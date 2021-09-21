 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Gum and super glue is the name of my nursing home sex tape, and somehow the reason for New Orleans Ida related power outages   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
13
•       •       •

downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I live in New Orleans, and have for 14+ years.  Do not get me started on Entergy.  I don't really do rants online anymore.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

downstairs: I live in New Orleans, and have for 14+ years.  Do not get me started on Entergy.  I don't really do rants online anymore.


Then why are you on Fark.com at all?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: downstairs: I live in New Orleans, and have for 14+ years.  Do not get me started on Entergy.  I don't really do rants online anymore.

Then why are you on Fark.com at all?


Oh I did my ranting decades ago... I've been here 19 years, I come at Fark chill right now.  Better for the anxiety.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never tried gluing gum. BRB.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Class-Action Lawsuit approved! Now the power company can offer a settlement and the cost of the settlement is billed directly to customers who joined the suit!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: I live in New Orleans, and have for 14+ years.  Do not get me started on Entergy.


At some point in those 14 years, did you buy a generator?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, lets just all agree that massive global corporations know whats best and leave it at that.

Hey look! Its Alex from Strohs!
 
Anim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Class-Action Lawsuit approved! Now the power company can offer a settlement and the cost of the settlement is billed directly to customers who joined the suit!


Yeah, we're all going to end up getting $3.50 from the lawsuit and pay hundreds in restoration costs
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I always love the argument that they should underground the transmission lines. That's something like $2M a mile with easy digging. Where I am in the California mountains, good luck with that. Currently digging on the property we manage and we hit a rock so big we had to drill it and crack it. The developer obviously found it when they were doing the foundation in the 60s, said "nope" and just moved the building 8 inches north.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

downstairs: Cafe Threads: downstairs: I live in New Orleans, and have for 14+ years.  Do not get me started on Entergy.  I don't really do rants online anymore.

Then why are you on Fark.com at all?

Oh I did my ranting decades ago... I've been here 19 years, I come at Fark chill right now.  Better for the anxiety.


Subby here.
Sorry if I touched a nerve.
Sometimes I have to go dark to maintain my sanity. Swearing off the PolTab worked wonders for my state of mental health.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
and i'm sure it was the most expensive bubble gum and super glue ever, based on the charges to utilities customers.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: downstairs: Cafe Threads: downstairs: I live in New Orleans, and have for 14+ years.  Do not get me started on Entergy.  I don't really do rants online anymore.

Then why are you on Fark.com at all?

Oh I did my ranting decades ago... I've been here 19 years, I come at Fark chill right now.  Better for the anxiety.

Subby here.
Sorry if I touched a nerve.
Sometimes I have to go dark to maintain my sanity. Swearing off the PolTab worked wonders for my state of mental health.


Oh it's totally cool :)

I'm glad Entergy in NOLA is getting national attention.  It's necessary.  Electric here is like a third-world country in the modern sense of the term.

They're not prepared for an everyday storm much less a CAT3-4 hurricane.  And those happen here, not sure if they know.
 
