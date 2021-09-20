 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Even Russia is throwing shade at France over their submarine tantrum, pointing out that the French reneged on the Mistral deal and wouldn't know how to roll coal underwater if they tried   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crimea river
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They'll get over it.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Twitter really is just a thing for cocksuckers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know...I'm not upset that France didn't deliver 2 amphibious assault carriers to Russia.
 
soupafi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Whatever. Let the French biatch.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dothemath: Twitter really is just a thing for cocksuckers.


No, that's Grindr.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You know...I'm not upset that France didn't deliver 2 amphibious assault carriers to Russia.


Me either, but it does make their outrage at this seem rather hypocritical.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It was a huge contract that Australia backed out on, and France has a right to be angry about it.

But recalling ambassadors and pitching a huge fit in front of the entire international community? Have some self-respect, France.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It was a huge contract that Australia backed out on, and France has a right to be angry about it.

But recalling ambassadors and pitching a huge fit in front of the entire international community? Have some self-respect, France.


A huge contract for the sub equivalent of those gas station roller sandwiches....
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Australians wrote a crappy contract that awareded a 50+ year long program to a single vendor based on whoever won the first phase, didn't have a complete design, wanted the program to serve as a massive infrastructure project, and let the dude who wrote that contract get hired by the French to design their bid, all after leaving the Japanese at the altar first.

The aussies screwed themselves at the outset and it was never going to work. The French had to realize it was doomed.
 
Decorus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I still remember when France left it's supposed allies holding the bag in Vietnam...
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It was a huge contract that Australia backed out on, and France has a right to be angry about it.

But recalling ambassadors and pitching a huge fit in front of the entire international community? Have some self-respect, France.


Evidently France being diplomatic drama llamas is a bit of a thing at the moment.  There are news reports that France canceled scheduled talks between Marcon and Switzerland's President and Economic Affairs Minister Guy Parmelin due to the Swiss decision to buy F-35s over Eurofighters.  I've also seen speculation that Marcon is using the opportunity to do some grandstanding as he's in an election cycle right now.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

zbtop: The Australians wrote a crappy contract that awareded a 50+ year long program to a single vendor based on whoever won the first phase, didn't have a complete design, wanted the program to serve as a massive infrastructure project, and let the dude who wrote that contract get hired by the French to design their bid, all after leaving the Japanese at the altar first.

The aussies screwed themselves at the outset and it was never going to work. The French had to realize it was doomed.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Mistral deal was cancelled because of Russia's actions in the Crimea.  Not sure if France did anything like that recently.
 
LineNoise
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It was a huge contract that Australia backed out on, and France has a right to be angry about it.

But recalling ambassadors and pitching a huge fit in front of the entire international community? Have some self-respect, France.


you realize we are talking about France, right?
 
