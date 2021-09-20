 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSAW Wausau)   A couple of good ol' boys in Mississippi couldn't believe their luck when they spotted the empty car with the FREE CAR sign on the side of the road, with the key in the ignition. Guess what happened next   (wsaw.com) divider line
24
    More: Repeat, Coroner, Automobile, Constable, COPIAH COUNTY, Copyright, Police, All rights reserved, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley  
•       •       •

1003 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 8:20 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hey, there's a dead hooker in the trunk!"

Dirty Work (5/12) Movie CLIP - A Whole Lotta Dead Hookers (1998) HD
Youtube BlWpx55Mo5s
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They died of COVID?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Twice in the same day??  Is a serial killer on the loose?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


?
 
nosearchimi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Mississippi.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Free body" might have worked just as well. I think this is research-grant worthy material.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Peat and Repeat tain't the brightest of brothers
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Lab Monkey: Twice in the same day??  Is a serial killer on the loose?


What the Free Car Killer may look like

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet the person who put the free car sign on it didn't know there was a body in it.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mississippi Mafia Don:  It was supposed to say "Free Carl" Now we're out a car!
Mississippi Mafia Henchman:  Duh, boss.  Sorry.   That 'l' is one of dem letters that looks like another letter.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Suicide while making sure somebody would find his body rather than it rotting in his house for a couple months.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"But we still get the car when you're done with it right?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's a place around there that studies decomposing bodes.  I bet they have a donation drop box out by the road.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Aaron Tippin -- I Wonder How Far It Is Over You
Youtube Wx3x1IOxPJ8


I parked my car beside the highway and I didn't lock the doors
Left a note there with the keys if it cranks, well friend, she's yours...
 
gar1013
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby earned $10 each the hard way?
 
jimjays
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I bet the person who put the free car sign on it didn't know there was a body in it.


That was my first thought, that it's a funny prank. But as I read I got to thinking it's worth a shot to get a body out of the area. Hoping whoever takes the car drives it off, maybe to another county or state where they transfer it to a shady chop shop to part it out, they in turn find the body and dispose of it even farther away. Probably having more street smarts than a spur-of-the-moment killer and dispose of it that it's never found.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Mississippi Mafia Don:  It was supposed to say "Free Carl" Now we're out a car!
Mississippi Mafia Henchman:  Duh, boss.  Sorry.   That 'l' is one of dem letters that looks like another letter.


Mississippi Mafia Don:  It was supposed to say "Free Cat"! Now we're out a car!
Mississippi Mafia Henchman:  Duh, boss.  Sorry.  Didn't want to get kicked off Fark.
 
zamboni
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They fixed the battery cable?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a 30 year old Beck song:

Smiler was looking for handouts
Sleeping in an abandoned lighthouse
Down at the minimall, shaking his hat
Washing windows with his bare hand
He found a sports car with the keys
In the ignition, it just seemed so easy
He took a joy ride, drove it into a hedge
Came out with a steering wheel wrapped around his head
Well, he's only a person who doesn't know shiat
Nothing happening, that's about it, ooh ooh yeah
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Guess what happened next"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wavswpr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah, Yes. The Peacock family.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They didn't smell it?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jimjays: GregoryD: I bet the person who put the free car sign on it didn't know there was a body in it.

That was my first thought, that it's a funny prank. But as I read I got to thinking it's worth a shot to get a body out of the area. Hoping whoever takes the car drives it off, maybe to another county or state where they transfer it to a shady chop shop to part it out, they in turn find the body and dispose of it even farther away. Probably having more street smarts than a spur-of-the-moment killer and dispose of it that it's never found.


Considering how fast bodies start to stink, especially in Mississippi in the summer, it's not a very smart way to dump a body. I'm quite surprised these guys even got as far as they did before "noticing" there was a body in the trunk, usually you can smell it from a block away.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.