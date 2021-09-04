 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   COVID-19 Quinceañera-17   (npr.org) divider line
7
    More: Strange, Family, Citlaly Olvera, Mother, sea of family, last year, Father, huge demand, Girl  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 8:46 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ah, gonna let them grow up before celebrating them being all grown up.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The gal in the picture looks a helluva lot older than 17. Must be the lighting.. Or that's a pic of her mom.
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, might I suggest that they wait until they're 19? Because we're still in the middle of a pandemic!!!!

/Latina.
// Didn't have a quinceanera. I've never even been to a quinceanera.
/// I need to find out what flavors of Hispanic have Quinceaneras because I love a good party as much as anyone.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Miss5280: Well, might I suggest that they wait until they're 19? Because we're still in the middle of a pandemic!!!!

/Latina.
// Didn't have a quinceanera. I've never even been to a quinceanera.
/// I need to find out what flavors of Hispanic have Quinceaneras because I love a good party as much as anyone.


It's a Mexican thing.  And crap is it big in Houston(and I assume all of Texas).
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Covid to face Florida in the finals.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Looks like a scene from The Godfather / Goodfellas to be honest. Al Pacino and Ray Liotta on the way.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a rough looking 17 year old
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.