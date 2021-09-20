 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   New Orleans has so much trash in the streets residents threw a trash party   (npr.org) divider line
7
    More: Awkward, New York City, City, Mayor, City council, Municipality, New Orleans, city's storied culture, Strike action  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 8:19 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bittermang
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You literally can't stop them from throwing a parade about or for anything with that city, can you?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bittermang: You literally can't stop them from throwing a parade about or for anything with that city, can you?


Ida know... rain on their parade, maybe?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Trash pickup was spotty before the storm.  At least it has been recently. The storm exacerbated it, but there is something rotten stinking up the place, and it ain't the garbage.

The regular trash pickup seems to have to resumed, so the real problem is picking up storm debris that's piled up everywhere. It doesn't stink, but its damned unsightly.

Add to that the fact that a lot of people decided to take advantage of the debris pickup protocols as an excuse to just basically empty their attics and get rid of old furniture and shiat, and the whole city looks like the lot of Sanford and Son.

I've defended Mayor Cantrell before, and I can't say this is directly her fault. Theres a whole chain of bureaucratic dysfunction between her and the actual dudes doing the pickup. But she's in charge, so it'll be her head in the guillotine if this doesn't resolve soon.

Proverbial guillotine that is. One guy already got arrested for threatening her life, and I have no desire to join him in OPP.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Were there beads and boobies?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Trash pickup was spotty before the storm.  At least it has been recently. The storm exacerbated it, but there is something rotten stinking up the place, and it ain't the garbage.

The regular trash pickup seems to have to resumed, so the real problem is picking up storm debris that's piled up everywhere. It doesn't stink, but its damned unsightly.

Add to that the fact that a lot of people decided to take advantage of the debris pickup protocols as an excuse to just basically empty their attics and get rid of old furniture and shiat, and the whole city looks like the lot of Sanford and Son.

I've defended Mayor Cantrell before, and I can't say this is directly her fault. Theres a whole chain of bureaucratic dysfunction between her and the actual dudes doing the pickup. But she's in charge, so it'll be her head in the guillotine if this doesn't resolve soon.

Proverbial guillotine that is. One guy already got arrested for threatening her life, and I have no desire to join him in OPP.



She was in her prime as a community organizer railing against an ineffective administration.  She's risen to her level of incompetence.  Perhaps some eventual successor might light her up.

At one time the Westbank had a transfer station, and the property is still available.   We had crap from Zeta in front of the house for months last time.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Industries across America are short-staffed, and it isn't only due to hundreds of thousands of deaths from the pandemic

Or at all due to that.
 
zjoik
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Were there beads and boobies?


Odds are good, goods are odd
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.