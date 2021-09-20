 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLBT Jackson)   "Free car"   (wlbt.com) divider line
37
    More: Scary, Coroner, COPIAH CO., Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, Coroner Ellis Stuart, Copiah County, Sheriff, body, Sheriff Swilley  
•       •       •

1401 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 7:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Driving Driving with no registration, no insurance, and abuse of a corpse
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dead body in a car for several days during the summer. And they didn't notice the smell? I call bullshiat
 
GoldDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass (in this case), gas, or grass...
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as possible 'corpse disposal methods' go, I'll definitely give this one points for style/humor.
 
honk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decent car, signed title? I'm in.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's not the spare in the trunk I was expecting.
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: As far as possible 'corpse disposal methods' go, I'll definitely give this one points for style/humor.


I didn't expect the curveball clicking on the headline, I mean... it was a free car, there is always a catch.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the olden days, the mob in Las Vegas supposedly got rid of bodies by putting them in the trunk of a car, and then leaving the car in a casino parking lot with the keys in the ignition.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

honk: Decent car, signed title? I'm in.


Adam Savage can tell you definitively that the smell can not be removed. However I guess you could still get full value for the drivetrain and body panels then scrap value for the body so it would be worth a fair bit.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...do they get to keep the car?
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free car. Free corpse. Sounds win-win to me.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the best way to do it. What you should do is leave it unlocked, keys in the visor, and a sign saying $200. It'll of course get stolen and the thieves won't want to talk to the police because they stole it. Always good to have multiple sets of prints.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if you didn't get it from "The Price Is Right" you need to question why the farking thing is free. If you don't, you're a damned idiot.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iToad: Back in the olden days, the mob in Las Vegas supposedly got rid of bodies by putting them in the trunk of a car, and then leaving the car in a casino parking lot with the keys in the ignition.


I cannot believe I have never heard that before...and I totally believe it.

/Been to an area 60 miles from Vegas...
//Had a hunch some skeletons were buried not too far away.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: A dead body in a car for several days during the summer. And they didn't notice the smell? I call bullshiat


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That's not the best way to do it. What you should do is leave it unlocked, keys in the visor, and a sign saying $200. It'll of course get stolen and the thieves won't want to talk to the police because they stole it. Always good to have multiple sets of prints.


Just thought of a spin on this, key in the ignition, door not closed properly and a few empty cans/bottles of booze strewn around.

Someone got arrested for drunk driving, or their friends stopped them from driving home and the owner forgot to remove the keys.

The door ajar should attract from a distance and the key in the ignition makes it effortless.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: A dead body in a car for several days during the summer. And they didn't notice the smell? I call bullshiat


Lynyrd Skynyrd - That Smell - 7/13/1977 - Convention Hall (Official)
Youtube hib4n9RmFrQ
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Driving Driving with no registration, no insurance, and abuse of a corpse


Car is free, body costs about 10-20
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only imagine their family's response when they got to the house. "Oh, free car, huh? Because that happens a lot. No possible way there's any catch. Just for kicks, let's open the trunk."
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i expected something like this...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
<--free car
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]


there's another free cat meme.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: honk: Decent car, signed title? I'm in.

Adam Savage can tell you definitively that the smell can not be removed. However I guess you could still get full value for the drivetrain and body panels then scrap value for the body so it would be worth a fair bit.


Just hang a few of those christmas trees and get one of those gold crown thingies, you should be fine...
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, gift without purchase.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Mississippi the free car is the most unbelievable pet
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: ...do they get to keep the car?


I'm wondering the same thing (after it gets out of evidence).
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Salmon: Contrabulous Flabtraption: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]

there's another free cat meme.


Oh, I know. I think that one still gets you a vacation from this weirdly prudish site.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Russ1642: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Not to long before that...the scene with Scorsese's mom was absolutely awesome.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nothing is more expensive than free.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Once had a dingbat that I worked with and she got married and the grooms parents gave her a new car because she had a junker. Anyway she comes to work one day and said the car had an odd smell. We didn't care because she kept gloating about her new car. A few days later she came in and pleaded with us to help her find out what was wrong with her new car. Evidently she was afraid to ask her new husband. Why? I don't know. Anyway a few of us go out and get in... sure enough that car was rancid. We open the trunk and find an exploded gallon of milk.
 
Royce P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just watched Repo Man, so I'm getting a kick out of this thread.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: A dead body in a car for several days during the summer. And they didn't notice the smell? I call bullshiat


And in Mississippi! Like, maybe if it was somewhere super, super arid, but Mississippi?

Hurk.

Closest experience I ever had was seeing a dead sealion on the beach as a kid. I went to look ata it because at the time I wanted to be a marine biologist, but couldn't get within 20 feet of it without retching, ye gods. It was blustery, so even down the beach you would sometimes get random whiffs of it.

Decomp smell is a real jab to the rat brain.
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
seems like a possibly useful way to render forensics inadmissible, depending on how likely the patsies were to mess with the car before opening the trunk.
 
pheelix
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These guys must not be Vise Grip Garage fans. The trunk will tell you everything you need to know about a rig.
ABANDONED Cadillac DeVille will it run after 20 years and DRIVE HOME? - Vice Grip Garage EP70
Youtube A0ItpbPWEgA
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rue_in_winter: Hey Nurse!: A dead body in a car for several days during the summer. And they didn't notice the smell? I call bullshiat

And in Mississippi! Like, maybe if it was somewhere super, super arid, but Mississippi?

Hurk.

Closest experience I ever had was seeing a dead sealion on the beach as a kid. I went to look ata it because at the time I wanted to be a marine biologist, but couldn't get within 20 feet of it without retching, ye gods. It was blustery, so even down the beach you would sometimes get random whiffs of it.

Decomp smell is a real jab to the rat brain.


I worked on the party fishing boats in Sheepshead Bay Brooklyn in the early 80s when I was still in high school. I used to work all summer, weekends etc. Well anywho, we did a night time bluefish trip one Friday night in August to Sandy Hook NJ, loaded the boat and got back in real late after midnight. So, I tell the mate working for me, you put the fish (between what we caught and what the customers gave us was about 75 bluefish and a couple of weakfish) in the pier box and go get a shiat ton of ice from the machine. I wasn't going to be around again that weekend so I told him to sell the fish on the dock Saturday and I would get my share from him next weekend when I saw him.

Fast forward to next Friday night. I show up at the boat at 3pm for the night trip and ask my mate where my cute of the fish money is from last Friday night. He looks at me with a blank look and blinks a couple of times. I ask, you did sell the fish last weekend right? More blinks. What did you do with the fish that we put in the pier box last Friday? More blinks. FAARARRRRK.

I go and open the pier box, and yep, 1 week old, never was iced bluefish/weakfish slurry been baking in the summer sun for a week. The smell was so bad, and mind you we are farking fishermen, that we just flipped the box off the pier into the Bay and then fished out the box.

I cannot, to this day, describe how awful that oder was.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.