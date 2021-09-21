 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   DC Schools: Kids can't be vaccinated, but having them wear masks all day is hard so we're not gonna. Parents: Then we want to enroll in virtual learning. Schools: No, not possible. Parents: Then we'll keep them home. Schools: OK, CPS report it is   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Demonstrating all the flexibility and innovation school systems are known for.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Demonstrating all the flexibility and innovation school systems are known for.


As well as their obvious love for dead kids.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid has tested the limits of my sanity in many ways. If I had kids and had to deal with sh*t like this I probably would have snapped by now. I can't imagine being a parent with school-aged children
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: edmo: Demonstrating all the flexibility and innovation school systems are known for.

As well as their obvious love for dead kids.


Anytime who has had to teach a classroom full of them knows the dead ones are easier to handle.  Nice and quiet - ideal students if it weren't for the smell.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poppaskwat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Report the school to CPS for child endangerment.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The schools:

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.


you spelled a word to make a political statement in a sentence.  you so clever, let me guess, you believe parents should not protect their children from a farking deadly virus.  you so awesome, i can't stop fapping.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.


You know the same crap happens in red states too right?
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x849]


They can't. They can't. That's the problem here. Add on no mask mandate and you can see why parents are concerned.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DC is like the worst of all possible worlds. Take the worst of the left and the worst of the right and combine it into a giant turd and put it right there in the swampland between Maryland and Virginia.

// mmm, steamy
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think these people are former gym
Teachers who really miss shower time at the Junior High.  That's why they need in-school classes, and why they have to punish those who get in the way.

You can't just let a teenager go without showering like that. The school must make sure they are clean!  And that principal is willing to go in there and make sure every single one does it correctly.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DCPS has not yet provided an official response to the I-Team's questions, but its policy states CFSA's involvement "should be considered a last resort and is only appropriate when a parent's actions or inactions directly impact their child's attendance.

Translation: DCPS knows what they're doing and they're guilty as hell.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I think these people are former gym
Teachers who really miss shower time at the Junior High.  That's why they need in-school classes, and why they have to punish those who get in the way.

You can't just let a teenager go without showering like that. The school must make sure they are clean!  And that principal is willing to go in there and make sure every single one does it correctly.


FTFA:

The I-Team reached out to several other school districts across Maryland and Northern Virginia. So far, no other districts have said they're reporting families to child protection agencies for unexcused absences at this time.
A spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, for instance, said MCPS is "not using traditional truancy interventions at this time" or "imposing any sanctions for parents who fail to send their children to school."

You might be onto something. No other district in the area seems to be doing this so someone at DCPS is on one hell of a power trip.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.


Your troll-fu is weak, old man.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Covid has tested the limits of my sanity in many ways. If I had kids and had to deal with sh*t like this I probably would have snapped by now. I can't imagine being a parent with school-aged children


It sucks. I could not be happier the superintendent here in Houston said fark you to the governor.  The legislature declined to provide additional funding to school districts to allow for virtual schooling for everybody that wants it, instead you must show disability which fortunately does not apply to my son.
 
Lord Putin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our kid is young enough we can home school until this stupidity sorts itself out, thankfully.

I can't imagine dealing with stupid people at school (parents and faculty) all of whom have their own stupid ideas that don't work
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JungleBoogie: DC is like the worst of all possible worlds. Take the worst of the left and the worst of the right and combine it into a giant turd and put it right there in the swampland between Maryland and Virginia.

// mmm, steamy


DC should not have any residents.  It should be a series of office buildings for government purpose only and any citizens should live in MD or VA.  Make it like Kansas City.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: The schools:

[preview.redd.it image 626x478]


I mean...it depends on the school. We bought a zillion rapid tests early this summer (I think that's one of the reasons you can't find them in stores anymore). Masks are required. Lunch is outside. Ventilation has been improved.

I'm inclined to blame what's happening in DC on a lack of resources, but masks are cheap so I dunno. Maybe they just don't care.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.


nice new alt chump cake
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.


FOAD.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bowen: Headso: The schools:

[preview.redd.it image 626x478]

I mean...it depends on the school. We bought a zillion rapid tests early this summer (I think that's one of the reasons you can't find them in stores anymore). Masks are required. Lunch is outside. Ventilation has been improved.

I'm inclined to blame what's happening in DC on a lack of resources, but masks are cheap so I dunno. Maybe they just don't care.


If you take what the school budget is and divide it by the number of students, they are spending over $27,000/student the last I checked. It's probably higher now.

I think they can afford masks.
 
Avery614
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Cafe Threads: edmo: Demonstrating all the flexibility and innovation school systems are known for.

As well as their obvious love for dead kids.

Anytime who has had to teach a classroom full of them knows the dead ones are easier to handle.  Nice and quiet - ideal students if it weren't for the smell.


Rowan Atkinson - Fatal Beatings
Youtube rJnboi8rOpo
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Let some kid violate the dress code and see how quickly they seem to be able to enforce that. Spaghetti straps on a dress, showing some shoulder? STRAIGHT TO THE OFFICE AND SENT HOME!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Cafe Threads: edmo: Demonstrating all the flexibility and innovation school systems are known for.

As well as their obvious love for dead kids.

Anytime who has had to teach a classroom full of them knows the dead ones are easier to handle.  Nice and quiet - ideal students if it weren't for the smell.


And if you Black Widow your face on the desk a couple times, even that becomes manageable.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
argylez
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Both of my kids fall in the category of being too young to vaccinate.  It's not ideal, but hopefully there will be a vaccine available in about a month

/fingers crossed
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheReject: 169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 850x849]

They can't. They can't. That's the problem here. Add on no mask mandate and you can see why parents are concerned.


It's not a no mask mandate.  It's a "your kid doesn't have to wear a mask while eating lunch."  That's reasonable.  Now, I don't know whether the indoor facilities are more spaced out, or are packed together.  But Fark headline is definitely misleading.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

argylez: Both of my kids fall in the category of being too young to vaccinate.  It's not ideal, but hopefully there will be a vaccine available in about a month

/fingers crossed


You already know that they will get 1/3 of an adult dose.   (If there is some subtlety that a 5 year old gets less than a 1/3 adult dose, where an 11 year old gets exactly 1/3 that could slow you down.)    Jumping the gun is a time honored practice in both marriages and getting Oklahoma land.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

asciibaron: BeotchPudding: Demorats really love threatening people to get their way.

you spelled a word to make a political statement in a sentence.  you so clever, let me guess, you believe parents should not protect their children from a farking deadly virus.  you so awesome, i can't stop fapping.


Also smarted his own post.

So he's got that going for him, which is nice.
 
Iczer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Apparently at least one class at the middle school my mom works at is down over half the students in it due to Covid quarantine protocols already. They've been back maybe all of two weeks now?

Schools not having crap like the option for distance learning for those that want it is beyond reprehensible.
 
Carthax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Covid has tested the limits of my sanity in many ways. If I had kids and had to deal with sh*t like this I probably would have snapped by now. I can't imagine being a parent with school-aged children


It really farking sucks.  We just took our 5-year-old son out of the local K-4 school near our house and enrolled him at the K-8 school two blocks from my in-laws' house -- which is 3 1/2 hours away from our own house.

I am working from my in-laws' house as much as I can, but my boss wants me in the office every Thursday, so I am traveling home on Wednesday evenings, then driving back on Friday evenings.

My son is happy at the new school, and he hasn't had exposure after exposure like he did at the previous school.

The new school's policy is "Masks for everyone, vaccines for every eligible person, enforced social distancing in class and at lunch, and no visitors in the school, except to the front office."

The old school's policy is "NO MASKS, Vaccines are optional for eligible people, NO MASKS, Students who have been exposed to covid at school can voluntarily quarantine for up to 5 school days, NO MASKS, and adult visitors should limit their time in the building.  ...and did we mention NO farkING MASKS?"

Tomorrow is my son's 6th birthday.  Because of Governor Lee's (and work's) ridiculous policies, I have to leave my son on his birthday.

I say this with all the hatred and venom in my heart:  fark GOVERNOR LEE.  fark HIM SIDEWAYS WITH A CACTUS.  He has literally torn this family apart.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For the love of god, EVERY child welfare organization, in the US and internationally, has come out saying that lack of in person learning is more damaging to kids as a whole than the relatively low risk of serious or long term complications from covid in the ages that can not be vaccinated.

This is also DC public schools, so these kids are already most likely disadvantaged in many ways.

Yes, kids will be more likely to get covid. Yes, a small number of them may will suffer serious long terms consequences from it, and sadly, some may actually die.

HOWEVER, these are kids who, i'd wager, the majority of do not have healthy learning environments at home, and the long term damage you will do to them by farking up key years of their education is stuff you will never get back, for ALL of them.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"But Kavitha Kasargod-Staub is among the parents who say more flexibility is needed as the nation grapples with another alarming coronavirus wave."

It's understandable that the district hasn't reached out to her to find a solution. I'd personally be very concerned that reading her name aloud would summon an old-world demon.
 
inner ted
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Covid has tested the limits of my sanity in many ways. If I had kids and had to deal with sh*t like this I probably would have snapped by now. I can't imagine being a parent with school-aged children


That feels like sympathy and I'll take it
/ vaccine is sooo close for them
/ I've had it easier than most cause I got a great house and get to work from home
/ been taking this seriously for going on two years now and  ready as fark for this to be over
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All the little ankle biters are wearing masks without a problem in schools near me. They're more resilient than given credit. They actually want to protect themselves and others without questioning their freedumbs. Masks don't work crazies in 3,2,1.....
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For the love of god, EVERY child welfare organization, in the US and internationally, has come out saying that lack of in person learning is more damaging to kids as a whole than the relatively low risk of serious or long term complications from covid in the ages that can not be vaccinated.

This is also DC public schools, so these kids are already most likely disadvantaged in many ways.

Yes, kids will be more likely to get covid. Yes, a small number of them may will suffer serious long terms consequences from it, and sadly, some may actually die.

HOWEVER, these are kids who, i'd wager, the majority of do not have healthy learning environments at home, and the long term damage you will do to them by farking up key years of their education is stuff you will never get back, for ALL of them.


I have a really hard time believing that the rest of a kid's entire life will be f*cked up if they don't get social studies lessons in person.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Bowen: Headso: The schools:

[preview.redd.it image 626x478]

I mean...it depends on the school. We bought a zillion rapid tests early this summer (I think that's one of the reasons you can't find them in stores anymore). Masks are required. Lunch is outside. Ventilation has been improved.

I'm inclined to blame what's happening in DC on a lack of resources, but masks are cheap so I dunno. Maybe they just don't care.

If you take what the school budget is and divide it by the number of students, they are spending over $27,000/student the last I checked. It's probably higher now.

I think they can afford masks.


Didn't spend enough to teach you to read to the period.
 
inner ted
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iczer: Apparently at least one class at the middle school my mom works at is down over half the students in it due to Covid quarantine protocols already. They've been back maybe all of two weeks now?

Schools not having crap like the option for distance learning for those that want it is beyond reprehensible.


Muthafarking this

My kids o so enlightened Montessori school was remote option last year but a big NOPE GET IN CLASS this year
We even asked if he could rejoin after he gets vaccinated

NOPE
fark those people and now he's home schooled this year - but it's a real home school vs the catastrafark of his old school trying to patch together an online option that was pretty pitiful

He gets to go back to in person next year

This pandemic has had so many examples of shiat behavior from so many places in our society it just leaves me shaking my head in frustration
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seemed like the entire article was about one woman.  Way to go NBC tunnel vision.
 
inner ted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For the love of god, EVERY child welfare organization, in the US and internationally, has come out saying that lack of in person learning is more damaging to kids as a whole than the relatively low risk of serious or long term complications from covid in the ages that can not be vaccinated.

This is also DC public schools, so these kids are already most likely disadvantaged in many ways.

Yes, kids will be more likely to get covid. Yes, a small number of them may will suffer serious long terms consequences from it, and sadly, some may actually die.

HOWEVER, these are kids who, i'd wager, the majority of do not have healthy learning environments at home, and the long term damage you will do to them by farking up key years of their education is stuff you will never get back, for ALL of them.


lol
this guy
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For the love of god, EVERY child welfare organization, in the US and internationally, has come out saying that lack of in person learning is more damaging to kids as a whole than the relatively low risk of serious or long term complications from covid in the ages that can not be vaccinated.

This is also DC public schools, so these kids are already most likely disadvantaged in many ways.

Yes, kids will be more likely to get covid. Yes, a small number of them may will suffer serious long terms consequences from it, and sadly, some may actually die.

HOWEVER, these are kids who, i'd wager, the majority of do not have healthy learning environments at home, and the long term damage you will do to them by farking up key years of their education is stuff you will never get back, for ALL of them.


'kay, so make the schools a safer in-person learning place in the midst of a pandemic, with aggressively protective and cautious policies.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

poppaskwat: Report the school to CPS for child endangerment.


I sorta noticed that they didn't interview any child protective agency people.  More gripping journalism to leave the readers in suspense about which side they'll come down on.  Teaching, or public health?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I do feel bad for her, the schools around here pretty much nixed the online option this year, so in person is the only option or pull your kid to Home school. It's like once the teachers got vaccines, it was like Whelp, Fark it, everyone back in the pool and roll the dice

Some days last week we get 2 emails a day of new cases, last one was 3 new cases in one day they were notified of & they never say what grade or room (It's a pre K-8 school), so we have no idea if it's students, staff, teachers, the night janitor, or what. The superintendents emails are all vague as hell. And this is a rural town school around 400 kids plus teachers and admins, not a city school with lots of students

Just my experience, they had LESS known cases all last year and, with some students remote and some in person, but many more cases one month into the new school year so far, it feels inevitable that everyone is going to get it at some point. The question is 'how bad'?
 
