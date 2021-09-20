 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCHS Charleston)   Sign at West Virginia Piggly Wiggly spreads to social media. Then the trucks come   (wchstv.com) divider line
32
    More: Murica, Truck clubs, Piggly Wiggly, support  
•       •       •

1325 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 5:07 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Handy guide for those unfamiliar with regional grocery chains:


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Trump trucks judging by the video.

/it is West Virginia after all
 
Lillya
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If only W Va had some kind of additional funding available for that kind of stuff
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"This truck right here has actually broke down plenty of times from just two potholes in this city alone," he said.

Hillbilly cracker-ass cracker problems.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is Trukk STILL not monkee?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, I wonder why flyover country has such awful roads?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But strangely enough "Piggly Wiggly" isn't an embarrassing name for a grocery store.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In Charleston SC there is (was?) a street called Piggly Wiggly Way
 
special20
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA: "This truck right here has actually broke down plenty of times from just two potholes in this city alone," he said."

Must drive a Ford.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also wtf is "Turtlebees?"

We don't have those here lol
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "This truck right here has actually broke down plenty of times from just two potholes in this city alone," he said.

Hillbilly cracker-ass cracker problems.


You mean it wasn't the potholes that made him buy a Dodge? Imagine that.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

duppy: Handy guide for those unfamiliar with regional grocery chains:


I call foul on the northeast.
No Wegmans.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Wow, I wonder why flyover country has such awful roads?


Cute that you think gas tax is earmarked only for road maintenance.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bought a subcompact Ford Fiesta this summer, downsizing because used car prices were jacked up.

Now I feel I lucked into it, it's a manual and hoot to drive. Except it seems to enrage tiny dick pickup drivers. I get tailgated by them often, and when I move over they seem to floor it to show how powerful and loud they can be, as if I gave a shiat.

I didn't realize coal rolling was a thing in the real world, but a couple of them have passed me and belched out a cloud of smoke.

My driving habits have not changed, but this only started happening with the Fiesta.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
West Virginians: Muh taxes are too high!
Also West Virginians: The roads are awful!
 
freetomato
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whidbey: But strangely enough "Piggly Wiggly" isn't an embarrassing name for a grocery store.


I used to shop at one in Georgia. I loved it! Good prices, excellent meat and fresh local produce. One year I bought a dozen Piggly Wiggly t-shirts, and brought them out to California as Christmas gifts. They were a big hit.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whidbey: Also wtf is "Turtlebees?" We don't have those here lol


I think Percy Sledge wrote a song about that. "When Mitch McConnell loves a Chinese honeypot"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freetomato: whidbey: But strangely enough "Piggly Wiggly" isn't an embarrassing name for a grocery store.

I used to shop at one in Georgia. I loved it! Good prices, excellent meat and fresh local produce. One year I bought a dozen Piggly Wiggly t-shirts, and brought them out to California as Christmas gifts. They were a big hit.


My only experience is seeing a truck featured in "Close Encounters."

productplacementblog.comView Full Size
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You can actually see how shiatty that road is on street view.

https:/­/ww­w*go­og­le*c­om­/­m­aps/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]8­3*3­1777​3​6,-81.575095,3a,75y,286.5h,70.6t/data=​!3m6!1e1!3m4!1sCKi-dUOdlMUqjB4PIeHDoQ!​2e0!7i16384!8i8192
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

duppy: Handy guide for those unfamiliar with regional grocery chains:


[pbs.twimg.com image 488x617]


List fails without Apple Cabin.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WHY WOULD A TRUCK CARE IF THE ROAD WAS A BIT LUMPY?
 
gwenners
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Also wtf is "Turtlebees?"

We don't have those here lol


You don't? Turtlebees is all over the Bay Area.

/prefers the one Korg Thorsons nearby
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Gee, if only there was someway to pay for things...

Like maybe the government asked citizens for a little bit of money to fix things.

Eh, crazy pipe dream.  Will never happen.  Oh well.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Also wtf is "Turtlebees?"

We don't have those here lol


We don't, but we should. It's just too perfect.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: But strangely enough "Piggly Wiggly" isn't an embarrassing name for a grocery store.


Piggly Wiggly was the FIRST self service grocery store, first one opened in Memphis in 1916.  Later became the first with checkout stands, first with prices marked on every item, and the first shopping carts.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gwenners: whidbey: Also wtf is "Turtlebees?"

We don't have those here lol

You don't? Turtlebees is all over the Bay Area.

/prefers the one Korg Thorsons nearby


I'm guessing they were bought out, probably by Thriftway or Kroger.

Even 25 years ago I didn't see any in Seattle.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not the thing West Virginia should be most embarrassed about, but OK. (shrug)
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My truck could take it.
 
Resin33
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"This truck right here has actually broke down plenty of times from just two potholes in this city alone," he said.

First of all, I have never heard of a vehicle breaking down because of potholes. But maybe I define "broke down" more narrowly than most. So with that said, if your truck cannot handle potholes it isn't a truck.
 
aremmes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: Also wtf is "Turtlebees?"

We don't have those here lol


gwenners: You don't? Turtlebees is all over the Bay Area.

/prefers the one Korg Thorsons nearby


Monocultured: We don't, but we should. It's just too perfect.


whidbey: I'm guessing they were bought out, probably by Thriftway or Kroger.

Even 25 years ago I didn't see any in Seattle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resin33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: duppy: Handy guide for those unfamiliar with regional grocery chains:

I call foul on the northeast.
No Wegmans.


I live in Florida and never heard of Great Flamingo. We are Publix country down here!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

12349876: whidbey: But strangely enough "Piggly Wiggly" isn't an embarrassing name for a grocery store.

Piggly Wiggly was the FIRST self service grocery store, first one opened in Memphis in 1916.  Later became the first with checkout stands, first with prices marked on every item, and the first shopping carts.


Any historical info on why they chose such a weird name?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.