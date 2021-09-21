 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   The unspoken rules of dating went out the window in the pandemic as people found themselves not just single but deeply alone. Sex while wearing masks and staying six feet away can be kinky   (theguardian.com) divider line
25
    34-year-old Samantha Higdon, pandemic rages, old Marissa Blose, Different circumstances, hotel room, trajectory of those relationships, dating app Hinge  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But fortunately, my pre-covid experience trained me for this.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did pretty well.  Lots of lonely girls out there.
Had better luck dating than pre covid.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But fortunately, my pre-covid experience trained me for this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But fortunately, my pre-covid experience trained me for this.


Mom?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm 54 and have been married for 27 years, you act like I was actually getting any to start with.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
introverts rejoice!
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Staying 6+ feet apart seems like good advice considering how many pandemic babies there are now. Four just in my immediate family. Only one planned.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA:  He talked her into a trip to New Orleans for her birthday.....Then he went out without Blose and partied with a group of bachelorettes until 7am.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But fortunately, my pre-covid experience trained me for this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFAIn the hotel room, they were watching baseball on his phone when a message arrived from a woman via the Hinge app...

"Hey, let's go to New Orleans for your birthday. I hear the hotels there have WiFi."
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yes, it was the pandemic that put a crimp in my social life. That's my story and I'm sticking to it.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is this "sex" that I keep reading about?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But fortunately, my pre-covid experience trained me for this.


It's like Pom Farr but it happens in a video arcade.   While dramatic music plays, my opponent and I face off on Space Wars.  3 minutes, default settings.  Winner takes the slightly bored chick who watches and wonders what she did to deserve this.  "Technically, two dudes are fighting over me and I'll dump the winner after dinner, drinks and a shopping spree at J C Penny's."
 
jimjays
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was at the grocery the other day, paying attention to people and making a rough count of mask usage the week the local paper finally wrote a serious article that with numbers consistently going up the people really need to get serious about COVID. About a quarter of people were wearing masks, and most of them over fifty that they probably felt at greater risk themselves.

I saw some smiling cuties, but no mask really turned me off in thinking they probably don't use condoms, might have a series of problematic jerks of exes they should have filtered out.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: What is this "sex" that I keep reading about?


Ask one of those guys waiting upstairs in the hallway outside your Mom's bedroom
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think it was around May 20202 when I first heard "COVID is aging relationships in dog years".

That's no lie.

OTOH; for folks I know, it has mostly been a good thing.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unless you're hung like the Batman!

Fark user imageView Full Size


The rest of this... It's a little NSFW
 
thesharkman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who bought a box of condoms because he thought this would be a great time to meet the ladies.

Hang on


Yeah still unopened.. sigh.
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, the rules have changed have they?

Maybe now i have a chance!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Netrngr: I'm 54 and have been married for 27 years, you act like I was actually getting any to start with.


46 and 20 years in less than a month.

I can't even respond with anything witty.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The rash of covid divorces makes me wonder....if you can't stand being around your wife or husband more than a couple hours a day, why did you get/stay married to begin with?

The fiance and I have been together for 7 yrs, and have been really enjoying the extra time together for the past 2 yrs of covid.  I've had to work more, but it's great spending what time I have off together.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lol right; someone had sex.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
