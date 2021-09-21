 Skip to content
(Palm Beach Post)   "Hounds & Heroes did things differently than other places," Laney said. "For one thing, they had five or six dogs available, & they let the dog pick you. It creates a much better bond." We welcome them & their greyhounds to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
ilovemychi.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
thepaws.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kaleidoscope of krashing konfusion kurrently konsuming me this week.  Will konsolidate and korrect when I kan.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Kaleidoscope of krashing konfusion kurrently konsuming me this week.  Will konsolidate and korrect when I kan.


images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson is doing okay.   He can walk around ok...on carpet.  I don't let him try on the non carpet floor.   He can't put full weight on his leg but he can get around.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Dyson is doing okay.   He can walk around ok...on carpet.  I don't let him try on the non carpet floor.   He can't put full weight on his leg but he can get around.


Yay!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]

Dyson is doing okay.   He can walk around ok...on carpet.  I don't let him try on the non carpet floor.   He can't put full weight on his leg but he can get around.


Glad he's doing okay!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Ellie Girl and The Bailey Dog taking a breather from tearing apart the house ... and each other
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

proco: [Fark user image 850x637]
The Ellie Girl and The Bailey Dog taking a breather from tearing apart the house ... and each other


♥♥
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 564x616]


Holy crap is that a bantha?!
starwarsinterviews.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x600]


Man, you're just going bananas today! :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x600]

Man, you're just going bananas today! :D


:-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x600]

Man, you're just going bananas today! :D


Yeah, what's with all the 'nanner dogs?  Something going on we need to know about?
?
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Dyson FINALLY ate his dog food.   He has been on strike concerning eating.  And now he is snoozing and I am listening to it rain some more....had a rip snorting storm with thunder and lots of lightning this afternoon.  Which means there is about 4-5 inches of water in my side yard. It will be gone by morning

His photo is from a couple of days ago when he was high on drugs.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x600]

Man, you're just going bananas today! :D

Yeah, what's with all the 'nanner dogs?  Something going on we need to know about?
?


My wife hasn't found us a new dog yet so I'm going bananas :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x600]

Man, you're just going bananas today! :D

Yeah, what's with all the 'nanner dogs?  Something going on we need to know about?
?


Just FtP being FtP :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]

Dyson FINALLY ate his dog food.   He has been on strike concerning eating.  And now he is snoozing and I am listening to it rain some more....had a rip snorting storm with thunder and lots of lightning this afternoon.  Which means there is about 4-5 inches of water in my side yard. It will be gone by morning

His photo is from a couple of days ago when he was high on drugs.


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image 600x600]

Man, you're just going bananas today! :D

Yeah, what's with all the 'nanner dogs?  Something going on we need to know about?
?

Just FtP being FtP :D


Why are you guys picking on me? <pout> :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Does anyone here know how has gps tracker on their cat? Need some info.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RUFF!
 
