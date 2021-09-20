 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News 13 Orlando)   Sanford flooded. Lamont's gonna get it this time   (mynews13.com) divider line
18
    More: Florida, Water, Heavy rains, Tropical cyclone, Weather, Rain, Sunday evening, downtown area, parts of Sanford  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 10:16 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Me, subby, and about six other people on Fark are old enough to get this reference.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya big dummy!
 
Zroop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like this is the big one.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanford sucks. I just remember getting stoned outside the giant mall on I4 in college
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet Subby is an old fish eyed fool.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LIZBETH! IT'S THE BIG ONE!
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Me, subby, and about six other people on Fark are old enough to get this reference.


If the population on Fark were any older AARP would be our biggest sponsor. But keep that quiet or the kids will stop coming and then we won't have anyone to explain new memes.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/obscure?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save the Ripple!
 
creckert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Me, subby, and about six other people on Fark are old enough to get this reference.


Young people watch older tv shows too, ya big dummy
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

creckert: Lsherm: Me, subby, and about six other people on Fark are old enough to get this reference.

Young people watch older tv shows too, ya big dummy


That old? I'll give exceptions for The Brady Bunch.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uploads.dailydot.comView Full Size
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Greater Good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sucks to be them.

No, I'm not even giving thoughts and prayers. fark those assholes.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Sanford sucks. I just remember getting stoned outside the giant mall on I4 in college


That whole area is basically Lake Mary which also sucks, but for other reasons.

Downtown Sanford is cool though, lots of cool bars and breweries and some great restaurants (Hollerbach's german restaurant is the shiat - I spent waaaay too much time and money there, and yet I don't regret it).
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Me, subby, and about six other people on Fark are old enough to get this reference.


Aunt Esther got it though.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Watch it, suckers!
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I guess he is with  Elizabeth, finally.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.