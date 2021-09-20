 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Help pick the ugliest building in China as they celebrate their bad architecture
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Not sure if it wins the competition, but the one on the viewer's left looks like it should be busy trying to kidnap Gracie Law or something.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like the rational behind this one, but that is why I don't do architecture, 100% function, 0% form and I feel bad looking at it:
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


Absolutely has to be the hotel of the three people, though. I don't mind the other ones (excepting the above).
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like that they try. It seems that in the rest of the world if you aren't a museum or casino any trace of originality is crushed.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll take any of those if they'll take this piece of shiat out of San Francisco
images.adsttc.comView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I like the rational behind this one, but that is why I don't do architecture, 100% function, 0% form and I feel bad looking at it:
[i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]

Absolutely has to be the hotel of the three people, though. I don't mind the other ones (excepting the above).


@!#?@!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I like the rational behind this one, but that is why I don't do architecture, 100% function, 0% form and I feel bad looking at it:
[i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]

Absolutely has to be the hotel of the three people, though. I don't mind the other ones (excepting the above).


They really should have added 4 controllers, a monkey of some sort, and re-released it as an NES classic....
 
Trik
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Saw somewhere in the last few days that parts of the bottom blew out of one of their glass bottom bridges.
With people stranded on it.

Those things were a nope to begin with.
Now they're extra special super duper nopes.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: [i.guim.co.uk image 620x372]

Not sure if it wins the competition, but the one on the viewer's left looks like it should be busy trying to kidnap Gracie Law or something.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd live there if I rent one of the heads and put crazy lights in the eyes
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Some of their architecture is so innovative that I just don't get it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last one with the three guys would win the contest in my book, the rest I can appreciate for their innovative design and not wanting to just toss up another skyscraper.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think the CCTV one is kind of cool. The big egg-looking thing is kinda fugly.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There's never been a building uglier than this Helmut Jahn monstrosity - the Thompson Building in Chicago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know man.  I've been to Tokyo.  Some of their woo-woo inspired buildings could easily give these a run for their money. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I like the rational behind this one, but that is why I don't do architecture, 100% function, 0% form and I feel bad looking at it:
[i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]

Absolutely has to be the hotel of the three people, though. I don't mind the other ones (excepting the above).


There is a building like this, on a smaller scale, in Chicago in the South Loop. I'm sure there are other buildings like it in other cities
 
bizzwire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
An infamous "hall of shame" listing of China's top 10 "ugliest" buildings has kicked off with 87 bizarre designs in the running, including a violin-shaped church and an Inner Mongolia hotel in the form of a monstrous babushka doll.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I like the rational behind this one, but that is why I don't do architecture, 100% function, 0% form and I feel bad looking at it:
[i.guim.co.uk image 850x510]

Absolutely has to be the hotel of the three people, though. I don't mind the other ones (excepting the above).


The first half of this is views and factoids about it.

"Masters' Architectural Office, the firm that imaginated the buildings, told that they were inspired by the traditional Chinese terraced rice fields..."

China's Mind Blowing Pyramid Residential Building :Guangxi News Media Centre Strange Architecture
Youtube 7IC-xu1CPXQ


Imaginated, huh?
 
