasting repercussions. Hail Satan!
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, only if you actually get it. Get your shots people!
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverend!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Barouch said the J&J vaccine may appear less effective in countries outside the United States because it was tested in many countries when variants were circulating that can evade the protection offered by vaccines.
"The Beta or B.1.351 variant is an example -- it has so-called escape mutations that help it hide from the immune response. It circulated widely in South Africa but has been outcompeted in the US by Delta, which does not appear to escape immune protection as well."

So um ... yay, Delta?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I had the Johnson & Johnson shot, just one. That night I was wracked with headache, fever, body aches and intense fatigue. I had some lingering effects the next day. Afterward, I was fine with no long-lasting repercussions. Hail Satan!


I got the J&J back in April.

Only side effect for me was a poor night's sleep that night.  Kept tossing and turning and waking up, and couldn't get comfortable.

By the next morning, I felt fine aside from being a bit tired from not sleeping well.  No bad side effects and no lingering effects of any kind.

Will get a booster shot if and when recommended.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unimpressed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the J&J. I've never heard any information on availability of a booster. They keep releasing info about how effective it is, but never anything about when I can get it. I'm thinking about just getting the Pfizer two dose and mixing my vaccinations.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wetrat: Interesting that the booster is more effective when given later. This should be some relief to all the people I know who got J&J and have been annoyed that all the research is about Pfizer and Moderna.


J&J accounts for like 4 percent of the doses in the U.S. That's why the media pays so little attention to it.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feh. I gave subby's mom more Johnson than that last night!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: wetrat: Interesting that the booster is more effective when given later. This should be some relief to all the people I know who got J&J and have been annoyed that all the research is about Pfizer and Moderna.

J&J accounts for like 4 percent of the doses in the U.S. That's why the media pays so little attention to it.


It's small as a percentage, but 14.6 million people is still a lot of people.

That's greater than the population of all but four US states, to put it in perspective.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doc Daneeka: thornhill: wetrat: Interesting that the booster is more effective when given later. This should be some relief to all the people I know who got J&J and have been annoyed that all the research is about Pfizer and Moderna.

J&J accounts for like 4 percent of the doses in the U.S. That's why the media pays so little attention to it.

It's small as a percentage, but 14.6 million people is still a lot of people.

That's greater than the population of all but four US states, to put it in perspective.


How many football fields of people is that?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size


still true?
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: I had the Johnson & Johnson shot, just one. That night I was wracked with headache, fever, body aches and intense fatigue. I had some lingering effects the next day. Afterward, I was fine with no long-lasting repercussions. Hail Satan!


I was cold AF!  I had to fill up the bath tub with warm/hot water and lay in it.  Lasted about an hour and then bam everything gone and back to normal.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oneiros: "Barouch said the J&J vaccine may appear less effective in countries outside the United States because it was tested in many countries when variants were circulating that can evade the protection offered by vaccines.
"The Beta or B.1.351 variant is an example -- it has so-called escape mutations that help it hide from the immune response. It circulated widely in South Africa but has been outcompeted in the US by Delta, which does not appear to escape immune protection as well."

So um ... yay, Delta?


See? Thanks to the unvaxed allowing delta to spread like crazy! They died for us.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want a J&J booster! It was the first vaccine I could get an appointment for back in April, and I snapped it up. No side effects for me. I've been jealous of the people with the more effective two-dose ones and sulkily wearing a mask in the grocery store in case my current case of bad allergies is something more sinister.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I got the J&J. I've never heard any information on availability of a booster. They keep releasing info about how effective it is, but never anything about when I can get it. I'm thinking about just getting the Pfizer two dose and mixing my vaccinations.


Ensemble1 was their single dose trial which wrapped earlier this year. I assume these data are from the ingeniously names two dose study - Ensemble2. I've heard it was very hard to enroll because the mRNA options are easier (just walk into Walgreens vs a trip to the one hospital in your city running the study) and considered more effective by the public.
 
Abox
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are there any vaccine-requiring establishments that don't accept J&J for admittance
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Feh. I gave subby's mom more Johnson than that last night!


The longest part of that was the wait in line
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

plecos: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x311]

still true?


We ride in our elite Chariots of Pfizer
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

plecos: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x311]

still true?


I think the latest research shows that Moderna is a bit more effective than Pfizer.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ISO15693: plecos: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x311]

still true?

We ride in our elite Chariots of Pfizer


Ha. We see you down there every time our Moderna orbit takes us over your position.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
aka, johnson and johnson realized they werent making as much money as the other 2
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You said Johnson four times, subby.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No More Tears
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Dimensio: I had the Johnson & Johnson shot, just one. That night I was wracked with headache, fever, body aches and intense fatigue. I had some lingering effects the next day. Afterward, I was fine with no long-lasting repercussions. Hail Satan!

I was cold AF!  I had to fill up the bath tub with warm/hot water and lay in it.  Lasted about an hour and then bam everything gone and back to normal.


I had incredible chills with the Pfizer one as well.  Wasn't raising my body temp, just made me feel cold.  Ended up putting on a jacket and sitting in my car with the heater on full blast for an hour in the middle of June.  Then everything was normal again...
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: ISO15693: plecos: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x311]

still true?

We ride in our elite Chariots of Pfizer

Ha. We see you down there every time our Moderna orbit takes us over your position.


I think we can all agree, pFizer master race, Moderna space gods, J&J, that we are all infinitely superior to...


Them.
You know, malaria pill poppers and horse paste eaters.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I had the Johnson & Johnson shot, just one. That night I was wracked with headache, fever, body aches and intense fatigue. I had some lingering effects the next day. Afterward, I was fine with no long-lasting repercussions. Hail Satan!


I had those same effects. Felt like the flu, but only lasted about five hours. My wife and brother both got it the same time I did and had almost no symptoms.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "Barouch said the J&J vaccine may appear less effective in countries outside the United States because it was tested in many countries when variants were circulating that can evade the protection offered by vaccines.
"The Beta or B.1.351 variant is an example -- it has so-called escape mutations that help it hide from the immune response. It circulated widely in South Africa but has been outcompeted in the US by Delta, which does not appear to escape immune protection as well."

So um ... yay, Delta?


Nah. Boo, Delta. America hates losers.
 
Geralt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Johnson & Johnson & Jansen & Johnson*
 
UtopianDevil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dimensio: I had the Johnson & Johnson shot, just one. That night I was wracked with headache, fever, body aches and intense fatigue. I had some lingering effects the next day. Afterward, I was fine with no long-lasting repercussions. Hail Satan!


I had a similar experience.  About 4 hours after the shot I started shivering/aching/headache/sweating. Lasted into the next day. Second day I had a slight headache in the morning and felt fine by the afternoon.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I got the J&J. I've never heard any information on availability of a booster. They keep releasing info about how effective it is, but never anything about when I can get it. I'm thinking about just getting the Pfizer two dose and mixing my vaccinations.


Probably because a booster has not been approved yet.

On the other hand, I suspect mixing vaccines would produce the best response.  The U.K. is studying this.
 
Liadan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Doc Daneeka: thornhill: wetrat: Interesting that the booster is more effective when given later. This should be some relief to all the people I know who got J&J and have been annoyed that all the research is about Pfizer and Moderna.

J&J accounts for like 4 percent of the doses in the U.S. That's why the media pays so little attention to it.

It's small as a percentage, but 14.6 million people is still a lot of people.

That's greater than the population of all but four US states, to put it in perspective.


Locally it's the one they rolled out to get our teachers and restaurant workers vaccinated as quickly as possible. It's what was available the week before our schools started limited reopening so everyone took what they could get. If boosters are recommended I'd like to get another dose into those teachers in particular.

I also got J&J and my only real complaint is that my arm hurt for quite a long while. Not when you moved it like a tetanus shot, but if you so much as breathed on it it freaking HURT, and that went on for several days. My dad reported the same.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.