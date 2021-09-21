 Skip to content
(ABC News)   El Salvador president changes Twitter profile to 'dictator.' Little Dick Tater takes notes   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm doing that when I get back on Twitter"
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
El Salvador's president has apparently changed his Twitter profile description to "dictator," in what may be an ironic comment on last week's protests against him

No. There is no sarcasm, or irony in the head of a nation "jokingly" changing their title from President to Dictator. There is no "joking" a Bellamy salute. There is no "ironic "Jews will not replace us".
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Yep.  There are places and times for humour, and when you're a head of state they are far and few between and need to be carefully considered.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He is a dictator. He dissolved 1/3 of the branches of government by illegally firing the SC. Then, he appointed people who ruled he can run for reelection.

There is no reading of El Salvador's constitution that allows consecutive terms. In the section that described who is eligible it very clearly says that if in the preceding four year presidential term, a person occupied the office for six months, they are not eligible for the presidency.

The two main political parties of El Salvador were too busy playing politics, farking each other over rather than addressing problems. The public elected an unqualified douchebag, who has enough popularity, to completely subvert their democracy.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

what about "lol I'm Hitler lol!"

funny or no
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But he loves Bitcoin? How could this happen!?!??
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

But enough about the 2016 USA election!!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

You're not getting back on Twitter.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The true irony of 'Jews will not replace us" is that those morans actually think that we spent the last 5,000 years educating and bettering and fighting for our next generations so that we could come here and replace white trash bottom feeders.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The populist president elected in 2019 has maintained high popularity with his vows to stamp out corruption that was rampant among the country's traditional parties. But some Salvadorans say he is becoming a dictator for real.
Bukele's New Ideas party won a congressional majority this year and immediately after taking its seats in the National Assembly in May, it replaced the five members of the Constitutional Chamber and the independent attorney general who had balked at several of Bukele's earlier actions.

So basically a minority dislikes his populist policies, demanding their freedumbs and rejecting any responsibilities.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
" Ron 'Tater Salad' White was quoted as saying "Hey, he's not related to me no way no how!"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
El Salvador's president has apparently changed his Twitter profile description to "dictator," in what may be an ironic comment on last week's protests against him

Ironic?  In what way?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I would surmise as making fun of the protesters doing so?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

No.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nayib Bukele? What sort of name is that? Lebanese?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nayib_B​u​kele
According to The Times of Israel, Bukele's paternal grandparents were Palestinian Christians from Jerusalem and Bethlehem while his maternal grandmother was Catholic and his maternal grandfather was Greek Orthodox.[3] His father later converted to Islam and became an imam.[3]

I would think that in a Catholic country having  a father who became an Imam would  bar you from politics.

Then again Trump got elected despite all his albatrosses .
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Good thing that can't happen here!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What, we aren't gonna liberate them and bring them democracy?
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We finally find an honest politician and everyone gets bent out of shape.
There's just no pleasing you people, is there?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The irony is countries like theirs probably COULD be annexed and liberated. Their problems aren't ideological ass backwards bullshiat like the Taliban. Their countries aren't lacking identity like the Afghan's.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.