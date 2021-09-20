 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   We don't really know much about the sex lives of dinosaurs, but it's probably safe to say they got lucky more than you   (cnn.com) divider line
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damning with faint praise.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is probably true, but dinosaurs haven't farked in millions of years. It's only been three years for me.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Some dinosaur had sex millions of years ago and now here I am.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Jurassic Pork.

/nature finds a way
/
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
nemisonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That can't be true- the only reason the homo sapiens have lasted through war/disease/famine is through a prolific "non-seasonal" sex drive uncommonly found in nature (except for rabbits)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
royalsocietypublishing.orgView Full Size

FYI here are the oldest farking vertebrates mentioned in TFA
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby has been reading too many dinosaur romance novels.
 
