(Virginia Mercury)   Virginia judge jails testifying domestic violence victim for smoking marijuana earlier that day. Difficulty: Prosecutors say she wasn't intoxicated, and marijuana is legal in Virginia   (virginiamercury.com) divider line
    Domestic violence, Judge, Contempt of court, Child abuse, Abuse, domestic violence trial, Cannabis, Psychological abuse  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another republican Judge seeing a woman that had been abused deciding she had not been abused enough so he did his republican duty and smacked the woman around again for good measure. Republican believe women only have secondary rights to that of men.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perp is probably the judges nephew.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You still don't go to court high.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.


She didn't.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm against drugs, but this is BS.
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But your honor, I was as sober as you are right now."

"GUILTY!" *Bang*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He seems like an asshole.

Fisher had divorce lawyer Rachel Virk jailed overnight in January 2020 after finding her in contempt of court during a hearing in which she pressed him to clarify a ruling.

And he also seems to have a problem with women.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulsating ball of slime.  I wish there was a Devil and a Hell.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the judge probably enjoyed a 3 martini lunch and a glass of scotch in his chambers before the afternoon trial session.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Meanwhile, the judge probably enjoyed a 3 martini lunch and a glass of scotch in his chambers before the afternoon trial session.


And head from a pet illegal.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Meanwhile, the judge probably enjoyed a 3 martini lunch and a glass of scotch in his chambers before the afternoon trial session.


Was gonna say, that man looks like a heavy-duty alcoholic.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fisher, the former commonwealth's attorney of Fauquier County and onetime chair of the county's Republican committee, was appointed by the General Assembly to an eight-year term in 2019.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.


Guess how I can tell you didn't read TFHeadline, let alone TFA? (I have updated my farkie of you from 'probable troll' to 'troll', to save time in the future.)
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheech And Chong Courtroom Scene
Youtube 0iTR28UKgy4
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture of the judge
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like Gov. Abbott's plan to eliminate rape in Texas, is this how Virginia means to 'stamp out' domestic violence- by seeing to it victims never come forward to report?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm high right now.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Another republican Judge seeing a woman that had been abused deciding she had not been abused enough so he did his republican duty and smacked the woman around again for good measure. Republican believe women only have secondary rights to that of men.


Done in one. I'm all too familiar with Good O' Boy judges like this after living a half century in Texas.

cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.


Perhaps not, but that's not why this judge brought the hammer down on her. He was abusing his power to further punish a woman who was not doing her womanly duty in standing by her man. Judges like him believe that women aren't supposed call the cops when their boyfriend/husband smacks them. They need to learn from their mistakes so that their boyfriend/husband doesn't have the need to smack them again.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.


Pffft!.  Two friends and I got high on the way to court for trespassing.   $40 fine, and rushed out the door before the giggles took over.    On second thought, maybe leave the weed home.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will keep droning on about it. The law is not what's written in lawbooks, it's what is practiced on the streets, in the courts, and in the secret detention centers.

To paraphrase Malcolm X, if the mayor and the chief of police show up at your lynching, you're not the victim of a crime, you are being executed by your government.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would be the difference if she was nervous and had a few pops of vodak? Vodak is legal in VA. As crappy as it sounds, this was the right decision, the defense is entitled to question witnesses and if the witness is impaired, whether or not the substance is legal (weed vs fentanyl vs vodak vs whatever), then that witness shouldn't be on the stand. The fact that she's the victim changes nothing.
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've shown up to a few places high. Sonic (onion rings!), my doctor's office (weed helped with the considerable pain I was in), and even showed up at a sheriff's office under the influence, although I was just getting property tax information.

The woman in the story wasn't high, but even if she was, the judge would still be a big ol' bag of dick's.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: What would be the difference if she was nervous and had a few pops of vodak? Vodak is legal in VA. As crappy as it sounds, this was the right decision, the defense is entitled to question witnesses and if the witness is impaired, whether or not the substance is legal (weed vs fentanyl vs vodak vs whatever), then that witness shouldn't be on the stand. The fact that she's the victim changes nothing.


Did you miss the part where everyone said she wasn't "impaired"?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.

She didn't.


To be clear, the Judge thought so.  In the US legal system, judges are arbiters of fact, not prosecutors.

Also, FTFA:
"Prosecutors also wrote that Fisher refused to hear from detectives who had interacted with her before the trial, who they said would have testified her "behaviors were consistent with all prior interactions and that she exhibited no signs of intoxication prior to her testimony."

The prosecutors here aren't *her* prosecutors, they are prosecuting someone else, and want their witness testimony to stand unimpeached.  There hasn't been a toxicology report, or anything like that.  The article indicates that they wanted to testify she didn't seem to be more high than she usually is.

It can be a gray area, figuring out if someone on Marijuana is too intoxicated for various activities.  So I decided to investigate how long it is until it's safe to drive, and I found this LeafNation article interpreting a study on impairment, driving and critical thinking tasks:
https://leafnation.com/cannabis/how-l​o​ng-after-smoking-weed-can-you-drive/

Their conclusion was that significant impairment could impact users for functional driving skills within 6 hours of smoking a normal joint, and that critical thinking skills could be impacted for 24 hours.  That's probably not the best state to be in to attend court and testify.

/After she's sober, testimony will continue, and the defendant in the trial may still be convicted.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: dj_bigbird: What would be the difference if she was nervous and had a few pops of vodak? Vodak is legal in VA. As crappy as it sounds, this was the right decision, the defense is entitled to question witnesses and if the witness is impaired, whether or not the substance is legal (weed vs fentanyl vs vodak vs whatever), then that witness shouldn't be on the stand. The fact that she's the victim changes nothing.

Did you miss the part where everyone said she wasn't "impaired"?


And on top of that, the judge gave her the maximum possible sentence.
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: dj_bigbird: What would be the difference if she was nervous and had a few pops of vodak? Vodak is legal in VA. As crappy as it sounds, this was the right decision, the defense is entitled to question witnesses and if the witness is impaired, whether or not the substance is legal (weed vs fentanyl vs vodak vs whatever), then that witness shouldn't be on the stand. The fact that she's the victim changes nothing.

Did you miss the part where everyone said she wasn't "impaired"?


dj_bigbird is posting to fark "impaired"
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jz4p: /After she's sober, testimony will continue, and the defendant in the trial may still be convicted.


Sorry, I apparently didn't read TFA clearly enough.  There was a mistrial.  The defendant may be tried again and convicted.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My late wife used to say "Don't hope these people die, they'll create martyrs." My response was you'd have a better chance of killing the diamond industry by jumping on sacks of charcoal."
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Walker: dj_bigbird: What would be the difference if she was nervous and had a few pops of vodak? Vodak is legal in VA. As crappy as it sounds, this was the right decision, the defense is entitled to question witnesses and if the witness is impaired, whether or not the substance is legal (weed vs fentanyl vs vodak vs whatever), then that witness shouldn't be on the stand. The fact that she's the victim changes nothing.

Did you miss the part where everyone said she wasn't "impaired"?


Right? A weed high usually wears off in less than an hour.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Jz4p: /After she's sober, testimony will continue, and the defendant in the trial may still be convicted.

Sorry, I apparently didn't read TFA clearly enough.  There was a mistrial.  The defendant may be tried again and convicted.


Was about to mention that.  Unfortunately, rather than calling a recess and continuing later, the judge decided that the man must be able to go free, and since he probably already knows how this case was going, he can make sure to do whatever he can to intimidate or harass her until she decided to drop the case.  Then, about 4-6 months later, she just becomes a missing person case, and no one in that area will bat an eye, because "she should have just listened to him and done what he told her."
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jz4p: AdmirableSnackbar: cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.

She didn't.

To be clear, the Judge thought so.  In the US legal system, judges are arbiters of fact, not prosecutors.

Also, FTFA:
"Prosecutors also wrote that Fisher refused to hear from detectives who had interacted with her before the trial, who they said would have testified her "behaviors were consistent with all prior interactions and that she exhibited no signs of intoxication prior to her testimony."

The prosecutors here aren't *her* prosecutors, they are prosecuting someone else, and want their witness testimony to stand unimpeached.  There hasn't been a toxicology report, or anything like that.  The article indicates that they wanted to testify she didn't seem to be more high than she usually is.

It can be a gray area, figuring out if someone on Marijuana is too intoxicated for various activities.  So I decided to investigate how long it is until it's safe to drive, and I found this LeafNation article interpreting a study on impairment, driving and critical thinking tasks:
https://leafnation.com/cannabis/how-lo​ng-after-smoking-weed-can-you-drive/

Their conclusion was that significant impairment could impact users for functional driving skills within 6 hours of smoking a normal joint, and that critical thinking skills could be impacted for 24 hours.  That's probably not the best state to be in to attend court and testify.

/After she's sober, testimony will continue, and the defendant in the trial may still be convicted.


Jz4p: AdmirableSnackbar: cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.

She didn't.

To be clear, the Judge thought so.  In the US legal system, judges are arbiters of fact, not prosecutors.

Also, FTFA:
"Prosecutors also wrote that Fisher refused to hear from detectives who had interacted with her before the trial, who they said would have testified her "behaviors were consistent with all prior interactions and that she exhibited no signs of intoxication prior to her testimony."

The prosecutors here aren't *her* prosecutors, they are prosecuting someone else, and want their witness testimony to stand unimpeached.  There hasn't been a toxicology report, or anything like that.  The article indicates that they wanted to testify she didn't seem to be more high than she usually is.

It can be a gray area, figuring out if someone on Marijuana is too intoxicated for various activities.  So I decided to investigate how long it is until it's safe to drive, and I found this LeafNation article interpreting a study on impairment, driving and critical thinking tasks:
https://leafnation.com/cannabis/how-lo​ng-after-smoking-weed-can-you-drive/

Their conclusion was that significant impairment could impact users for functional driving skills within 6 hours of smoking a normal joint, and that critical thinking skills could be impacted for 24 hours.  That's probably not the best state to be in to attend court and testify.

/After she's sober, testimony will continue, and the defendant in the trial may still be convicted.


You can always count on some farker to speak up in defense of powerful idiots.

The judge is still a dipshiat.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: You still don't go to court high.


jesus literally the farking submission points out that she didn't. there's not reading the article, and then there's this dumbfarkery.
 
freidog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Under Virginia's summary contempt statute, a judge can immediately fine someone up to $250 and jail them for a maximum of 10 days for misbehavior, violence, threats of violence or "vile, contemptuous, or insulting language" in court

Whelp, I've got two weeks vacation left this year and nothing much to do with it so...
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: The fact that she's the victim changes nothing.


It absolutely changes the way the judge sees her. He doesn't believe that domestic assault is a real crime, therefore the victim is the instigator of injustice.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jz4p: In the US legal system, judges are arbiters of fact, not prosecutors.


No one is really this crazy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is not the first time Fisher has jailed someone in his courtroom for contempt - a step that legal observers say is unusual in Virginia.

Fisher had divorce lawyer Rachel Virk jailed overnight in January 2020 after finding her in contempt of court during a hearing in which she pressed him to clarify a ruling. The Virginia Court of Appeals dismissed her appeal of the charge on a technicality, finding that because the order jailing her was signed by the clerk of court rather than the judge, there was no jurisdiction to contest it. Virk has since filed a lawsuit against the clerk of court and sheriff, which is still pending.

JFC.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JessieL: You can always count on some farker to speak up in defense of powerful idiots.


Eh, I was just pointing out that he's legally justified, and that even weed advocacy sites would seem to agree.  It's tragic that this was a domestic abuse situation, but I wouldn't be shocked if something like this happened in a higher profile case.

If you believe people should be ok to smoke and go testify in court on the same day, in the US, there's one handy trick to correcting injustice: Update laws to clarify these things.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jz4p: JessieL: You can always count on some farker to speak up in defense of powerful idiots.

Eh, I was just pointing out that he's legally justified, and that even weed advocacy sites would seem to agree.  It's tragic that this was a domestic abuse situation, but I wouldn't be shocked if something like this happened in a higher profile case.

If you believe people should be ok to smoke and go testify in court on the same day, in the US, there's one handy trick to correcting injustice: Update laws to clarify these things.


she wasn't high, learn to read.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jz4p: JessieL: You can always count on some farker to speak up in defense of powerful idiots.

Eh, I was just pointing out that he's legally justified, and that even weed advocacy sites would seem to agree.  It's tragic that this was a domestic abuse situation, but I wouldn't be shocked if something like this happened in a higher profile case.

If you believe people should be ok to smoke and go testify in court on the same day, in the US, there's one handy trick to correcting injustice: Update laws to clarify these things.


Being legally empowered isn't the same as justified. There's no way in hell that jailing someone over this is justified.

And the law WAS updated. Weed was legalized.

Do you think the judge would have done the same thing if the witness had admitted to having a glass of wine earlier in the day?
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jeez, not only did the judge jail her for 10 days but he also declared a mistrial? Yikes.
 
philodough
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well isn't that just f**king brilliant. Take a domestic violence victim and toss 'em in the can.
That'll f**king help. 

Someone should take that f**k out behind a woodshed and kick his ass for being a needlessly obnoxious asshole just for the sake of being a needlessly obnoxious asshole. Then toss his ass in jail for 10 days, see how he likes it.
Reputation - ruined
Job - lost
Beneficial in any way?  f**k no, the inmate is now traumatized for life, and is now terrified of entering a courtroom, anywhere.
Bail - can't afford it
Call relatives from jail? - well, can't afford that either
Decent attorney? - pretty much whatever comes at you from PD office
Domestic abuse victim? What's the likelihood she had kids at home to care for, and now they're dealing with the trauma as well.

If she wasn't intoxicated, what exactly did he hold her for?
Maybe I missed something, but it looks like he just went full asshole for no reason whatsoever and shiat all over her already-going-shiatty life.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

philodough: Well isn't that just f**king brilliant. Take a domestic violence victim and toss 'em in the can.
That'll f**king help. 

Someone should take that f**k out behind a woodshed and kick his ass for being a needlessly obnoxious asshole just for the sake of being a needlessly obnoxious asshole. Then toss his ass in jail for 10 days, see how he likes it.
Reputation - ruined
Job - lost
Beneficial in any way?  f**k no, the inmate is now traumatized for life, and is now terrified of entering a courtroom, anywhere.
Bail - can't afford it
Call relatives from jail? - well, can't afford that either
Decent attorney? - pretty much whatever comes at you from PD office
Domestic abuse victim? What's the likelihood she had kids at home to care for, and now they're dealing with the trauma as well.

If she wasn't intoxicated, what exactly did he hold her for?
Maybe I missed something, but it looks like he just went full asshole for no reason whatsoever and shiat all over her already-going-shiatty life.


not no reason. he's a republican man who jailed a woman for literally (for those idiots who can't read, she wasn't high) no reason. the reason is there for all to see.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes targeted advertising is justice.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JessieL: Being legally empowered isn't the same as justified.


In this context, it is (Bold is mine):

justification noun
jus·ti·fi·ca·tion | \ ˌjəs-tə-fə-ˈkā-shən  \
Legal Definition of justification
1: the act or an instance of justifying
2: something that justifies
specifically : a legally sufficient reason or cause (as self-defense) for an act that would otherwise be criminal or tortious
3: the affirmative defense of having a legally sufficient justification
- compare EXCUSE

Ugh.  I'm not trying to say this was moral.  There's a poster up higher who talks about the potential for serious further abuses, and that would be tragic.  I'm just saying it was legal.

Continued Quote:
And the law WAS updated. Weed was legalized.

Do you think the judge would have done the same thing if the witness had admitted to having a glass of wine earlier in the day?

Probably not for just one glass, no.  Hopefully yes if the hypothetical 'glass of wine' was recent enough, mixed with other medications, or if there was additional quantity.  Alcohol effects have been well studied and I believe alcohol metabolizes relatively quicker than active ingredients that produce a high from marijuana.  The article I cited earlier suggests that legal definitions for impairment may not always line up appropriately with effects, but that they could continue for over five hours after use, which could easily have been during testimony.
 
