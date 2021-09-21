 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   Ok, listen. If you're "tearing up" because it's the last time you'll be eating crappy fast food at one particular Wendy's that's closing, it's time to take a big, waddling step back, examine your life, and figure out where you went off the tracks   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
37
    More: Stupid, Fast food, fast-food restaurant, Hamburger, Dave Thomas Circle, gonna miss, Wendy's, signature Wendy's restaurant, traffic circle  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 11:17 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Precious and few are the Asiago Chicken Ranch Combos we two can share....
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tearing up" as your butthole after eating Wendy's?
 
RainDawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I get pretty "torn up" every time I eat fast food.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Square, paste-like, over-salty burgers
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Finger chili....dont leave me all alone...
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RainDawg: I get pretty "torn up" every time I eat fast food.


Stay away from Taco Bell, then...
 
covfefe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some people can't easily regulate their emotions, subby, you pure-evil malevolent gremlin that destroys my life. I'm filing a restraining order against you as soon as I find out who you are and why I love you so much.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Monday was the last full day of operation for the Wendy's at the center of Northeast D.C.'s notoriously confusing "Dave Thomas Circle."

Not to be confused with DC's several dozen other notoriously confusing traffic clusterfarks.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And with that inconsiderate headline Smitty crushes the feels of 73% of Fark's key demographic.
There shall be greasy tears on some pillows tonight, I tell thee!
 
baorao
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
in the drive thru one last time like
🎵🎹🎹🎹
Fark user imageView Full Size

🎵
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Finger chili....dont leave me all alone...


Came for the finger chili. Leaving satisfied.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just wait till the great restaurant contraction gets in full swing.  The is no way they can keep the current short staff at all restaurants and stay open.  It's going to be like the used car industry l, only with vacant restaurants instead.  Or, you know, they could start paying a living wage and give them benefits.
 
zbtop
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, I think the world will be ok without the Wendy's and the insane traffic that absurd road mess generates.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark you, Subby! If I had a time machine and was sent on an assignment to kill Hitler, I'd divert it so I could eat at a 70's A&W and Shakey's Pizza again.

Or Taco Bell for their old-school Enchurritos. Oh god how I miss those (no, the "Secret Menu" version isn't as good)!!

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Dave Thomas Circle...

I remember when that traffic pattern was created and it was supposed to be an improvement over the previous arrangement. But if you were traveling South on Florida Avenue you had to take a 3-turn detour over to New York Avenue rather than just going straight.

It's like they built a traffic circle that was actually more like two triangles flip-farking but they called it a circle anyway.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There is a Wendy's in Albuquerque that occupies a weird intersection similar to this. It is  where Route 66/Central Ave and Lomas join up. If they ever need to eat the same exact tasting food and do it on an odd triangular shaped space, this could work for them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zbtop: Yeah, I think the world will be ok without the Wendy's and the insane traffic that absurd road mess generates.


I'm on the other side of the country and even I can tell, from one picture, that area is a traffic clusterfark:

media.nbcwashington.comView Full Size


Seriously, what a mess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was that the Wendy's that was rumored to have the restroom glory hole connected to the kitchen chili pot?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Monday was the last full day of operation for the Wendy's at the center of Northeast D.C.'s notoriously confusing "Dave Thomas Circle."

Not to be confused with DC's several dozen other notoriously confusing traffic clusterfarks.


Perhaps, but even though I've only had one course in traffic engineering, that intersection falls into the "how bad can we make this" design category.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pro Fat Tips

Wendy's app/online ordering platform often has offers like Free Baconator Fries with purchase, and if you select the smallest Frosty size which is a Junior size (6oz) it'll only cost you $0.29.

Wendy's has a dedicated app like most major fast food chains now, but Wendy's additionally has their website in browser with the same features and functions of their app.  Why is that a tip?  Account creation isn't needed if you use a FB or Google account.  If you have more than one Google account on your phone and you use your mobile browser you can cycle through your accounts claiming all the 1-time free with purchase items, which reset approx. every 1-2 months.

Happy Heart Attacks!
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As Subby said, if fast food is your primary concern, you should really re-think all your life decisions.

/check yoself befo you shrek yoself
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember when they had the best fast food burger you could get. Even our local one that had been in the same building since I was a boy was still selling those burgers recently. They moved to a new building and location and began making the greasy cardboard they call burgers now. Probably the worst fast food burger now. I'm guessing to get the new building and location and to leave the 45 yr old behind the franchise owner had to cave to corporate demands and get their stuff direct from the shiat makers
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Geotpf: zbtop: Yeah, I think the world will be ok without the Wendy's and the insane traffic that absurd road mess generates.

I'm on the other side of the country and even I can tell, from one picture, that area is a traffic clusterfark:

[media.nbcwashington.com image 850x478]

Seriously, what a mess.


...what wut...WHY?!

/Somebody make all the anti vax governors and Republicans governors when visiting DC eat here.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Fark you, Subby! If I had a time machine and was sent on an assignment to kill Hitler, I'd divert it so I could eat at a 70's A&W and Shakey's Pizza again.

Or Taco Bell for their old-school Enchurritos. Oh god how I miss those (no, the "Secret Menu" version isn't as good)!!

[img.huffingtonpost.com image 850x477]


You don't need a time machine the Canadian A&W is like the 70ies version. The company split off from the U.S operation and kept making food that people wanted to eat. I'm sure at the time the U.S executives were skeptical of the strategy but it has worked out well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The baconator is by far the greasiest FF burger I have ever consumed. Like, I farking dare you to make it greasier. This is why I stick to healthy and economic alternatives like Taco Bell, the king of fast food franchises.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know what?  There's a McD's my parents took me to once in a while when I was little, during a time when they could barely afford that kind of expenditure (though of course I didn't know that when I was a little kid).

Later the location was reno'd to update the look to modern franchise standards, and when I occasionally end up driving by that place, I think about it nostalgically and it bothers me just a tiny, tiny bit that the place I remember is gone.

So I can actually see being bothered by a Wendy's closing... if you had some happy memories associated with it.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why no picture of the teary eyed customer? No wide angle lens?

I do like Wendy's food, but dont eat there often as I'm already taking blood pressure & cholesterol meds.
 
germ78
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My issue with Wendy's is that practically everything on their menu involves bacon. It's like after the success of the Baconator, they were like "let's apply that to ALL our burgers!!!11!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I got teary eyed eating one of the last chicken cordon bleu sandwiches Arby's ever made a few months ago.  But that's because they made it super fresh and I didn't realize how hot it was.

/ they also used a shiat load of ham, since they were trying to use up the last of it.  You know how sandwiches look on the commercial?  This one looked like that.  It was a thing of beauty.  Damn tasty. I'll miss you cordon bleu.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Subtonic: The baconator is by far the greasiest FF burger I have ever consumed. Like, I farking dare you to make it greasier. This is why I stick to healthy and economic alternatives like Taco Bell, the king of fast food franchises.


Comedian Chris porter is that you?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

germ78: My issue with Wendy's is that practically everything on their menu involves bacon. It's like after the success of the Baconator, they were like "let's apply that to ALL our burgers!!!11!"


I could go for a bacon frosty
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moroning: Just wait till the great restaurant contraction gets in full swing.  The is no way they can keep the current short staff at all restaurants and stay open.  It's going to be like the used car industry l, only with vacant restaurants instead.  Or, you know, they could start paying a living wage and give them benefits.


I bet they'll cover a lot of that ground ramping up the use of these:

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Moroning: Just wait till the great restaurant contraction gets in full swing.  The is no way they can keep the current short staff at all restaurants and stay open.  It's going to be like the used car industry l, only with vacant restaurants instead.  Or, you know, they could start paying a living wage and give them benefits.


If a restaurant survives, they can pay people more. Because you they can charge more thanks to less competition.

In other words, don't forget that you are always free to give more of your money to the people that work there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: zbtop: Yeah, I think the world will be ok without the Wendy's and the insane traffic that absurd road mess generates.

I'm on the other side of the country and even I can tell, from one picture, that area is a traffic clusterfark:

[media.nbcwashington.com image 850x478]

Seriously, what a mess.


It probably didn't get the foot traffic they expected.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: You don't need a time machine


Woah easy there, maybe you don't, but I still would like one. I'd get some 10c burgers and fries made with beef tallow. Oh I'd also fix some personal life mistakes, but skip any larger world issues. fark that nonsense.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Moroning: Just wait till the great restaurant contraction gets in full swing.  The is no way they can keep the current short staff at all restaurants and stay open.  It's going to be like the used car industry l, only with vacant restaurants instead.  Or, you know, they could start paying a living wage and give them benefits.

I bet they'll cover a lot of that ground ramping up the use of these:

[miro.medium.com image 650x419]


The new McD's look spooky inside.  Little contact with actual human staff.  It's bizarre feeling.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.