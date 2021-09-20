 Skip to content
 
(KTUL Tulsa)   What kind of man steals another person's leg and then straps it to his head? No, not a Florida man, at least not this time. Florida tag says, "Phew" and wipes sweat from brow   (ktul.com) divider line
11
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Useless without pics.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: Useless without pics.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"No relation"
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Your Honor, armed robbery is unlawful.  But my client committed legged robbery."
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bubbs?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ktul.comView Full Size


Looks a little surprised he was arrested.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Mugato: Useless without pics.

[memegenerator.net image 620x320]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's one of those moments where it's a real kicker at the time, but in hindsight you realise he needs a dropkick to the head.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

syrynxx: "Your Honor, armed robbery is unlawful.  But my client committed legged robbery."


Maybe it's the time of night, but it's been a while since a comment on Fark made me literally LOL.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: Useless without pics.


Found this crime scene pic in another article.

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
