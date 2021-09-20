 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   New film begins shooting in Newport News, VA. Wait, what do you mean it wasn't that kind of shooting? Again? Jesus   (cnn.com) divider line
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.
 
zulius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Oblig
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You shoot two unarmed people and their wounds aren't even life-threatening? What a loser.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Heritage, not hate!
 
gar1013
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You shoot two unarmed people and their wounds aren't even life-threatening? What a loser.


24% of the students have "chronic absenteeism".

Something tells me that this is not a school for overachievers.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What, Jesus got shot?

/ Didn't RTFA
 
scanman61
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You shoot two unarmed people and their wounds aren't even life-threatening? What a loser.

24% of the students have "chronic absenteeism".

Something tells me that this is not a school for overachievers.


OK.  So farking what?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I don't believe that this is an individual that is searching the community to hurt members," Drew said earlier in the day

Because it would really be a tragedy if it were members, right?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You shoot two unarmed people and their wounds aren't even life-threatening? What a loser.


blame it on lag now, asshole
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gar1013: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You shoot two unarmed people and their wounds aren't even life-threatening? What a loser.

24% of the students have "chronic absenteeism".

Something tells me that this is not a school for overachievers.


It's not in the nicest part of town but I fail to see your point.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another day, another school shooting in America?

How are these still news? Is there going to be a TF Live DWTS thread?
 
Monac
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has anyone ever said that the Second Amendment is a curse on this country?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: You shoot two unarmed people and their wounds aren't even life-threatening? What a loser.

24% of the students have "chronic absenteeism".

Something tells me that this is not a school for overachievers.


All 4 of my kids went there.

Currently:
Nurse
Nurse administrator
Head chef
Solar panel installer

But yes, there are a LOT of low achievers that go there.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The superintendent wants to make sure students can return safely.

For those keeping score at home, the current benchmark for school safety is filling elementary schools with unvaccinated students during a pandemic, but someone in police custody is an active risk.
 
