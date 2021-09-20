 Skip to content
(NPR)   Our island is open for tourists. Don't mind the spewing lava   (npr.org) divider line
18
18 Comments
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No mom is an island, subby.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
InB4 Canary Islands named after dogs not birds

dammit
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Canary Islands are named for the famous German explorer Steve Canary.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My loony bun is fine, Benny Lava!

Benny Lava by Buffalax (HD)
Youtube PCB-GMpQ4ko
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spewing Volcano Shouldn't Put Off Visitors To La Palma, Says Spain's Tourism Minister"

With accompanying photo:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't bring your keys, man.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Canary Islands are named for the famous German explorer Steve Canary.


No, they're named after the famous Japanese explorer, Bob Island.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I guess "but the economy" can be pulled out for all sorts of disasters
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jimmy Buffett "Volcano" Live
Youtube cbzIVR1OaAY


Mr. Utley!
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

rnatalie: My loony bun is fine, Benny Lava!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCB-GMpQ​4ko?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


What is the world record for number of costume changes in a single dance number?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Eravior: "Spewing Volcano Shouldn't Put Off Visitors To La Palma, Says Spain's Tourism Minister"

With accompanying photo:
[Fark user image 850x354]


Yep. When it's pretty damned obvious that maybe you should be afraid and the "government" that risks losing money if you don't come says not to be afraid, that is the time to be VERY afraid.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess you can surf back home on the tsumnami...for free!!!
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Come for the volcano views, stay because you're buried in ash!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: rnatalie: My loony bun is fine, Benny Lava!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/PCB-GMpQ​4ko?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

What is the world record for number of costume changes in a single dance number?


I'm not sure, but Weird Al has probably set it live, on stage. Just the fact that he could somehow miraculously jump into the "Fat" suit, complete with full facial prosthetics and then dance around after less than 30 seconds is something of a feat in and of itself.
 
SmithHiller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
La Palma. We're hot and you're not!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gotta love Late Stage Capitalism.

Oh and f*ck tourists.
 
The_Sponge [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whidbey: Gotta love Late Stage Capitalism.

Oh and f*ck tourists.


F*ck tourists, eh?

So you never travel?

Although I will say "f*ck obnoxious tourists".
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
On his way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

