 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Hurricane Pete, Rose gambling over the Atlantic, betting on making landfall   (msn.com) divider line
24
    More: News, Tropical cyclone, Tropical Storm Rose, Thunderstorm, Wind, good news, Hurricane Michael, tropical wave, orphaned low-level center  
•       •       •

881 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 9:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
freakay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody somewhere at the NOAA or whatever is having a good laugh.
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakay: Somebody somewhere at the NOAA or whatever is having a good laugh.


I think most of fark will be laughing too. This is a good one
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems (new) normal to me.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramble on Rose.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old references are old so of course I got them
And I don't even care for baseball
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good headline.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Gambling in baseball is bad, mmmmkay?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good one subs, I hope it makes the hall of fame
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Kane where you need him?
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done subs. Throw 'er in the HOTY.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Unless you count Bermuda as 'landfall', they'll lose.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jesus, just let him into the Hall of Fame.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, but will they ever be inducted into the Hurricane Hall of Fame?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Will they hit landfall head first, or rudely barrel over Tropical Depression Ray?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That is some top shelf headline right there.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Will they hit landfall head first, or rudely barrel over Tropical Depression Ray?


Shortening a guy's career during an All Star Game is a little worse than "rude."
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Yeah, but will they ever be inducted into the Hurricane Hall of Fame?


Don't bet on it?
 
zulius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cuban Pete?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Took advantage of a golden opportunity, Subby. Pat yourself out he back. Unlike Pete Rose, this should be in the FARK Hall of Fame.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean, it was obvious, but someone had to do it.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.