(Space.com)   In space, no one can hear you scream when the shiatter's full   (space.com) divider line
42
42 Comments     (+0 »)
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space Poop Thread!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a compelling reason to launch Cousin Eddie into space...
 
SH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gives the term "floater" an entirely new meaning.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Relevant?

https://bigbangtheory.fandom.com/wiki​/​Wolowitz_Zero-Gravity_Waste_Disposal_S​ystem
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: Relevant?

https://bigbangtheory.fandom.com/wiki/​Wolowitz_Zero-Gravity_Waste_Disposal_S​ystem


Glad we got that out of the way
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we'll smell hear about it on the next Inspiration4 episode on Netflix?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Kelly Clarkson was on the flight.
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time send Olivia Munn to heel it down the drain.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: [media-amazon.com image 630x1200]


The Wolowitz Zero-Gravity Human Waste Distribution System
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Big Bang Theory - 222 - Howards Space Toilet Meatloaf Experiment
Youtube PrX3EmdKtRc
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pissed and shiat into a bucket for a couple of days. Hey who hasn't.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine Space Food Sticks made from Ex-Lax
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Historic space flight takes place with the successful landing on Saturday. White-house ignores; I guess Musk was right and the Bumbler-in-Chief is still sleeping.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it wrong I want to see Randy Quaid reprise his Cousin Eddie role in a bizarre mama Alien mashup now? Thanks a lot subby.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In space, no one can hear you scream, because there's no medium for the soundwaves to travel through.

// Forget explosions in space, tell me how those sci-fi movies solved the 'sound in a vacuum' problem.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sgarri7777: They pissed and shiat into a bucket for a couple of days. Hey who hasn't.


They're real truckers now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Finally, a compelling reason to launch Cousin Eddie into space...


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ you're wish, my command
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Space Poop Thread!


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

https://www.vox.com/2015/5/26/8646675​/​apollo-10-turd-poop
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FFS. Jeezus I'm tired today.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.


Well you're in constant free-fall while in space, so there's no reason for your poo to go in one direction or the other unless you have some sort of negative pressure to pull it, literally, out of your ass. I don't think the fan is that close to your danglies, it's probably at the bottom of the bucket or something like that.
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: SurfaceTension: [media-amazon.com image 630x1200]

The Wolowitz Zero-Gravity Human Waste Distribution System


Be careful when the material comes into contact with the spinning turbine.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Historic space flight takes place with the successful landing on Saturday. White-house ignores; I guess Musk was right and the Bumbler-in-Chief is still sleeping.


WTF are you talking about?
 
pehvbot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: In space, no one can hear you scream, because there's no medium for the soundwaves to travel through.

// Forget explosions in space, tell me how those sci-fi movies solved the 'sound in a vacuum' problem.


Computers simulating the sounds based on what the sensors are seeing? Ship type 1 makes a specific noise that gets louder as it gets closer? Helps with situational awareness?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
At least there's no chance of someone leaving the seat up, in space.
 
B0redd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.


Couldn't people just stick their @sses out the window? Schhhhhwooooopff  she gone.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

B0redd: freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.

Couldn't people just stick their @sses out the window? Schhhhhwooooopff  she gone.


Talk about freezing your  ass off.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: [media-amazon.com image 630x1200]


I always found that one weird. A space toilet just has to be way more complicated than that little prop.
 
Sir Paul
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: In space, no one can hear you scream, because there's no medium for the soundwaves to travel through.

// Forget explosions in space, tell me how those sci-fi movies solved the 'sound in a vacuum' problem.


It's about solving the problem of getting enough of the correct information to the pilot in a meaningful manner.  Think about instrument gauges in a cockpit - lots of information. In space you need even more, and in a dog-fight, the vehicles can fly in at lots of odd angles that would be more difficult in an atmosphere.

What if the scanning device took the information and, instead of displaying it on a screen, used audio cues to let you know where the ships were, who is shooting, and where it's coming from?  We do that now with video games, so it was an easy jump to install surround sound in the cockpits.
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Was this the German crew?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey. I got a turd crawling up my back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

falkone32: freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.

[Fark user image 350x144]


Yes, people have had portions of their intestinal tracts sucked out via their wazoo by pool drains.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: falkone32: freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.

[Fark user image 350x144]

Yes, people have had portions of their intestinal tracts sucked out via their wazoo by pool drains.



Would never happen moar than once.  They wouldn't have the guts to do it again!
:-o
 
bughunter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.


I hope for their sake that the failure mode was "it don't suck" rather than "it's stuck on super turbo suck!!"

/gone to plaid?
 
bughunter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: falkone32: freidog: the anomaly involved its suction fan

I am both curious and rather scared with a 'suction fan' being near my bits.

[Fark user image 350x144]

Yes, people have had portions of their intestinal tracts sucked out via their wazoo by pool drains.


Yeah, I remember a 60 Minutes story on this from the late 70s/early 80s.

It made me clench my butt cheeks so hard I pooped diamonds for a week.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Space Poop Thread!


Yes, it is.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Amateurs wrecking the toilet on the first day. Astronauts aren't so cavalier about the facilities. Not being surrounded by floating piss and poop is pretty important for sanity.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Finally, a compelling reason to launch Cousin Eddie into space...


Talk about waste disposal.
 
