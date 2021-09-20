 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida man puts it in writing: God told him not to get vaccinated or require his employees to get it. God was unavailable for comment at press time, so this is just a bookmark until He responds   (clickorlando.com) divider line
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Penovich said in the letter that he knows his position won't be popular with everyone."

Ya think?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Restauranteurs really seem to be leading the "I'm a moron and I'll declare it loudly and publicly" charge for businesses.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Weird. Because God told me that this dude should give me $1,000 a day for the rest of my life.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did your God also tell you to put it in writing that you don't want to stress the health care system even more if/when you get Covid and that you won't go to a hospital (we can allow outpatient visits with your primary care physician - 'if' they let you into the office once you're infected).  If your God is so insistent on you not getting what is literally preventative medicine, then surely he/she/it/whatever you subscribe to won't put you in a position to require even more medical help requiring hospitalization later on.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least we know which god he worships.

/Nurgle.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who claim they've spoken to god should have mandatory psych exams
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your God is a bioterrorist.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: People who claim they've spoken to god should have mandatory psych exams


Or at least talk to someone about voice hearing psychosis, watch a tedtalk on it, something.

I had a small psychotic event today. Been having a break simmering at different intensities due to stress.

I'm on meds, the meds work but I'm trying to find a good dose.

Took an extra dose today after thinking I was being followed around in public by people with zappy thingies.

I'm aware it's probably not gangstalking and laser torture, it's likely delusions, but it's best to treat me like I've had a scary/rough day, because it felt scary and rough.

If I was Christian I'd probably think angels/demons are mad at me.

/I'm a cledonomancer/reading Fark comments is my holy text
//meds+rest+waiting it out+neutral puzzles: all help
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To bad we won't be there when God tells him he got it wrong.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God."
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Odd how often what god tells people matches so closely to what they want to do anyway. I can't think of anything to explain it.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Coast?

Brak unavailable for comment.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
""From a personal perspective, I believe God told me not to take this vaccine," he wrote in the letter sent to his employees earlier this week and posted on Instagram Wednesday. "I don't make a statement like that lightly and I haven't shared that position publicly until now. It happened in a very powerful way, during an intentional sabbatical of prayer, way before the debate became so heated or possibility of government action existed.""

"Yeah, it was just me and God talkin' about diseases and stuff and all sudden he told me "Don't get vaccinateed against this stuff I haven't unleashed on the world yet. The diseased ones will live, and the vaccinated ones will die. And you can book it cause I'm God.""
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hello. I know how to get publicity for my business.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Restauranteurs really seem to be leading the "I'm a moron and I'll declare it loudly and publicly" charge for businesses.


Shocking for a group of people who chose to run a business where they can legally pay people dogshiat wages.
 
nicholasneko
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Weird how God always tells people exactly what they want to hear.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTA: I know the religion of Christianity has often been... very ugly and very wrong. I pray that begins to change among the followers of Jesus Christ.

Be the change you want to see in the world, Joe.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What does he do about the employees who say God told them not to wash their hands after using the restroom?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Respectfully, Mr. Penovich, I'd check and see if God recently took out a life insurance policy on you.
 
viscountalpha
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: "Jesus said unto him, It is written again, Thou shalt not tempt the Lord thy God."


They always tempt fate and lose.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
His gods are Mammon and Nurgle. His heart is closed to any God of Love.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't get this stupid "God doesn't like the vaccine." shiat. If God created people, then he gave us the ability to think and learn, so anything we create is only because God created us. So how can the vaccine be bad if it was made by humans who were supposedly made in God's image?
 
Iggie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It has been so damn tempting to set up some fake social media accounts and create a video talking about God and covid.  It would have a peaceful image of a sunrise, with rays of light shining through the clouds.  (Imagine some of the tacky religious videos that get shared on Facebook.)  Over the image, it would have floating text along these lines:

Some people are saying that the end times are near
They say that covid is one of the four horsemen -- plague
But that isn't the entire truth
Covid is God's final test for his children before judgement
God doesn't just want you to be unafraid of covid
He wants you to embrace it
Because those who have faith in God's plan
Would seek out covid and accept God's will
And in doing so, their deaths would ensure
Their place in the rapture
And their seat in God's kingdom

*cue clarion call*
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why the fark is the "Space Coast" so filled with people who should never be let off the planet?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I assume I'll be reading more about him on sorryantivaxxer.com
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God told me you should kill yourself to be ne'er to thee.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I was younger I was a dedicated Christian. So dedicated, I was on the Boston Common handing out religious tracts. I can't even explain to you how I felt so determined to save your soul, that I didn't care about people thinking how they felt about me. I really cared for you.

Then, something happened in my life where I became depressed, but despite all the work I did to save your souls, God never spoke to me.

So I would doubt a little bit that God would speak out against vaccinations. I assumed I was living the way of a good Christian, but never heard word one for guidance.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"From a personal perspective, I believe God told me not to take this vaccine," he wrote in the letter sent to his employees earlier this week

I always like having confirmation from my employer that are completely bugnuts insane.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So his schtick boils down to "Do what I say because god is speaking through me"?

/do your thing, Chuck Darwin
 
Monocultured
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: People who claim they've spoken to god should have mandatory psych exams


Traditionally we just burned them alive.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hmm. According to his shirt, Jesus is dead fish bones, but behind his counter, Jesus is an alcoholic. Jesus seems a wee bit conflicted.
 
