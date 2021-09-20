 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   60 year old woman found on Croatian shore, no memory of who she is or how she got there. Maybe it's me, but these Bourne sequels don't seem as riveting as they once were   (cnn.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angela Merkel got tossed the fark out?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they just send her to Taured?  I hear it's lovely this time of year.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunkenly fell of her own yacht... crew is selling the yacht for scrap now on the other side of the world.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Annie Goolahay from Goober Idaho.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's Annie Goolahay from Goober Idaho.


Sadly, I immediately recognized this reference.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe she's NOT 60 years old. She was just Bourne that way.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, worked for Goldie Hawn.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cold water can cause amnesia, particularly in old people.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Definitely someone who fell off of a boat.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Drunkenly fell of her own yacht... crew is selling the yacht for scrap now on the other side of the world.


I don't know if she was drunk.... I think she went out to find her wedding ring and fell overboard.  Then she was found on the shore with no memories of being rich.

She got picked up by a carpenter who named her Annie and he made her do house work and look after his 3 kids to make the money back that she owed him.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: shiat, worked for Goldie Hawn.


scroll up~!
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could just be an ordinary dementia sufferer that wandered down to the beach, but just to be safe, I think we need to give her a handgun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

boozehat: NewportBarGuy: Drunkenly fell of her own yacht... crew is selling the yacht for scrap now on the other side of the world.

I don't know if she was drunk.... I think she went out to find her wedding ring and fell overboard.  Then she was found on the shore with no memories of being rich.

She got picked up by a carpenter who named her Annie and he made her do house work and look after his 3 kids to make the money back that she owed him.


You know.... if we polish that up a bit I think we could get that made into a movie!
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: boozehat: NewportBarGuy: Drunkenly fell of her own yacht... crew is selling the yacht for scrap now on the other side of the world.

I don't know if she was drunk.... I think she went out to find her wedding ring and fell overboard.  Then she was found on the shore with no memories of being rich.

She got picked up by a carpenter who named her Annie and he made her do house work and look after his 3 kids to make the money back that she owed him.

You know.... if we polish that up a bit I think we could get that made into a movie!


Too rapey for today's standards, I think.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe shes a Druid.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She was found on September 12 on the island of Krk..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: boozehat: NewportBarGuy: Drunkenly fell of her own yacht... crew is selling the yacht for scrap now on the other side of the world.

I don't know if she was drunk.... I think she went out to find her wedding ring and fell overboard.  Then she was found on the shore with no memories of being rich.

She got picked up by a carpenter who named her Annie and he made her do house work and look after his 3 kids to make the money back that she owed him.

You know.... if we polish that up a bit I think we could get that made into a movie!


So I read your reply as, "if we Polish that up a bit", and I smiled because I am Polish.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Taman Shud?
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone is a messy sloppy-joe eater...wait.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Port Wenn may be missing its chemist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbie555
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know Subby.  There's video footage of the cops trying to debrief her:

Red 2 Movie CLIP - You've Heard Of Me Now (2013) - Bruce Willis Movie HD
Youtube 4HZAQJVvZTs
 
whitroth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Cold water can cause amnesia, particularly in old people.


"Old people", you say? When do you turn 20?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Angela Merkel got tossed the fark out?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's those dealers smuggling Grams. They must have seen a patrol ship and thrown the contraband overboard.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The woman, thought to be aged around 60, was given medical assistance after she was found on September 12 on the island of Krk in northern Croatia, according to a statement from local police, sent to CNN on Monday.

Hold on. Pretty sure it's cruel to play games with amnesiac by telling them they're on an island that doesn't exist.

Yeah, lady, you woke up on, uh, Krk, where we give blood sacrifices to our unicorn god NGWBppt. You sure none of this sounds familiar?
 
