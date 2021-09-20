 Skip to content
 
FBI, police seize load of Laundrie
45
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ski9600: Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.


I'm sure it was to "protect evidence" or whatever such nonsense they use to justify using a fast attack team on the warrant.

This story is just depressingly predictive all around. Everyone in the US knew that woman was dead the minute her boyfriend showed up without her. They'll find his body somewhere in the next few days, I expect, unless his parents paid to ship him to Mexico.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: ski9600: Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.

I'm sure it was to "protect evidence" or whatever such nonsense they use to justify using a fast attack team on the warrant.

This story is just depressingly predictive all around. Everyone in the US knew that woman was dead the minute her boyfriend showed up without her. They'll find his body somewhere in the next few days, I expect, unless his parents paid to ship him to Mexico.


Considering the Feds found a hard drive in the couple's vehicle, it seems they did the right thing.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: ski9600: Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.

I'm sure it was to "protect evidence" or whatever such nonsense they use to justify using a fast attack team on the warrant.

This story is just depressingly predictive all around. Everyone in the US knew that woman was dead the minute her boyfriend showed up without her. They'll find his body somewhere in the next few days, I expect, unless his parents paid to ship him to Mexico.


I think he's long gone. I wouldn't be surprised if he shipped out right after he got back and his parents covered for him. I think the whole Carlton reserve hiking thing was a red herring. They can now claim he must have suicided in the park and was eaten by alligators while he's actually on the lam in Mexico or South America.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy is like seeing a step-by-step recitation of The Narcissist's Prayer.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy


Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy

Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?


He's already got a couple of fan clubs on Reddit.

Oh, and incels. Incels love him.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy

Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?

He's already got a couple of fan clubs on Reddit.

Oh, and incels. Incels love him.


I suspect even the incels knew he killed her.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy

Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?

He's already got a couple of fan clubs on Reddit.

Oh, and incels. Incels love him.

I suspect even the incels knew he killed her.


They are very invested in him facing no consequences for his actions, and his victim taking the blame.

Line up, ladies. Prime hunks of manhood over there.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy

Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?

He's already got a couple of fan clubs on Reddit.

Oh, and incels. Incels love him.

I suspect even the incels knew he killed her.


Which is why they worship him.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
2,000 COVID deaths a day. But sure, I have time for this.

/ actually no.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I make my livin' off the evenin' news
Just give me somethin', somethin' I can use
People love it when you lose
They love dirty Laundrie
 
Alunan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.
 
morg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Interesting accounts of the domestic violence. The witness saw him slap her but the cops wrote it up as her slapping him? I wonder what led to that assessment. I'm sure those calls are always a mess.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If it was a black man who had killed a blonde white woman, and the police knew where the man lived, I doubt they would have given him enough space to sneak away to wherever. Yet Laundrie was not only given his space, it was his parents who finally informed the law that he had left home days ago.

the moment Laundrie showed up in Florida driving the vehicle of a missing person who he would not say where he last saw them, he should have been under surveillance. Good job, Florida pigs.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Overpromising headline. I thought they caught him.

/read somewhere that someone saw him slapping her around
//might just be a good chance he did her
///posting before thread goes to shiat. (Which it will very soon)
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

morg: Interesting accounts of the domestic violence. The witness saw him slap her but the cops wrote it up as her slapping him? I wonder what led to that assessment. I'm sure those calls are always a mess.


https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.fath​e​rly.com/love-money/police-brutality-an​d-domestic-violence/amp/

"Though data on police domestic violence is not only notoriously difficult to gather but also skewed by a culture of silence and intimidation, it suggests that police officers in the United States perpetrate acts of domestic violence at roughly 15 times the rate of the general population."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
To catch the killer, you must think like the killer. If it were me, and I were him, and so bald, like him, I would immediately don a wig. I would fly across the Atlantic and make my way to Romania, where I would change my identity to Vlad. Vlad St. Innocence, international folk singer. The safest place to hide being the brightest light, I would then release several albums and embark on a European tour, gaining notariety and acclaim along the way. But slowly, my fans would realize that all my lyrics were secretly confessing to the murder. At that point, one plucky fan must come forward and accuse me, and I will crumble, like a very dry casserole, and confess. Case solved.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Insecure men are dangerous. He probably couldn't get it up. She made a comment.
What an ugly ass, dickless liar this guy is. I hope the cartel use him as a street whore
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They finally achieved the dream of becoming influencers.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Lsherm: ski9600: Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.

I'm sure it was to "protect evidence" or whatever such nonsense they use to justify using a fast attack team on the warrant.

This story is just depressingly predictive all around. Everyone in the US knew that woman was dead the minute her boyfriend showed up without her. They'll find his body somewhere in the next few days, I expect, unless his parents paid to ship him to Mexico.

I think he's long gone. I wouldn't be surprised if he shipped out right after he got back and his parents covered for him. I think the whole Carlton reserve hiking thing was a red herring. They can now claim he must have suicided in the park and was eaten by alligators while he's actually on the lam in Mexico or South America.


slaps a 90 pound girl around.  I'm guessing he's to much of a pussy to off himself.  He turns himself in within a week.  Unless he's caught first.  My wild guess.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sure, spend more effort tracking down the killer of the white woman.
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy

Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?

He's already got a couple of fan clubs on Reddit.

Oh, and incels. Incels love him.


Odd oxymoronic juxtapositioning of "incel" and "love".

Far as I am aware, the only love for incels is Rosie Palmer.
 
AeAe
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Isn't it a crime if the parents were covering for this guy, and it turns out he killed the girlfriend?
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Lsherm: Squid_for_Brains: Reading the evolving excuses put out for this guy

Someone is excusing this guy? On what planet?

He's already got a couple of fan clubs on Reddit.

Oh, and incels. Incels love him.


Incels, ugh. The worst f*cking people. Gross.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alunan: I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.


https://www.reddit.com/r/FriendsOfBri​a​n/

I'm sure at least 80% of the shiatposts are alts of Senator Vreenak, though
 
8 inches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: To catch the killer, you must think like the killer. If it were me, and I were him, and so bald, like him, I would immediately don a wig. I would fly across the Atlantic and make my way to Romania, where I would change my identity to Vlad. Vlad St. Innocence, international folk singer. The safest place to hide being the brightest light, I would then release several albums and embark on a European tour, gaining notariety and acclaim along the way. But slowly, my fans would realize that all my lyrics were secretly confessing to the murder. At that point, one plucky fan must come forward and accuse me, and I will crumble, like a very dry casserole, and confess. Case solved.


I'd rescue some kids from a burning church which would absolve me of the murder I'd committed.

/Stay gold Ponnyboy
 
neilbradley
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Thankfully they aren't getting Laundrie's load.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AeAe: Isn't it a crime if the parents were covering for this guy, and it turns out he killed the girlfriend?


I wouldn't think so until there is an arrest warrant out for him.
 
hammettman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Overpromising headline. I thought they caught him.

/read somewhere that someone saw him slapping her around
//might just be a good chance he did her
///posting before thread goes to shiat. (Which it will very soon)


Not sure he'd slap her around, with witnesses around, just before he murdered her.  He seems too bright for that.  Fled even before his buddy could come up with a Bronco.

This modern age: kids, influencers, murderers... they understand how it will play in mediaworld.

So hard to figure.  Wow.  Could he possibly be guilty?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Alunan: I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.

https://www.reddit.com/r/FriendsOfBria​n/

I'm sure at least 80% of the shiatposts are alts of Senator Vreenak, though


Fark user imageView Full Size
Sometimes Reddit can be funny
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kkinnison: [Fark user image 850x733]Sure, spend more effort tracking down the killer of the white woman.


The movie "Wind River" did a great job of pointing out how society views the lives of Indigenous women. Tragic how Indigenous women are treated, and how their families never seem to get the closure they deserve after the fact.
 
Slappy_McSack [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: To catch the killer, you must think like the killer. If it were me, and I were him, and so bald, like him, I would immediately don a wig. I would fly across the Atlantic and make my way to Romania, where I would change my identity to Vlad. Vlad St. Innocence, international folk singer. The safest place to hide being the brightest light, I would then release several albums and embark on a European tour, gaining notariety and acclaim along the way. But slowly, my fans would realize that all my lyrics were secretly confessing to the murder. At that point, one plucky fan must come forward and accuse me, and I will crumble, like a very dry casserole, and confess. Case solved.


Congratulations! You have just sold one ticket to your new movie.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

morg: Interesting accounts of the domestic violence. The witness saw him slap her but the cops wrote it up as her slapping him? I wonder what led to that assessment. I'm sure those calls are always a mess.


I thought those were separate events, was it really the same thing reported differently?
 
Alunan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Alunan: I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.

https://www.reddit.com/r/FriendsOfBria​n/

I'm sure at least 80% of the shiatposts are alts of Senator Vreenak, though


Holy shiat...

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


How do people rationalize this? Is it sex appeal or something like with the Boston Bomber? I mean I guess Brian Laundrie looks kind of cute when he wears a cap and he is in that one picture with no douche beard, but how do you go from that to defending this?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For all y'all complaining...

https://mmiwresources.carrd.co

Get to work.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Lsherm: ski9600: Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.

I'm sure it was to "protect evidence" or whatever such nonsense they use to justify using a fast attack team on the warrant.

This story is just depressingly predictive all around. Everyone in the US knew that woman was dead the minute her boyfriend showed up without her. They'll find his body somewhere in the next few days, I expect, unless his parents paid to ship him to Mexico.

I think he's long gone. I wouldn't be surprised if he shipped out right after he got back and his parents covered for him. I think the whole Carlton reserve hiking thing was a red herring. They can now claim he must have suicided in the park and was eaten by alligators while he's actually on the lam in Mexico or South America.


All these TV brains with their eleborate theories. His parents aren't wealthy, he isn't some criminal mastermind. He killed his gf in a rage and got separate. He told his parents and they got desperate, and the only smart thing anyone did was call that lawyer. There is game camera footage of him wandering near Baker Florida, if it isn't him they have a serious young bald man with hiker backpack problem lol. Either way surviving in a friend country: you need money, and lots of it. You need to speak the language, know some local customs, etc. And he would have to stay on the run for 50 yearsish. Yea I don't think so.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alunan: I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.


Go to the subreddit named after him
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: To catch the killer, you must think like the killer. If it were me, and I were him, and so bald, like him, I would immediately don a wig. I would fly across the Atlantic and make my way to Romania, where I would change my identity to Vlad. Vlad St. Innocence, international folk singer. The safest place to hide being the brightest light, I would then release several albums and embark on a European tour, gaining notariety and acclaim along the way. But slowly, my fans would realize that all my lyrics were secretly confessing to the murder. At that point, one plucky fan must come forward and accuse me, and I will crumble, like a very dry casserole, and confess. Case solved.


I would avoid Romania, they are famously hostile towards folk artists.  Don't forget what befell Ivan the Luthier. Estonia may be more your speed friend.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yup, dumb ass fits.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did he set up a gofundme yet?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Lsherm: ski9600: Well, it's nice to know that they deployed heavy weapons on that site.

I'm sure it was to "protect evidence" or whatever such nonsense they use to justify using a fast attack team on the warrant.

This story is just depressingly predictive all around. Everyone in the US knew that woman was dead the minute her boyfriend showed up without her. They'll find his body somewhere in the next few days, I expect, unless his parents paid to ship him to Mexico.

I think he's long gone. I wouldn't be surprised if he shipped out right after he got back and his parents covered for him. I think the whole Carlton reserve hiking thing was a red herring. They can now claim he must have suicided in the park and was eaten by alligators while he's actually on the lam in Mexico or South America.


The FBI is involved. You don't think they've already flagged his passport?
 
powhound
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"She touched the world". Or whatever. No. Not really. She got caught up in a bad relationship on a road trip she never should have taken (with him anyways) and now she's dead. I mean, I guess it's given me a minor distraction in thinking about where the murderer is. I'm pretty sure the car at the preserve was indeed a plant. If not by his parents he could have done it himself. And now. Where is the Asshole. Like where is Waldo. Look for the hat.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Parthenogenetic: Alunan: I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.

https://www.reddit.com/r/FriendsOfBria​n/

I'm sure at least 80% of the shiatposts are alts of Senator Vreenak, though

[Fark user image image 425x317]Sometimes Reddit can be funny


I joked in the last thread that if the guy said she was an antivaxxer and died of COVID, a bunch of "Justice for Gabby" folks would switch to "she FAFO, bye bish"

I'm sorry to see that someone else out there thinks like me. I hope (s)he seeks professional help.

/Fark is my therapy
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: jaivirtualcard: Parthenogenetic: Alunan: I would like to see the incel stuff if it actually exists and you can link it. I keep hearing about these incels but I never seem to play in the same part of the Internet as they do. They are sort of like the Bhutanese. I know the exist objectively, but in the abstract.

https://www.reddit.com/r/FriendsOfBria​n/

I'm sure at least 80% of the shiatposts are alts of Senator Vreenak, though

[Fark user image image 425x317]Sometimes Reddit can be funny

I joked in the last thread that if the guy said she was an antivaxxer and died of COVID, a bunch of "Justice for Gabby" folks would switch to "she FAFO, bye bish"

I'm sorry to see that someone else out there thinks like me. I hope (s)he seeks professional help.

/Fark is my therapy


Someone else on "Reddit" thinks like you. Be very afraid.
 
