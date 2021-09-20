 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Attention all units, suspect is on the 700 block of 200 West, proceeding erratically in a clear plastic ball. Repeat, clear plastic ball   (fox13now.com) divider line
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really like to picture the officers simply rolling a Zorb through the open cell door....
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the Hamster was just trying to leave an abusive relationship?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.amomama.comView Full Size

Habitrails to you, until we meet again.
 
SurfGirl69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Troy or Abed?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.skyrock.netView Full Size


so THAT'S what happened to Dewey
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Life imitates art.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor little thing, you aren't supposed to put Guineas in those plastic balls.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He saw one too many Disney movies.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like guinea pigs they make a cool beep sound
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our national nightmare is over!

/I have friends in this town, gonna tease them about this
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is wearing pants, I repeat, pants.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: Poor little thing, you aren't supposed to put Guineas in those plastic balls.


Yeah....their back doesn't really bend with the ball like a hamster's does. Poor duder.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. My then 9 or 10 year old nephew was showing off his hamster to his equally young cousins by placing him in a ball that was confined to a certain area with furniture. The children were having fun when it was time for dinner. Of note, my brother lives in a split level.

So we're eating dinner when all of the sudden we hear a thud. Oh just the hamster rolling around in his little area. That was quickly followed by another thud then another. Yup, somehow the hamster got out of the confined area and rolled towards the stairs.

/no hamsters were harmed in the telling of this tale
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They see me rollin.  They hatin..."
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

too_amuzed: [Fark user image 300x168]


I tried to find a gif of him saying that he was going to snap the guard's neck, but to no avail  ( ._.)
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was teaching 6th grade we used the class hamster in that kind of a ball.

Each student table had a number and we got those small plastic bowling pins and numbered them.

When it came time for clean up we put the pins in a circle, put the hamster in the ball, put him in the middle of the circle. and the first pin that got knocked down was the table that had to supervise and finish the room clean up.

Everybody loved it and we never got any complaints about clean up duty.

Everybody knew "Reynold" was being fair.

He was also our hall pass.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I, for one, am not amused."
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image 425x238]


Is that George R.R. Martin?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 850x478]

"I, for one, am not amused."


That's a pretty good-looking still for a standard-definition TV show. I expect that being in PAL rather than NTSC helped.
 
someonelse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Malenfant: bughunter: [Fark user image 850x478]

"I, for one, am not amused."

That's a pretty good-looking still for a standard-definition TV show. I expect that being in PAL rather than NTSC helped.


That, and he's a fantastically handsome man.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

guestguy: austerity101: [Fark user image 425x238]

Is that George R.R. Martin?


Sure is!
 
NevynFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: [Fark user image image 425x238]


So that's his quiet place where he pounders his ideas.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ponders. Well, I'm sure he pounds the McDonald's as well.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tran Forsythe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shocked that the cops didn't pull an Uncle Jimbo.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zorb Ride in Russian Mountains Proves Deadly
Youtube 2tbTgi2bqXQ
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I like guinea pigs they make a cool beep sound


And they taste good too!

From Pets To Plates: Why More People Are Eating Guinea Pigs : The Salt  https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/​2013/03/12/174105739/from-pets-to-plat​es-why-more-people-are-eating-guinea-p​igs
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wayne?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Calling all cars, calling all cars...  I'm buyin'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm glad the police met a pet that they won't shoot on sight

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

James T. Kirk: Marcos P: I like guinea pigs they make a cool beep sound

And they taste good too!

From Pets To Plates: Why More People Are Eating Guinea Pigs : The Salt  https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/​2013/03/12/174105739/from-pets-to-plat​es-why-more-people-are-eating-guinea-p​igs


Why stop there?

bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


/doesn't it look yummy?
 
