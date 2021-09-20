 Skip to content
(WRAL)   "We were told the COVID virus was not that deadly. It was nothing more than a little flu. I can tell you it's more than a little flu" said co-leader of a Covid anti-vaccine group who FAFO   (wral.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Die trash
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Even though he was treated with Remdesivir, Wikoff hasn't been vaccinated yet but said he is considering it.
"Probably getting COVID again would be more dangerous than getting the reaction from the vaccines," he added.

Ya think?

AFTFA:

"I feel terrible for this gentleman," said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. "He was obviously getting bad advice and I feel terrible that a lot of innocent people held off on getting vaccinated because they were listening to these fear tactics."

Well, he wasn't only getting bad advice, he was actively spreading bad advice. In short, he is killing people.

And he still won't say that he's getting the vaccine - only "considering it".

/ this is not the change of heart you are looking for
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only people who were saying it was not any deadlier than the flu, were the Republicans in the White House/Congress (who are all vaccinated) and the people who are now dying from COVID
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still doesn't get it, maybe he needs to hop in the forever box so he does.  Forever........
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So, these people that lied to you, what else have the told you? Are you going to look critically at those items, too?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you listened to actual experts, you might have figure that out over a year ago instead of having to learn the hard way after spending a year and a half cultivating conspiracy theories and sowing ignorance over the masses.

That ignorance has rooted itself so deep and grown such big thorns, good luck pulling it out without hurting yourself in the process.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Even though he was treated with Remdesivir, Wikoff hasn't been vaccinated yet but said he is considering it.
"Probably getting COVID again would be more dangerous than getting the reaction from the vaccines," he added.

"Probably" PROBABLY !?!?!
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No one told you that.

You told yourself that.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I never thought covid would eat MY lungs
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yay, we just passed the 1918 Pandemic in the number of deaths.  Because of idiots like this all the advancements in medicine over 100 years did nothing compared to the damage of social media on the internet.  Go 'Merica
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder how many deaths he is responsible for considering he started an organization to fight the vaccine and masks
 
Iczer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I call dibs on his bamboo design screen!
 
fat boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't think God is paying attention to his minions
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fat boy: I don't think God is paying attention to his minions


Maybe she is?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Will leave this here
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here's how a quote in the story should have gone:

"I No one should feel terrible for this idiot gentleman," said Lt. Gov. Josh Green. "He was obviously preferred bullshiat from the internet to actual medical advice getting bad advice and I feel angry terrible that a lot of equally stupid innocent people held off on getting vaccinated because they were listening to the bullshiat, which they then spread around via their social media, because the only thing faster than the speed of light is the speed of stupid these fear tactics."
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: I wonder how many deaths he is responsible for considering he started an organization to fight the vaccine and masks


Unfortunately, not his own. Yet. I mean, I guess he can always take a turn for the worse.

C'mon, COVID!
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
farking hilarious.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why is it that if someone tells you to do something and doing it kills you then they are liable, but if they tell you not to do something and not doing it kills you, they are not liable?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fat boy: I don't think God is paying attention to his minions


You sure, bro?

cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
vonster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I do not fathom the vax resistance. I put mine off for a while due to the fact that, based on my wife's experience, I knew it would lay me out for a couple of days but I got it and (it laid me out for 3 days) have my next dose scheduled for 10/1.

Just get dosed people!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Probably getting COVID again would be more dangerous than getting the reaction from the vaccines," he added.


WHAT REACTION YOU IDIOTIC POS?

Just die.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Murderer still ambivalent about murdering. News at 11.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ less than a minute ago  
F**k him. I hope he dies.
 
