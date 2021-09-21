 Skip to content
 
(Ars Technica)   State of Alaska hacked, again. Picture unrelated   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    More: News, Alaska, Alaska Permanent Fund, Computer security, security breach, Alaska's Department, sophisticated nation-state level attacker, Aleutian Islands, majority of the technical detail  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could only do this because the internet tubes have thawed enough from global warming to let them in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some horny hacker really wanted Sarah Palin's phone number?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're looking for the 5G tracking numbers for vaccinated Alaskans.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Alaska?
/seriously why
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why Alaska?
/seriously why


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"State of Alaska hacked, again. Picture unrelated"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gadian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why Alaska?
/seriously why


Not much else to do up here, really.  That and Alaska is notoriously behind the times in technology, security, infrastructure, and just generally being.  It's probably easier to screw up than other states..
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Someone just really, really wanted to make a bear pun
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Why Alaska?
/seriously why


Alaska.  The US government's back door.
 
