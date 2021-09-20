 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   School staffer claims to be the Rosa Parks of vaccine mandates, even does some cosplaying to really drive the point home   (pamplinmedia.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I immediately thought she showed up in blackface someplace when I read Submitter's headline. Then I read the article and the idiot actually showed up in blackface.

/What a dumbass.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rosa Parks had no choice in what color she was. You have a choice on the vaccine.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jesus f*cking yikes!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Newberg. They live there because Portland has "those people". They say "those people" because it's easier than listing all the various people they hate.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A (soon-to-be-former) staff member at Mabel Rush Elementary School in Newberg showed up to work in Blackface on Friday, calling herself Rosa Parks and doing so in protest of a vaccine mandate for all school district staff.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pet Peeve: WTF is with  'local' news websites that apparently think you know what state "Newburg" or "Wassybutt" is in? Geeze guys it's a internet page, you think you'd put THE NAME OF THE FARKEN STATE in your banner without having to dig down 4 levels.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Damn, that was stupid

Even stupider than most anti-vaxxers, which is a pretty low bar to begin with
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did she get spit on and yelled at? Otherwise her cosplay is lacking.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love everything about this it is just so unbelievably stupid on so many different levels.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess she's discovered by now that iodine does not come off for days.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Last week, parents were alerted that a group of students at Newberg High School were involved in a group chat on Snapchat called "Slave Trade," which included photos of Black students and discussions about how much they'd pay for their classmates in a slave auction. Members in the chat also penned comments like, "All Blacks should die" and "Let's have another Holocaust," according to KGW8.

In August, the district's board had voted in favor of an order which directs the superintendent to ban the Pride flag and Black Lives Matter logo

Can Oregon hand this county over to Idaho?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: I guess she's discovered by now that iodine does not come off for days.


That's hardcore...
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Me, before reading the article: Please, at least don't let it be blackface.

Narrator: It was blackface.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Newberg is a city in Yamhill County, Oregon

Although located west of the Cascades, Yamhill has remained a solidly Republican county in Presidential elections at the same time as other Western Oregon counties have become solidly to powerfully Democratic. No Democratic presidential candidate has won Yamhill County since Lyndon Johnson's 1964 landslide, and the only other Democrats to carry the county since Oregon's statehood have been Franklin Roosevelt in 1940, 1936 and 1932, along with Woodrow Wilson in 1912 when the Republican vote was divided
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It wasn't one person. It was several people who felt comfortable doing this. It speaks volumes about the community as a whole.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Soldado Micolta?

chistosos.clubView Full Size


/ he has a sad
// Colombia has some weird humor
 
