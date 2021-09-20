 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Veterans discharged under Don't Ask, Don't Tell are now eligible for all VA benefits; no snark, just some good news   (cnn.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Sexual orientation, Homosexuality, Gender identity, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, Transgender, gender identity, honorable discharge, military service members  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 5:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew some who took early separation from the Air Force because they couldn't keep hiding who they really were. Glad we've grown up and no longer kick people out of our military because they're LGBTQ+ these days.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
10 years late, but it's still progress. shiat, my Dad gets full VA benefits now that he's retired and he was only in Vietnam for a few years, he wasn't career military or anything like that.

What about people discharged before the policy? I'm sure they kicked out plenty of folks back in the day before DADT for being gay.
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 knew a guy who killed himself because he was going to be discharged over this stupid rule

Fair winds and following seas shipmate
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hell took so long?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS is why you elect Democrat Joe Biden President of the United States.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Kind of figured it should have happened when DADT was eliminated, but at least they finally got around to it.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the Supreme Court says otherwise, that is.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in a pretty small town in AZ and only knew i think one person who was gay.  then i joined the Navy and there were tons of gay folks.  no one gave a shiat, was the thing.  they had to keep it in the closet "officially" but we all kinda knew.  and i don't know of anyone who was discharged.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Now make it mandatory to ask and tell.

Problem solved.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how this will accept shiat like Texas's Hazlewood Educational Act?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: 10 years late, but it's still progress. shiat, my Dad gets full VA benefits now that he's retired and he was only in Vietnam for a few years, he wasn't career military or anything like that.

What about people discharged before the policy? I'm sure they kicked out plenty of folks back in the day before DADT for being gay.


Yes.  Yes, they did.  I know of several women who were taken in by predatory closet lesbians in the service who would  form relationships with them and then turn them in.  It was encouraged.  DADT was an attempt to stop that, but of course homophobes find a way to use it to their advantage.
 
supek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is wonderful news. I had a bad day, it was nice to see some happy news.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I attended a Navy training session on the end of DADT.  

At the time there was a lot of angst in the Chaplin community.  A lot of Army Chaplin's were dead set against it, claiming it was a matter of their religious freedom.

The Navy's response.  "To all Navy Chaplains who feel they can not properly minister to a gay sailor, we will accept your resignation and thank you for your service."

Not gonna lie, that made me proud of the Navy.
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. They served honorably, just like I did. I don't give a shiat about their sexual orientation. It's none of my business.

I'd say I can't wait to see Tucker Carlson and other douchebag heads explode, but I don't give enough of a shiat to tune into their bullshiat.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"...the full range of veterans' benefits including veteran readiness and employment benefits, home loan guaranty, compensation and pension benefits, health care, homeless programs and burial benefits."

There might be a few of them that can squeeze something out of the system, but for most vets, the "benefits" listed amount to a big plate of nothing.

/20 years + 20 minutes
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lsherm: 10 years late, but it's still progress. shiat, my Dad gets full VA benefits now that he's retired and he was only in Vietnam for a few years, he wasn't career military or anything like that.

What about people discharged before the policy? I'm sure they kicked out plenty of folks back in the day before DADT for being gay.


My thoughts as well. Don't ask, don't tell was Clintons policy, the military had been discharging them for decades before that. However reading the article it seems to suggest it covers the ones before that as well.

"More than 100,000 American service members have been discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity -- including more than 14,000 under Don't Ask Don't Tell. Many of these veterans received what are known as 'other than honorable' discharges, excluding them and their families from the vitally important services and benefits they had sacrificed so much to earn,"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Knew I should have kissed the first sergeant
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Before DADT, people just disappeared.  Vaporized.  A guy went to a company party on Saturday.  He was wearing pink fingernail polish.  Monday he was a no-show and no one mentioned his name again.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Don't ask, don't tell was Clintons policy


He did what he could to take small steps, or at least that was the official explanation. It was a compromise and I don't know how well history looks on that, or what Bill's true feelings were at the time.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Me. In 2014 I was put on trial, my rank was taken, then I was discharged with an OTH after 18 years of service.
Here's the worst part, this only happened after the Army was processing me for a PTSD med board when MEDCOM accessed my VA therapy records, the bastards.
Imagine going in front of a board of your officer-ranking peers and trying to defend yourself. I gave an impassioned plea, but in the end, I should have told them to go fark themselves, the bastards.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.