(WLWT)   Ohio considers using National Guard to drive school buses, apparently forgetting the National Guard's rich history of interacting with students in Ohio   (wlwt.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Consider working for 4 to 6 hours a day with an 7 or 8 hour break inbetween your 2-3 hour shifts.

That this was ever a job people wanted to do breaks my mind. Then you pay them crap, they deal with teenagers, and had a year layoff.

I award 1 yike.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why is there a school-bus driver shortage?  I'm sure it has something to do with covid, lousy wages and having to put up with rabid-acting snot goblins, but other than that, what's the problem here?
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good header, subby. Maybe the National Guard driving school buses is meant to establish discipline. That's probably a bad idea but we might get some good music out of it.
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Come on guys, you don't want to work for the minimum wage that hasn't had a raise in 13 years?

/minimum wage should at least afford shelter, transport, and sustenance. It provides none of those things. fark Congress.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least the kids will know to behave.
 
wademh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wild9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The bus silo near us always has a sign out that they are hiring. Decent wage for Ohio @ 18/HR but the schedule would be lackluster.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The actions of the accused were preceded with the words "WHY YOU LITTLE.." your honor."
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ohio
Youtube l1PrUU2S_iw

/just to bring the thread full circle
 
untoldforce
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wild9: The bus silo near us always has a sign out that they are hiring. Decent wage for Ohio @ 18/HR but the schedule would be lackluster.


Yeah but the hours preclude people from taking nearly any other job. What other job would let people work from 10 am to 2 pm?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jimjays: Good header, subby. Maybe the National Guard driving school buses is meant to establish discipline. That's probably a bad idea but we might get some good music out of it.


Maybe some Allison Krause?
 
jimjays
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wild9: The bus silo near us always has a sign out that they are hiring. Decent wage for Ohio @ 18/HR but the schedule would be lackluster.


I've never heard of a bus silo. (It's always interesting the differing terms people use in various places).) I imagine the cons firing busloads of kids at our enemies. I wouldn't expect the buses themselves to do much damage, but if they could sufficiently cushion the kids for impact 50-70 unruly teenagers running rampant around each target area could do much to destabilize a city.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, if the problem is too many students to bus around....
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: jimjays: Good header, subby. Maybe the National Guard driving school buses is meant to establish discipline. That's probably a bad idea but we might get some good music out of it.

Maybe some Allison Krause?


I was thinking more like CSN or Neil Young, the overall political activism from the music of the era. (There's nothing so dull as yet another love song.)

(Saw both CSN and Neil young a few times in the 80's. Once in the same week at the same venue, was bummed they didn't reunite there. CSN harmonies were really special live.)
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Pay. More. Money.

Hell, it ought to be illegal to use the National Guard to circumvent the employment market like that. Stop cheaping out you Farks. You're asking people to risk their health and take a huge responsibility to transport the most precious people in all our lives while those people abuse & annoy them. I know I don't want to do it. Do you? Make with the pay.
 
Oneiros
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: Come on guys, you don't want to work for the minimum wage that hasn't had a raise in 13 years?

/minimum wage should at least afford shelter, transport, and sustenance. It provides none of those things. fark Congress.


Congress can't do it because the cost of those things is too localized.

If you set a minimum wage so someone can afford those things in San Francisco or New York City, it would break businesses in rural West Virginia.

And if you set it so low that it only provides sufficient support in rural areas, then it doesn't help those in places where housing costs have gotten to be completely insane.

So they'd have to pass something based on the cost of living in a given area ... but that would then draw the crazies out of the woodwork when they decree that people in some states should get paid more than others.

I don't even know if you can adequately do this at the state level for larger states like California.

Thee real solution would be to get housing costs under control, but I have no idea how to do it in the US.  Rent control seems like a good idea in theory, but it causes some real problems in practice.  (maintenance costs go up, but the landlord can't get the required costs out of some tenants, so has to charge disproportionately more to those who aren't under rent control).

Some places in the US have a requirement that if you build so many units they can't all be "luxury homes" -- you have to build some "affordable" housing, too... but that's slow going.  Some places in Europe have a lots of government owned residences (eg, the UK "council houses") which helps to provide a sort of housing of last resort, and keep housing prices from going really out of control, but the stigma of "the projects" over here will likely make sure it never gets off the ground.

But you need enough affordable housing to keep everything under control ... and unless you're doing something like China and just building whole cities, we're not going to be getting there anytime soon.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know here they used to rely on old retired folks who wanted a bit of easy additional income without working all day.

Now most of them are like "Fark that, it's not worth Covid" so they beg off and the district is strapped for drivers. The market's changed - offer a better deal or go without. That's certainly what all the other workers of this country have had to deal with.
 
