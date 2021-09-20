 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid, unliving   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Dumbass  
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away..."

Not really.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
May the next generation be smarter.
Good luck kids.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: May the next generation be smarter.
Good luck kids.


Those kids have deeply annoying names
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty != smart
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She died doing what she loved doing best: Being stupid.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image

Ohh damn, did no one tell 'em Heaven requires a vaccine passport now?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully the next step isn't undead.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: "Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away..."

Not really.


That's why they put it in quotation marks.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A former co-worker lost her unvaxxed SO recently and posted that she couldn't understand how this could have happened.

After 18 months of it happening.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: A former co-worker lost her unvaxxed SO recently and posted that she couldn't understand how this could have happened.

After 18 months of it happening.


Yes but that was other people
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OptionC: markie_farkie: A former co-worker lost her unvaxxed SO recently and posted that she couldn't understand how this could have happened.

After 18 months of it happening.

Yes but that was other people


Odd how that resonates with these folk, but only when it happens to them.
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Escalon is a town of churches.  It's a small town that is a slow down between Manteca and Oakdale on 120.

Pop 7500ish and 14 churches.....TFG country.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm irritated that she was eulogized as "always putting her kids first." Except for taking the opportunity to be with them during and after the pandemic because she was a "free thinker."
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tayden. She named an innocent infant Tayden.

That poor kid actually gets my thoughts and prayers.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Live, Laugh, Love, Die....... indeed.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Live, Laugh, Love, Die....... indeed.


Cough, wheeze, die?
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So:
Lowery had made use of political borders for her profile photos, including one reading 'Unmasked, unmuzzled, unvaccinated, unafraid. Together we win.'

But:
She [the dead moron's sister] also warned that this wasn't 'political' and she was uninterested in hearing anyone's opinions on vaccines.

Uhuh. Sister spouts off dumbfark political bullshiate and ends up getting herself killed, but don't you dare be insensitive and make this political! Why should we have to hear true things?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen gravestones with relatives names and wondered how and why some of them died.  Family rumors generally say the person got sick, but who really knows?

The kids orphaned by the idiocy of these kinds of parents will not have the luxury of thinking their parents died as heroes or accident victims or anything redeemable.  No matter what myths the family may try to create, the fact will always remain that these folks were utter fools.
 
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
naughtybits.usView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ. It's like the same story every damn day.

betterthanpants.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image image 425x283]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(yeah yeah, username, checks out, etc)

Honestly though. I hate that it's come to this but at this point it's a self-inflicted death, essentially suicide. It sucks for the loved ones they selfishly leave behind, and maybe they'll wise up and get vaccinated, but it's hard to have sympathy for such willful stupidity, especially since the loudest seem to also be the same social regressives who want the US to officially be a fascist theocracy
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are all the links I find when I google her name tabloids from other countries? No local news articles, nothing local about her.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingIceHole: [naughtybits.us image 480x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have been called a heartless bastard for wishing these types to their grave.

Everyone who spreads disinformation is killing gullible people.  Killers can reap what they sow.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Tayden. She named an innocent infant Tayden.

That poor kid actually gets my thoughts and prayers.


Oh, tay, den.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey, meet my friends Mo and Ron.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Her passing leaves a big hole in many of our lives and she will never be forgotten but will be greatly missed,' reads the page.

For you, it was the dumbest moment of your goddamned, clue-deprived lives.

For me, it was Monday.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

OptionC: Kat09tails: May the next generation be smarter.
Good luck kids.

Those kids have deeply annoying names


You can tell dead-wife hated them even before COVID came and delivered her found out.
 
daffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She got her just desert. I only hops the the kids get the shot.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

syrynxx: I have been called a heartless bastard for wishing these types to their grave.

Everyone who spreads disinformation is killing gullible people.  Killers can reap what they sow.


I don't wish them into a grave. I just shake my goddamned head at their obituaries, and mock the pleas and busking of the survivors.

Knowing full well that the next obituary we're likely to read is from one of those stupid, farking, unable-to-catch-a-goddamned-clue-even-​as-they're-lowering-someone-into-the-g​oddamned-ground survivors.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Shostie: Christ. It's like the same story every damn day.

[betterthanpants.com image 500x500]


And yet they never seem to get old.  A day without dead plague-rat stories is like a day without sunshine.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What we've got here is a failure of communication
 
PadreScout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"'Kristen was a beautiful and amazing woman but more than that she was a phenomenal mother who always, ALWAYS put her children first,' she wrote."


Kristin always put her children first except for when she refused a free vaccination that would have likely prevented her early death...


You know...  for ... reasons?
 
TWX
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She looks like the kind of mom that prompts the need for schools to install security cameras with microphone pickups in the admin offices.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Tayden. She named an innocent infant Tayden.

That poor kid actually gets my thoughts and prayers.


What about Brayden, Jayden, and Hayden? Don't they deserve some tots and pears?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 425x283]


Gritty's gotta go civilian - losing the hockey gear and the logo to become the avatar of FAFO.
 
TWX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Pretty != smart


Unfortunately she probably thought she was smarter than she really was due to getting the benefit of the doubt far too often.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 425x283]

Gritty's gotta go civilian - losing the hockey gear and the logo to become the avatar of FAFO.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Hey, meet my friends Mo and Ron.


Except she would have spelled them Mowe and Rahnn.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Have been using this one quite a bit lately. Sorry for repeating.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kristen Lowery, 40, from Escalon, California, 'unexpectedly' passed away on September 15th, according to a GoFundMe page raising money for her funeral expenses.

Her family should join the similar service I provide. It's called GoFarkYou. You sign up explain your easily preventable problem and then ask for money. And people can all come together in one place to tell you to go fark yourself.


Lowery was mother to four school-age children, Tayden, McKenna, Ella, and Ryenn

That qualifies her for a free account with my premium service, TotalGoFarkYou. It's like GoFarkYou, but entitles all her immediate surviving relatives to a kick right in the coont or balls.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: Unsung_Hero: GardenWeasel: [Fark user image 425x283]

Gritty's gotta go civilian - losing the hockey gear and the logo to become the avatar of FAFO.

[64.media.tumblr.com image 571x762]


Is that Gritty's girlfriend or something?  There's something essential missing when you get rid of the mane, and those eyes don't have the same threatening intensity.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
her children Tayden, McKenna, Ella, Ryenn,Bigfoot,Haysous,Rubella,and Squishems have started a Godundme to pay four name change filing fees.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GoFundMe must have more money than Scrooge McDuck by now from all the cuts they're getting from all these campaigns.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
