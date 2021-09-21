 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Yonkers man puts new twist on murder-suicide   (abc7ny.com) divider line
29
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wowsers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you yell, "Geronimo!"
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ECW! ECW!
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: That's why you yell, "Geronimo!"


Or take precautions...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Wowsers.


Jinkies
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like a mini 9/11.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available.

lol
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Wowsers.


No, Yonkers.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That happened in san Diego a while age. Some lady minding her own business. WHOOMP! Smooshed. When it's your time, I guess.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then it turns out jumper was actually thrown off of the roof and it's a murder-murder.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iodized attic salt: If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available.

lol


Maria Bamford likens printing the suicide hotline number in the obituary of a suicide to putting an ad for life rafts in the obit of a drowning victim.
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had one job......
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Just like me, they long to be, close to yooooooo!"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's common courtesy that before you jump off a building, you give a "heads up" for anyone below. This guy was just rude.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It's common courtesy that before you jump off a building, you give a "heads up" for anyone below. This guy was just rude.


Was just gonna say at least the jumper could have yelled "Heads up!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MythDragon: It's common courtesy that before you jump off a building, you give a "heads up" for anyone below. This guy was just rude.


I would just take a nice long leak over the edge first.
 
wademh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: iodized attic salt: If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available.

lol

Maria Bamford likens printing the suicide hotline number in the obituary of a suicide to putting an ad for life rafts in the obit of a drowning victim.


They tend to avoid mentioning suicide in obits. One reason is a thought that people are despondent think "me too, I'll take the off-ramp" (or some such, my wording is off). If so, if one makes an exception and mentions it, perhaps because people already know, publishing hotline numbers would be a very good thing.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When it's my turn I am going to put on a superman costume and alert the media to a superman marketing stunt. Mt assistant will play the Superman theme (1938 version) on a boom box on the sidewalk below. I will then dive heroically, head first, fist straight out, towards the ground cape a-flapping.
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yonkers just makes me think of "The Battle of Yonkers" and now I want to reread World War Z
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look idiots, if you want to kill yourself knock yourself out, but don't be taking innocent bystanders out with you.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
a "yonker" is a young dead man
 
usahole
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Years ago I witnessed someone jump off the old bell tower in Siena and she just missed a woman in the piazza below. That poor lady got sprayed with...I guess I'd call it "gunk".
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

usahole: Years ago I witnessed someone jump off the old bell tower in Siena and she just missed a woman in the piazza below. That poor lady got sprayed with...I guess I'd call it "gunk".


That's freedom sauce.   The byproduct of the ultimate YOLO! moment.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: And then it turns out jumper was actually thrown off of the roof and it's a murder-murder.


Also, the jumper's father was threatening his mother with a gun three stories down that he thought was empty, as he often does, but the jumper had actually loaded it! He pulls the trigger and shoots the mother and the jumper as he passes by the window! Who is guilty of what?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mt assistant will play the Superman theme (1938 version) on a boom box on the sidewalk below.


Would that qualify as assisted suicide?  They're not participating in the act itself, but they know about it and they're actively facilitating a part of your chosen method.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Something fruity is going on in Yonkers.  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Look idiots, if you want to kill yourself knock yourself out, but don't be taking innocent bystanders out with you.


Then provide a safe, painless place to get it done, or walk around looking up.  Idiot.
 
