(Click Orlando)   Florida county posts dancing taco photo to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month. And no, 'dancing taco' is not a PornHub category - or is it?   (clickorlando.com)
    Florida, Spanish language, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Central America, Costa Rica, United States, Mestizo, Latin America  
30 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Employee who made the post is not Hispanic and "didn't know any better."

You live in farking Florida FFS
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was thinking along the lines of "your mom's nickname in the 70s"
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Employee who made the post" got a Taco Dance down at the Booby Hatch and had an inspiration.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A dancing taco is not representative of the Hispanic community and should not have been associated with the annual celebration," Meyer told The Washington Post. "We feel that they should have used either a chain steering wheel or a flannel shirt buttoned just at the top."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must not be an AFSCME workplace, because Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez are the first names to pop into my head for Hispanic Heritage Month.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon subby, surely you've heard of rule 34.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooo I'm going to make tacos for dinner
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened, was flan doing folklorico too busy to pose for the special day?
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: C'mon subby, surely you've heard of rule 34.


No, no Dancing Taco, dancing Bear yes.
I can go search for Latina and taco if you like.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time just go straight Poncho Villa or Santa Anna, why be subtle, you racist f*cks.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, Florida Beach Safety PSA :

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: [media.giphy.com image 500x500]


[dancing to I fought the law and the law won]
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These days, if you want me to be outraged you'll have to hit me up before 3:00 pm.
By 3:00 pm I'm all out of outrage.  If someone was barbequing babies or something, I might be able to work up a little something. Maybe. But for garden variety stereotyping, nah.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And still,
That's the most racially sensitive thing to come out of Florida since.. since...hmmm...

And still,
That's the most racially sensitive thing to come out of Florida.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jack_o_the_hills: Next up, Florida Beach Safety PSA :

[i.pinimg.com image 236x419]


The full phone screenshot from Facebook is just icing on this Grandma meme cake.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Hispanic community wanted was a Pepsi?
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't look like a taco as a Latino would see it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There are so many other things that represent us as Latinos than a taco with sour cream on top. It's just not who we are," Pérez-Verdía said.


yeah really. at least use crema fresca
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Next time just go straight Poncho Villa or Santa Anna, why be subtle, you racist f*cks.


Poncho?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My ex has a dancing taco. It dances with every boy at the ball, if you know what I mean.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm glad we've run out of legitimate things to sperg out about.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: born_yesterday: Next time just go straight Poncho Villa or Santa Anna, why be subtle, you racist f*cks.

Poncho?


He was a notable inspiration for the Snuggie.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that other idiot Sara Palin who was always looking for men with "cajones".

Just STFU instead and especially about "latinx"
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Turbo Cojones: born_yesterday: Next time just go straight Poncho Villa or Santa Anna, why be subtle, you racist f*cks.

Poncho?

He was a notable inspiration for the Snuggie.


Poncho one of the hermanos Peluches
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: I'm glad we've run out of legitimate things to sperg out about.


Melanin-deficient Americans tend to also get worked up into a tizzy if you advertise the real meaning of Veterans Day or Memorial Day: hot dogs and hamburgers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Photoshop competition anyone?
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's September 20th.  Is September or October heritage month.  Or do they have their own calendar like the Chinese?
 
