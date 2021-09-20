 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Gotta say, Marvel REALLY set up some false expectations here: Neurosurgeon who killed a med student in a drunken 138 mph crash is charged with murder and NOT granted magical powers by a mystic of ambiguous ethnicity residing in a monastery in Tibet   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
17
    More: Followup, Blood alcohol content, Mobile, Alabama, Dr. Jonathan Nakhla, Jury, Ethanol, wrongful death lawsuit, Law, Alcohol  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 10:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She was Celtic!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair subby, the reality where Strange does kill an innocent while speeding ends up with a far, far worse fate than jail time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very strange story indeed.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...what the hell was he in?  138 is scary on the road even in a vehicle that's built for it.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Nakhla previously asserted police issued him a physician card that cleared him if he drove in violation of the law,"

Huh so there is a get outta jail free card?
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: Um...what the hell was he in?  138 is scary on the road even in a vehicle that's built for it.


Oh.  Audi.  Captured this from some other Fark post:

"Audi drivers have all of the dickiness of BMW drivers with none of the skill."

Wish I knew who to credit...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: Um...what the hell was he in?  138 is scary on the road even in a vehicle that's built for it.


Probably a 1972 Volkswagen bug.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilfry14: "Nakhla previously asserted police issued him a physician card that cleared him if he drove in violation of the law,"

Huh so there is a get outta jail free card?


If said card existed, I'd wager it was only for situations where he was speeding because of a medical emergency and had to get to the hospital, not peeling out after spending happy hour slamming tequila shots trying to get into a med student's pants.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. Female.

Checks TFA.

Yep.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't want this guy for my doctor after a night like that.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: emonk: Um...what the hell was he in?  138 is scary on the road even in a vehicle that's built for it.

Oh.  Audi.  Captured this from some other Fark post:

"Audi drivers have all of the dickiness of BMW drivers with none of the skill."

Wish I knew who to credit...


Figured it was either an Audi 2-seater or a Porsche. Neuros are pretty predictable when it comes to their toys.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emonk: Um...what the hell was he in?  138 is scary on the road even in a vehicle that's built for it.


Audi R8

audi.comView Full Size


Bail was pretty much the replacement price.
Bail for murder should be more than the cost of your car.

/Just my opinion.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby thought they'd take a doctor from Alabama?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lilfry14: "Nakhla previously asserted police issued him a physician card that cleared him if he drove in violation of the law,"

Huh so there is a get outta jail free card?


And here I am, not skeeving on medical students and soberly obeying the speed limit like a sucker.
 
daffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
No mystical powers. That's strange.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: lilfry14: "Nakhla previously asserted police issued him a physician card that cleared him if he drove in violation of the law,"

Huh so there is a get outta jail free card?

And here I am, not skeeving on medical students and soberly obeying the speed limit like a sucker.


Ooh, you forgot eating malpractice suits for killing patients by performing the wrong procedure, and then trying to falsify the admission forms to cover up your mistake.

/did some digging
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.