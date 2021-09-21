 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   "Shooting your hot mustard all over the Queen's ceiling" is not just a euphemism... it was Prince Philip's favourite practical joke   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Amusing, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William of Wales, light-hearted revelation, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Death, House of Windsor, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince William  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throwing hot dogs down the royal hallway not mentioned.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be hysterical once, maybe twice.
But no more.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the BBC is still crawling up royal arse. They must be betting big on getting the gig for the queen's platinum jubilee and all that money from foreign tv sales.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: I see the BBC is still crawling up royal arse. They must be betting big on getting the gig for the queen's platinum jubilee and all that money from foreign tv sales.


Yes, wasn't that dead racist nazi such a jovial prankster?
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phil the Greek wasn't allowed to die until he'd offended every nation on the planet.  He completed his job when he offended the country of Benin, saying it was nothing more than a holding pen for Internet scammers and backwards witch doctors.  We're currently trying to train another royal to take over from him.  Andrew was in the running, but he couldn't keep his dick in his knickers.  Rumour has it they're training William's son Louis, named after the well-known racist Louis Mountbatten.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So much inbreeding.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Being British I'm not officially allowed to agree with the French, but unofficially...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It would be hysterical once, maybe twice.
But no more.

[Fark user image image 474x350]


What I like is knowing that the Royal Family habitually eat meals together at which squeezy plastic tubes of mustard are provided.

It goes very well with roast peacock, I understand.
 
Freak da Zilla
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let me guess, he wasn't the one who had to clean it up.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That sounds like the kind of practical joke you think is funny when you don't need to figure out how to clean the mustard off the bloody ceiling later. Hobson or Jeeves or whoever was cursing that twerp for several hours as mustardy water dripped down into his eyes while futilely trying to remove the stains. Ha ha yes, very droll young master.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jamspoon: Being British I'm not officially allowed to agree with the French, but unofficially...
[Fark user image 850x850]


The guillotine was last used to execute someone in only 1977.
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Unavailable for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Only You Can See This
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: The guillotine was last used to execute someone in only 1977.


And most of the time, the person being executed was done so on their backs, facing the blade - although they probably had their eyes closed.
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And the palace staff that had to clean thatshiat up were just as amused as he was.

Well done duke, jolly good show, you dick
 
groppet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Freak da Zilla: Let me guess, he wasn't the one who had to clean it up.


Yup it is hilarious to all of them but not the staff that had to clean it up.
 
drxym
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lovable grandpa was teaching his kids how to be complete unempathetic dicks. Let's squirt mustard at the ceiling!!! Hahahah! And now let's laugh more at the poor peasant who has to clean & paint it off. What japes!
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.