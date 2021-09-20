 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Father-daughter duo stop on their way to get dinner in order to rescue man from a house fire. He's a retired firefighter, she's a 4th year med student. Tag is plural   (mlive.com) divider line
    Washtenaw County, Michigan, Michael Harvey, ANN ARBOR  
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gyros?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please be white, please be white...
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Gyros?


What?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they didn't miss their reservation!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three other guys went into the house, one before this duo even showed up.
The daughter sat around until the guy was brought out and provided basic first aid, since she isn't licensed or qualified to do anything else.
I mean good on them for stopping but others were already there taking action.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of our part-timers is a firefighter in another city.   Several times a year he calls in an hour or so late to work because he stopped to help someone who went off the road in a snowstorm or just looked rough on the side of the road.   It's in his nature.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I thought the tag wasa for the sandwich they bought.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, as a NIU alum, it's nice to see we got something done during our visit, as opposed to the football team.
 
