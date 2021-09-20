 Skip to content
 
Howdy, garden Farkers!

I harvested everything over the weekend and like a dumbass took no pics.  It was sad.  It's been raining tons, which is what it does here this time of year, so everything was getting drowned.  Best to cut bait at this point.

My garden, well... it sucked this year.  Everyone's did here.  Just a bad year.  Oh well.  C'est la guerre.

How's everyone else's little slice of Heaven coming along?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
My sprinklers were blown out last Thursday.

My wife picked the last of our tomatoes yesterday. She managed to grow tomatoes in Calgary for a second time. I'm amazed. They're small, but they are tomatoes.

I think 1 squash is still outside.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Harvested a bunch more herbs, split the oregano, transplanted it. So last bed is in place and dirt transfer has begun.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cucumbers still have a little more to give, and I'm still getting cherry tomatoes.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm prepping beds for wildflower seed  in October.

I've got more seeds than I've got room this year.  I'm going to have to expand beds or do something.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Picked cherries ftom an heirloom pie tree in Vermont this July. Seeds have been in the fridge simulating winter since then.
I'm ready to germinate them here in Pennsylvania. They will stay inside this winter
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Cleared out the beans, planted a small row of garlic. The lady called it "Vietnamese garlic". It had a pretty, red striped bulb which is what I wanted, so it really didn't matter what it was honestly.

I also picked up some January King Cabbages and Champion Collards for overwintering.

Picked a bunch of tomatoes too.

Eyeballing the buds on the other plants. I don't know when they're ready. They look healthy at least.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've been seeing some nice butterflies lately.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
My Jaboticaba gave me about five pounds of berries. I will try to make jam out of them. Planted lemon grass. Otherwise it's been a lousy year for gardening, too hot.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I have tomatoes and peppers coming out of my ears.  Tomatillos starting to bloom.  My little bees love them.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oooh! I may be harvesting some of my weed tomorrow.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
May start some tomatoes again now that the heat looks to be spinning down.  Never know when to harvest onions.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I need tree advice:

I own a 30 year old home.  Trees need seriously trimmed back.  Opinion of removing versus topping.  The main problem tree looks like it's been topped at least once.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last of the basil and oregano is dried. Coriander is hanging in a paper bag and drying.

Still active are the Jalapenos, Romanian Peppers and Habaneros.

Oh, and the surprise cherry tomatoes that popped up from last year's chipmunk scatter. Now they've moved onto seed I should probably clear out the tomatoes.

Good year, couple weeks or so until the first frost when I pull the watering tubes and cultivate the thatch into the soil.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cleaned off the serrano (only 8 peppers, not worth it imho) and just barely dodged a frost last night. Missus is happy, looks like she'll get at least a few Cherokee purples but we were simply too late with the brandywines and white paste tomatoes.

Next year in our four 5 gallon buckets ima use my two for romas and a pepper, probably a jalapeno. Her two are up to her. Should probably lay down some fertilizer ferda spurgus, and might employ some roundup (I know, I know) for this goddam creeping jenny. At least the purslane has the decency to die when you pull it.

Thyme and oregano, maybe garlic for the 5x5 side bed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I need tree advice:

I own a 30 year old home.  Trees need seriously trimmed back.  Opinion of removing versus topping.  The main problem tree looks like it's been topped at least once.


Depends on the type of tree.  Smaller ornamentals, like Bradford pear, don't always take well to topping.

Your county may employ an arborist as part of the agricultural extension service.  If so, they will usually offer free inspection and advice.  Start there.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not much new here.  I think Old Man Willow ate another hiker the other day.
 
