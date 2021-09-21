 Skip to content
(Metro)   Hostage situation ends peacefully with the monkey giving up the puppy   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Strange, Primate, Hostage, Politics of Malaysia, Onlooker Cherry Lew Yee Lee, pet puppy, Monkey, Malaysia, country's wildlife department  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have called in the monkey police to handle it.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


"DROP THE PUPPY! I SAID DROP THE PUPPY!"
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Sinister Urge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PuppyMonkeyHostage.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So they named the puppy "Saru", which means "vague" or "obscene" in Malay apparently, but also "monkey" in Japanese.

I'm confused.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This just short-circuited my brain; I have no reaction. It's like hearing the story about the turtle in the Voight-Kampff test.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is the kind of unholy alliance that can only result in tears and misdirected Mountain Dew marketing efforts.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Archer - The Negotiator.
Youtube IpVfIcId2Qg
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Monkeys are farking terrible creatures
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Some baboons that steal puppies and raise them as pets/protection
 
Slypork
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Monkeys are farking terrible creatures


This is all part of their evil plan. The monkey takes the puppy hostage. The monkey is a carrier of a new disease that only humans are susceptible to. It then bites the puppy, infecting it. It then gives up the puppy to the humans, who "rescue" it. The puppy, being playful, nips at the human. The humans start spreading the disease around the world. Before you can say "Dr. Zaius" humans are all dead.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Some baboons that steal puppies and raise them as pets/protection


/dinner.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Slypork: Marcos P: Monkeys are farking terrible creatures

This is all part of their evil plan. The monkey takes the puppy hostage. The monkey is a carrier of a new disease that only humans are susceptible to. It then bites the puppy, infecting it. It then gives up the puppy to the humans, who "rescue" it. The puppy, being playful, nips at the human. The humans start spreading the disease around the world. Before you can say "Dr. Zaius" humans are all dead.


We have to destroy them before they destroy us
 
Wobambo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Feel bad for the monkey... it was motivated by something and clearly wasn't intending any harm to the puppy. Maybe it lost its own offspring recently or something. Or was just doing a "see, humans, I one human too. See fur creature, mine, we go walks" weird mimicry.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Slypork: Before you can say "Dr. Zaius" humans are all dead.


And the Earth rejoiced.
 
