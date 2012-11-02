 Skip to content
(CNN)   Future Air Force One wanted one last fiesta before it starts its new job, but someone's in trouble   (cnn.com) divider line
44
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"no man it's cool, we party on this thing all the time!"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look he had a rough night and just needed to take the edge off ok?
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange is the New Black

"This is a personnel matter" is the new "I can neither confirm nor deny"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure as fark hope they're undoing TFG's idiotic color scheme.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mike Pompeo?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these the mothballed planes Trump wanted to buy from the Russians that can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling? Or did that payoff to the Russians get stopped?
 
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunks belong at the South Pole, where the air is clear and the ice is clean.

But once in a while they get lost.  Why not just find them and return them, instead of making such a big deal about it?
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if two airline bottles of tequila are enough to cause problems in San Antonio, then we've got to shut everything down. This city's economy runs on tacos & margaritas, The Alamo, and Tim Duncan.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling


Last I knew the AF was removing that as a requirement because the capability has never once been used before. It adds weight, complexity, and it's unnecessary.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna guess some guy with clearance wanted to impress a friend by bringing him aboard AF1 and they did a shot where the President sits or something like that.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tequila? Why are they drinking danggum real Murica booze like Jack Daniels??

/oh right, it's terrible
 
germ78
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone Farked Around and is about to Find Out.
 
Sid Vicious' Corpse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know about tequila bottles but I see empty Fireball bottles everywhere.  Those little airline bottles.

/Disgusting stuff
//Stripper mouthwash
//grain alcohol + high fructose corn syrup + artificial colors and flavors + propylene glycol.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Are these the mothballed planes Trump wanted to buy from the Russians that can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling?


The bigger issue is probably that the planes need to be refitted for everything.

If the USAF had spec'd a new AF1 directly from Boeing, they'd get the chance to make some design changes and have stuff added during the build to make it more easily integrated into the airframe from the very beginning. The fact that we bought two already-built 747-8 planes means that they basically need to have a lot of stuff taken apart to add what is needed in AF1.

I'm no expert, but it sounds like refitting already-built planes is the more expensive option than buying them as custom airframes built at the factory.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ray_Finkle: I'm gonna guess some guy with clearance wanted to impress a friend by bringing him aboard AF1 and they did a shot where the President sits or something like that.


This isn't even a VC-25B yet. No president has been on this plane. And it probably doesn't even have his chair installed yet.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: dywed88: Are these the mothballed planes Trump wanted to buy from the Russians that can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling?

The bigger issue is probably that the planes need to be refitted for everything.

If the USAF had spec'd a new AF1 directly from Boeing, they'd get the chance to make some design changes and have stuff added during the build to make it more easily integrated into the airframe from the very beginning. The fact that we bought two already-built 747-8 planes means that they basically need to have a lot of stuff taken apart to add what is needed in AF1.

I'm no expert, but it sounds like refitting already-built planes is the more expensive option than buying them as custom airframes built at the factory.


The bulletproofing and Diet Coke button alone are gonna double the cost of that thing,
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: I sure as fark hope they're undoing TFG's idiotic color scheme.


God yes. If that's allowed to go forward it'll be a goddamn tragedy.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: //grain alcohol + high fructose corn syrup + artificial colors and flavors + propylene glycol.


"a guy could have a pretty good time in Vegas with all that"
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: dywed88: can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling

Last I knew the AF was removing that as a requirement because the capability has never once been used before. It adds weight, complexity, and it's unnecessary.


According to the people in charge of the Air Force it was a White House (ie Trump) decision.

http://www.google.com/amp/s/theaviati​o​ngeekclub.com/congress-questions-new-a​ir-force-one-doesnt-feature-aerial-ref​ueling-capability/

It's also the kind of thing you probably won't use much, but if you need it you really want to have it.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a guy I used to work with who got a DUI on his way to lunch. Later on after he was gone they found a bunch of vodka bottles near some equipment which is where he probably went and did his drinking. I can't imagine being that addicted to alcohol, but I understand some people get to that point.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunter was just checking it out ahead of time.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: mrmopar5287: dywed88: can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling

Last I knew the AF was removing that as a requirement because the capability has never once been used before. It adds weight, complexity, and it's unnecessary.

According to the people in charge of the Air Force it was a White House (ie Trump) decision.

http://www.google.com/amp/s/theaviatio​ngeekclub.com/congress-questions-new-a​ir-force-one-doesnt-feature-aerial-ref​ueling-capability/

It's also the kind of thing you probably won't use much, but if you need it you really want to have it.


So far, the most likely time to use it was on 9/11, but knocking all the other planes out of the sky made it easy to find a place to refuel.

The obvious need to stay airborne would be during a nuclear war, as you don't want to spend more than an hour on the ground because that makes it too easy to target it if someone reports seeing it landing.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look it was one night OK.  We were out on the runway and you know what sluts those Airbus 320s can be.  i ran into this one and she wanted to party so we got some shots. next thing i know i'm waking up in a strange hanger with hydrophilic fluid everywhere and a decal of a dolphin on my rudder.  Like you've never made a mistake.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: dywed88: mrmopar5287: dywed88: can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling

Last I knew the AF was removing that as a requirement because the capability has never once been used before. It adds weight, complexity, and it's unnecessary.

According to the people in charge of the Air Force it was a White House (ie Trump) decision.

http://www.google.com/amp/s/theaviatio​ngeekclub.com/congress-questions-new-a​ir-force-one-doesnt-feature-aerial-ref​ueling-capability/

It's also the kind of thing you probably won't use much, but if you need it you really want to have it.

So far, the most likely time to use it was on 9/11, but knocking all the other planes out of the sky made it easy to find a place to refuel.

The obvious need to stay airborne would be during a nuclear war, as you don't want to spend more than an hour on the ground because that makes it too easy to target it if someone reports seeing it landing.


I have it on good authority Jason Statham is able to drop in with a couple of cans of jet fuel, and do it manually.  He is on standby when he isn't making F&F movies.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mariachibandadelaide.com.auView Full Size

Flight crew wanted for questioning...
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: I'm gonna guess some guy with clearance wanted to impress a friend by bringing him aboard AF1 and they did a shot where the President sits or something like that.


You can't prove that and you're not my supervisor!
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did Joe ever get around to making sure it stays the nice blue and white and not that god awful commercial airline look 45 tried doing?
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I used to work at Boeing....

And while I never drank on the job, I eventually went to my favorite bar every single after work for quite a while.

/Earned the nickname "Norm".
 
70Ford
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dywed88: mrmopar5287: dywed88: can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling

Last I knew the AF was removing that as a requirement because the capability has never once been used before. It adds weight, complexity, and it's unnecessary.

According to the people in charge of the Air Force it was a White House (ie Trump) decision.

http://www.google.com/amp/s/theaviatio​ngeekclub.com/congress-questions-new-a​ir-force-one-doesnt-feature-aerial-ref​ueling-capability/

It's also the kind of thing you probably won't use much, but if you need it you really want to have it.


Yeah, I always thought it was one of those things like the Operating Theater - you may never need it, and you hope you don't, but if the President is in the air when a world war starts and needs to stay up there indefinitely, you're really going to need it.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They really wouldn't like the roofers I used to work with.  2 pints and 2 shots for lunch, then back up on a frozen slate roof.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

hotrod2001: Did Joe ever get around to making sure it stays the nice blue and white and not that god awful commercial airline look 45 tried doing?


Jen Psaki shut down the question in her inimitable style when she got it on Inauguration Day. "We are certainly aware of the White House military unit's proposal that has been submitted to them about reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. "I can confirm for you here that the President has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One or anything in the house or any article of anything. No one is going to submit a decision memo to him on that particular topic, but certainly we're aware of the proposal, and as there are any updates, we're happy to provide them to you."

Since then, I think they've just let it f*cking die.  It was a suggestion from TFG, not an order.  I can almost guarantee you, if anyone comes into the Oval and asks Joe Biden if he wants to go review the Trump proposal, he'll say something along the lines of, "Are you shiatting with this right now?  Like I have nothing better to do.  No.  Get the f*ck out of my office."
 
Aquapope
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some boozehead with a hangover brought a couple of airplane bottles to work, and since he was working on a plane it seemed like the right thing to do.  He drank the couple of swigs from the bottles and it took the edge off, and he had a productive rest of the day.   That's the whole story.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: hotrod2001: Did Joe ever get around to making sure it stays the nice blue and white and not that god awful commercial airline look 45 tried doing?

Jen Psaki shut down the question in her inimitable style when she got it on Inauguration Day. "We are certainly aware of the White House military unit's proposal that has been submitted to them about reconsidering the color scheme of Air Force One," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing. "I can confirm for you here that the President has not spent a moment thinking about the color scheme of Air Force One or anything in the house or any article of anything. No one is going to submit a decision memo to him on that particular topic, but certainly we're aware of the proposal, and as there are any updates, we're happy to provide them to you."

Since then, I think they've just let it f*cking die.  It was a suggestion from TFG, not an order.  I can almost guarantee you, if anyone comes into the Oval and asks Joe Biden if he wants to go review the Trump proposal, he'll say something along the lines of, "Are you shiatting with this right now?  Like I have nothing better to do.  No.  Get the f*ck out of my office."


While slugging down a Natty Ice and pitching the can at the staffer. "Come on, man!"
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Look it was one night OK.  We were out on the runway and you know what sluts those Airbus 320s can be.  i ran into this one and she wanted to party so we got some shots. next thing i know i'm waking up in a strange hanger with hydrophilic fluid everywhere and

a decal of a dolphin on my rudder.  Like you've never made a mistake.

That is strangely specific.  That said, my SU76 in WoT's has a dolphin decal on it that I have NO CLUE where it came from...
 
whitroth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I would have four security-cleared aircraft mechanics go over the plane inch by inch, and see what else the folks who left the bottles did.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Where did they find them? Years ago Freddy Fender used to work on those things installing the sh*tters. Seriously. Look it up!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: dywed88: can't be refitted for things like aerial refueling

Last I knew the AF was removing that as a requirement because the capability has never once been used before. It adds weight, complexity, and it's unnecessary.


They've never used the missile countermeasures but they didn't skimp on that.

Back on 9/11 Bush was up in the air for an indeterminate duration. Their plan was just to keep him off the ground until they knew wtf was going on.
 
