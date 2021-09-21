 Skip to content
(YouTube)   It's finally here   (youtube.com) divider line
Avigdore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Earth, Wind & Fire - September (1 Hour Version)
Youtube oztLjRFbCgc
It IS finally here
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I got thirty seconds in and gave up. What is it?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WTF is this crap?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The war on Christmas?

It comes earlier every year.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I got thirty seconds in and gave up. What is it?


Glad I read the comments on fark before clicking the link. I'll have you know I have very important things to do that can fill that 30 seconds.
 
karl2025
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was cute!
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Heh, he seems like a neat dude. I'm going to have to check out some of his other work. Thanks subby
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An 8 minute video named simply 9/21/21.  Anyone got the cliff notes?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ less than a minute ago  

king of vegas: I got thirty seconds in and gave up. What is it?


Great_Milenko: WTF is this crap?



Remember that less than 5% of submissions are hand-picked for Fark's main page.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wow. Thanks, submitter. I'd never heard of this guy. More informative link about this guy and all his charity videos - https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/21/​226​86047/demi-adejuyigbe-september-21st-e​arth-wind-fire
 
philodough
‘’ less than a minute ago  
oh

I mistakenly thought Dune.
 
