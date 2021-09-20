 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Do mask and vaccine mandates work? I can't recall   (abc7.com)
    More: Followup, California, United States, San Francisco, lowest COVID-19 case rate, South Carolina, U.S. state, Mark Sanford, recent data  
517 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 3:59 PM



17 Comments
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
36 minutes ago  
scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
18 minutes ago  

clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 600x508]


Yeah, but the second choice is what all the Libs are picking!

/Also, to be fair, the second choice still has a chance to have to pick a marble.
 
Mad_Radhu
11 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s


No one wants to live in San Francisco. It's just too crowded.
 
ng2810
11 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: GitOffaMyLawn: But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s

No one wants to live in San Francisco. It's just too crowded.


Say that again, but slower.
 
Mad_Radhu
9 minutes ago  

ng2810: Mad_Radhu: GitOffaMyLawn: But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s

No one wants to live in San Francisco. It's just too crowded.

Say that again, but slower.


[Thats-the-joke.jpg]
 
iheartscotch
9 minutes ago  
But....MAI FREEDOMS!

As always, it's only uber-rich vaccinated sociopaths pushing the anti-vaxx. It's almost like they worship a chaos god that likes death and misery
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  

ng2810: Mad_Radhu: GitOffaMyLawn: But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s

No one wants to live in San Francisco. It's just too crowded.

Say that again, but slower.


Why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
7 minutes ago  

Bootleg: clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 600x508]

Yeah, but the second choice is what all the Libs are picking!

/Also, to be fair, the second choice still has a chance to have to pick a marble.


Do they get to keep the marble? Because hey! Free marble!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
6 minutes ago  

ng2810: Say that again, but slower.


It's a variation of a famous Yogi Berra quote

See number 6

/you're one of today's lucky ten thousand!
 
EvaDewer
6 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: ng2810: Mad_Radhu: GitOffaMyLawn: But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s

No one wants to live in San Francisco. It's just too crowded.

Say that again, but slower.

[Thats-the-joke.jpg]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
5 minutes ago  

blatz514: ng2810: Mad_Radhu: GitOffaMyLawn: But California is a shiathole failed state, especially those urban areas.

/s

No one wants to live in San Francisco. It's just too crowded.

Say that again, but slower.

Why?

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well just damnit. 😂
 
wademh
3 minutes ago  
California wildfire smoke cures covid
 
inglixthemad
3 minutes ago  

clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 600x508]


That's pretty good, I'm stealing that one.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
3 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: Bootleg: clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 600x508]

Yeah, but the second choice is what all the Libs are picking!

/Also, to be fair, the second choice still has a chance to have to pick a marble.

Do they get to keep the marble? Because hey! Free marble!


Hey, its Jack Handey!
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
1 minute ago  

clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 600x508]


And if you take option 1, you shove on average 5 other people into the marble room. You don't get to pick who they are, nor do they get to refuse to go
 
dothemath [BareFark]
less than a minute ago  

clovercat: [scontent.fphx1-1.fna.fbcdn.net image 600x508]


Can I bring a gun in the room?
 
