(Twitter)   We are not experiencing any significant ongoing issues with a lack of morgue capacity
484 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Sep 2021 at 1:53 AM



‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
While we may have had significant issues, they are not ongoing. And while we're having ongoing issues, they are hardly significant. So today we can report that we are not currently experiencing any significant ongoing issues with a lack of morgue capacity. As of now.
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The morgue capacity is fine, they just have an abundance of dead bodies. Totally different thing.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kenny can shove the bodies in that half built pipeline he borrowed 3 billion to build.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So the woodchipper is working out nicely for them?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Alberta doesn't use French words.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Winter is almost here, so there will be plenty of outdoor storage available.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There aren't any flamethrowers lying around?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rev K? You guys having a zombie outbreak that we should be aware of?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.com
Alberta Health Services

@AHS_media
·
6h
When temporary capacity challenges happen, AHS engages with funeral homes to ease pressure on our hospital morgues. Funeral homes have ample capacity in the zone to assist AHS with the transfer of the deceased.

--------------------------------------​----------------------------

Sounds like a classic supply chain problem - they just couldn't offload the bodies fast enough.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, it don't recommend trying products from the new hog farm down the road.

/ just saying
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morgue is closed. Corpse out front should have told ya.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Something to be proud of, I guess.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
????
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What do you call it when a morgue goes under?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I had to SS the GIF to read the RIP on the cardboard boxes.

Honestly, I can't believe someone bothered to Sharpie it on.


💀Corona-chan💀
Youtube iBoojBTEPaI


/Shows up easier in the original 1080p from May 2020
//And since the video's creation, we went from 7-digit-infected numbers to 7-digit-dead numbers and we learned nothing
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's just something that you shouldn't have to say. Like 'hey man, nobody has placed a bomb under the chair you're sitting in. It totally won't explode when you stand up'

I am now wondering who put this bomb under my chair and why they would do such a thing.

/ I know what I did ( ._.)
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You see, they have no more morge capacity but they don't see that as a significant issue because no one is dying outside while waiting to get in.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.