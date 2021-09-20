 Skip to content
 
(WYTV Youngstown)   "There's always any type of risk when you don't know what the item is in the bathroom that you may come in contact with." Local authorities warn of the dangers of... drugs on toilet seats?   (wytv.com) divider line
20
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ass grass?
LSDiarrhea?
DMTrots?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finding random urinal top rails before fentanyl was a great part of clubbing in the old days.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you need a bump right now.

*Scratch's nose*
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA doesn't say toilet seat, subby. People who do drugs in bathrooms use the top of the toilet tank (or urinal).
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Honey, I swear, it's just like when I caught herpes. This time it was fentanyl. Also I think somebody has my credit card and rented a hotel room and escort service."
 
K3rberos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you get pregnant from a toilet seat that also had crack residue, is that where crack babies come from?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time I was in the mens' bathroom right outside the NYSE trading floor.  VERY dated bathroom.  Looked like it was last renovated in the 80's.  I asked myself, "I wonder how much cocaine has been done off that toilet seat?  Or that sink?  Or hell, the urinal I just pissed in?"  Then I washed my hands and left.  This story doesn't have a very good ending.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop publishing the myth. Fentanyl can only be absorbed through the skin if it is medical transdermal fentanyl.  It can only be inhaled in significant levels if you deliberately powder it and fling it around or if you walk into some place they are manufacturing it.

Now if you happen to get a mystery powder on yourself from some random toilet and your reaction is to put it in your mouth, nose, eyes, or other mucous membranes (we are talking bathroom after all) that's on you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't fentanyl exposure through skin largely a myth?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Isn't fentanyl exposure through skin largely a myth?


Yup. See comment above. A myth.
 
buster_v
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Can fentanyl be absorbed just through the skin or is that just a myth?

/ducks
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a former cocaine addict (17 years clean) and older than dirt (born in '72) i'm getting a kick out of this. When AIDS first hit the majority of media folks like me were told to be afraid of transmission through toilet seats. We, as a species, never seem to learn anything. Mask up, get vaxxed, wear a condom..... It ain't that hard.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: One time I was in the mens' bathroom right outside the NYSE trading floor.  VERY dated bathroom.  Looked like it was last renovated in the 80's.  I asked myself, "I wonder how much cocaine has been done off that toilet seat?  Or that sink?  Or hell, the urinal I just pissed in?"  Then I washed my hands and left.  This story doesn't have a very good ending.


What makes you think it was done off of the seats? Eww no.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I always worry about drugs on the toilet seat when I have to take a steamy shiat.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Carry around your own toilet seat, to be safe.

Problem solved.
 
bittermang
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: TFA doesn't say toilet seat, subby. People who do drugs in bathrooms use the top of the toilet tank (or urinal).


And it's finally dawned on me weird looking polished steel tube design took over in so many retail spaces.

You wonder if club owners stress over this? "But if we buy toilets without the classic porcelain tanks, where will they do their drugs? Hm, we could make sure the sink has plenty of countertop, but the surface finish will get all cut up. C'mon guys, we need this club to be popular!"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey, it that fentanyl on this toilet paper?

*thud*
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: foo monkey: One time I was in the mens' bathroom right outside the NYSE trading floor.  VERY dated bathroom.  Looked like it was last renovated in the 80's.  I asked myself, "I wonder how much cocaine has been done off that toilet seat?  Or that sink?  Or hell, the urinal I just pissed in?"  Then I washed my hands and left.  This story doesn't have a very good ending.

What makes you think it was done off of the seats? Eww no.


I don't know a lot about cocaine, but I do know a lot about NYSE trading floor specialists.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bittermang: lindalouwho: TFA doesn't say toilet seat, subby. People who do drugs in bathrooms use the top of the toilet tank (or urinal).

And it's finally dawned on me weird looking polished steel tube design took over in so many retail spaces.

You wonder if club owners stress over this? "But if we buy toilets without the classic porcelain tanks, where will they do their drugs? Hm, we could make sure the sink has plenty of countertop, but the surface finish will get all cut up. C'mon guys, we need this club to be popular!"


Are you telling me that businesses are using essentially jail toilets? I've never ever seen stainless steel toilets in any business establishment.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

foo monkey: lindalouwho: foo monkey: One time I was in the mens' bathroom right outside the NYSE trading floor.  VERY dated bathroom.  Looked like it was last renovated in the 80's.  I asked myself, "I wonder how much cocaine has been done off that toilet seat?  Or that sink?  Or hell, the urinal I just pissed in?"  Then I washed my hands and left.  This story doesn't have a very good ending.

What makes you think it was done off of the seats? Eww no.

I don't know a lot about cocaine, but I do know a lot about NYSE trading floor specialists.


Yikes.
 
