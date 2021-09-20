 Skip to content
(Kyodo News)   There's a lot of things that don't belong on a hamburger. For example, whatever this is   (english.kyodonews.net) divider line
    More: Fail, Fast food, Hamburger, 26-year-old woman, Japan, metal-like object, McDonald's outlet, foreign object, 1-millimeter chip  
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Japanese McDonalds always have the weirdest hamburgers
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rich Cheese Melt Tsukimi hamburger

Vincent Vega..."Royale with Cheese."
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Yosemite Sam voice
A 1mm chip? That's a suing'!!


(At least, it would be here state-side).
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: /Yosemite Sam voice
A 1mm chip? That's a suing'!!


(At least, it would be here state-side).


But since it's Japan, Mayor McCheese has stepped down, then stepped in front of a train.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be the first time.  Years ago my wife and I were eating at a diner, and she ordered their coleslaw.  It arrived, but after taking a couple of bites she bit into something hard.  After examining the coleslaw, it turned out there were a bunch of metal shavings strewn throughout it.  It's possible my wife even swallowed some.  (I don't think she did, or if she did she passed it without issue.)  They did comp our meal, but that didn't encourage us to ever return there.
 
Psychopusher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*wouldn't be the first time.
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Difference between 'Murcia and Japan?
Japanese McD's won't get sued into oblivion.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

img.kyodonews.netView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was looking forward to lunch, but went to McDonalds?

Doesn't add up
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farker99: Difference between 'Murcia and Japan?
Japanese McD's won't get sued into oblivion.


CSB: I cracked a tooth on a small pearl eating a oyster, one time.  I sued the entire ocean.  Now I'm drowning in legal fees.

/ok not really
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That burger was METAL!!!!!!
/aaaaarrrrrrggggggghhhhhhh!!!!!
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cream of horseradish makes burgers better.

Fight me
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]


Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Japan. Are you sure it doesn't belong there?
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]


Is that "cheese", congealed fat, or some kind of lubricating grease that is jammed inside the spring?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]


Well, the full name is actually Rich Cheese Melt Tsukimi Spring Surprise.

What's of it?
 
fasahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: farker99: Difference between 'Murcia and Japan?
Japanese McD's won't get sued into oblivion.

CSB: I cracked a tooth on a small pearl eating a oyster, one time.  I sued the entire ocean.  Now I'm drowning in legal fees.


Good luck collecting. They hide all their money in onshore accounts.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric


https://www.starrett.com/metrology/pr​o​duct-detail/C601-6
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chuck87: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric


funny story
when one of the mini-scarfs was in kindergarten (grade 1 maybe) she had a worksheet where she had to measure the various pictures and record the length.  i looked it over and noticed she was off by +1 inch on every one.  i asked her to show me how she was measuring and sure enough she was starting with 1.  i told her she needed to start at zero.  here is a brief summary of the conversation.

Mini-scarf -  that's stupid.  when you start counting you start at 1
Me - i know but trust me this is how you rulers work.
Mini-scarf - you are wrong.
Me - trust me kid, dad knows what he is talking about.
MS - no.  if i do it your way i'll get them all wrong.
Me- i'll make you a deal.  do it my way and if you get them wrong you can tell the teacher it was my fault.
MS - Fine but you are going to get in trouble.

Cut to dinner the next night.

Me - hey kiddo how did that math assignment turn out?
MS - you were right
Me - what was that? i couldn't hear you.
MS - YOU WERE RIGHT!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Is that "cheese", congealed fat, or some kind of lubricating grease that is jammed inside the spring?


lark's vomit?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not the first IUD anybody ever found in a burger
 
We're beginning to see some signs of progress
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Is that "cheese", congealed fat, or some kind of lubricating grease that is jammed inside the spring?


Looks like someone dropped a retractable pen spring into a vat of yellow American cheese.
 
Rumproast42
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chuck87: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric


I have seen one.  It's really funny to watch a new guy try to figure out measurements on it when the other guy is calling out numbers using the 1/8, 3/8, and such fractions.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Is that "cheese", congealed fat, or some kind of lubricating grease that is jammed inside the spring?


Dude, it's McD's. That's all the same stuff there
 
woodjf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

red230: Cream of horseradish makes burgers better.

Fight me


I put grated horseradish in the burgers. Just a little.
 
woodjf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Chuck87: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric

funny story
when one of the mini-scarfs was in kindergarten (grade 1 maybe) she had a worksheet where she had to measure the various pictures and record the length.  i looked it over and noticed she was off by +1 inch on every one.  i asked her to show me how she was measuring and sure enough she was starting with 1.  i told her she needed to start at zero.  here is a brief summary of the conversation.

Mini-scarf -  that's stupid.  when you start counting you start at 1
Me - i know but trust me this is how you rulers work.
Mini-scarf - you are wrong.
Me - trust me kid, dad knows what he is talking about.
MS - no.  if i do it your way i'll get them all wrong.
Me- i'll make you a deal.  do it my way and if you get them wrong you can tell the teacher it was my fault.
MS - Fine but you are going to get in trouble.

Cut to dinner the next night.

Me - hey kiddo how did that math assignment turn out?
MS - you were right
Me - what was that? i couldn't hear you.
MS - YOU WERE RIGHT!


Owned!!!🙄
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Chuck87: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric


Fark user imageView Full Size
I used to have one. Looked like this.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Chuck87: guestguy: "Feel your taste buds spring to life!"

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x478]

Don't think I've ever seen a ruler where inches were divided by 10.

/I know it's metric

funny story
when one of the mini-scarfs was in kindergarten (grade 1 maybe) she had a worksheet where she had to measure the various pictures and record the length.  i looked it over and noticed she was off by +1 inch on every one.  i asked her to show me how she was measuring and sure enough she was starting with 1.  i told her she needed to start at zero.  here is a brief summary of the conversation.

Mini-scarf -  that's stupid.  when you start counting you start at 1
Me - i know but trust me this is how you rulers work.
Mini-scarf - you are wrong.
Me - trust me kid, dad knows what he is talking about.
MS - no.  if i do it your way i'll get them all wrong.
Me- i'll make you a deal.  do it my way and if you get them wrong you can tell the teacher it was my fault.
MS - Fine but you are going to get in trouble.

Cut to dinner the next night.

Me - hey kiddo how did that math assignment turn out?
MS - you were right
Me - what was that? i couldn't hear you.
MS - YOU WERE RIGHT!


I mean, I waited til mine were teenagers to be an asshole.

Like last month.

"Dad, I need a new phone."

"Sounds like what you really need is a job."
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: *wouldn't be the first time.


I guess that means foreign metallic objects have been found in food exactly twice.
 
whitroth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the time, decades ago, when I was at a party and picked up a handful of Raisinettes (tm), and crunched on one, to find it was a chocolate-covered half-inch or so of about 12 ga copper wire.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I once broke a tooth while biting into a samosa. There was nothing crunchy or hard, no foreign body. I just have bad teeth. This is my patron saint

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I know he fixed his teeth, but it's still real to me, damnit!
 
yms
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
