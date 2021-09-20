 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   See? We told you it was just like the flu   (apnews.com) divider line
62
    More: Sad, Influenza, Immune system, Vaccine, Influenza pandemic, Vaccination, Spanish flu, Pandemic, Infectious disease  
•       •       •

2030 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Sep 2021 at 4:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving, once again, that "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
 
0lorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


I was on my way to joke some chucklefark is going to call say THIS VERY THING and call it fake news...

//dogmadd Poe's Law!!!
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


Don't let actual numbers and facts get in the way of sensational and panic inducing headline...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.
api.ctia.orgView Full Size
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]


ahh yes, because we always compare the size of cell phones with people's lives...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm so glad we still have conservatives to preserve the American way of life that has existed for the last century!

/s
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And it is entirely the fault of the anti vax republican party.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And just because we could all probably use a laugh:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the country's overall toll topped 675,000 Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real number is believed to be higher.

I go by this below website, as John Hopkin's numbers are always weeks behind, of course even this number is well below the real figure:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bangman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was there a vaccination in 1919?
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]

ahh yes, because we always compare the size of cell phones with people's lives...


Sweetie. Cell phones, 1919.

The sound of the wind whistling straight through your empty head.
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


I guess if the value of one human life can be diluted by what percent of the total population it represents, then you might have a point.

9/11 must not even register for you.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Don't let actual numbers and facts get in the way of sensational and panic inducing headline...


That's still a lot worth panicking about.  They didn't have vaccines then, or the ability for a large segment of the population to either work from home, have the government mandate safe working environments, shutdown non-essential businesses, or receive assistance from the government if they lost their job due to the pandemic.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Don't let actual numbers and facts get in the way of sensational and panic inducing headline...


It's obfuscation just to be an asshole
Number of deaths is number of deaths
fark the attempt to say it's OK because the percentages are different.
I get that it's a coping mechanism some people use, but it's a bad one.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

0lorin: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

I was on my way to joke some chucklefark is going to call say THIS VERY THING and call it fake news...

//dogmadd Poe's Law!!!


Obviously I am not saying it's fake news. Just that a 1 to 1 comparison is misleading.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]

ahh yes, because we always compare the size of cell phones with people's lives...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


This is true. Except nobody knew what a virus was, or of an effective way to prevent transmission, or of a vaccination for influenza, or even simple anti-viral treatments. Oh, and let's not forget that intravenous fluids were uncommon, and supplemental oxygen wasn't a thing yet. So other than that, it's pretty much the same.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The only people who were saying it is just like the flu were the Republicans in power at the time this started (who are now all vaccinated) and their followers, who refuse to get vaccinated, and are now dying from it
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Covid ain't over yet.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bangman: Was there a vaccination in 1919?


No, but not for lack of trying
Of course people will look at our efforts 100 years from now and remark how quaint and primitive they are
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: And it is entirely the fault of the anti vax republican party.


Are you aware that there are portions other than "entirely" and "not at all"?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah, but back then, they got their vaccine out much quicker.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: the country's overall toll topped 675,000 Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, though the real number is believed to be higher.

I go by this below website, as John Hopkin's numbers are always weeks behind, of course even this number is well below the real figure:
[Fark user image image 850x564]


Please. I used to smoke pot with Johnny Hopkins behind the gym.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: bangman: Was there a vaccination in 1919?

No, but not for lack of trying
Of course people will look at our efforts 100 years from now and remark how quaint and primitive they are


And we will still have people who listen to someone who just wants power and tells them to ignore them science elitists and not do what they say with that new tech.
 
wantingout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
well, except for the fact that in 1918 US only had 1/3 the population it does now. so not even close.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wantingout: well, except for the fact that in 1918 US only had 1/3 the population it does now. so not even close.


Except it's killed the same number of people. So, that's pretty similar. Sure, it may not be the same per capita, but thats a weird brag considering how much our medical science has advanced in the last century.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Wireless Joe: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

I guess if the value of one human life can be diluted by what percent of the total population it represents, then you might have a point.

9/11 must not even register for you.


Point taken but I think there are good arguments for both points of view (and yes I know how that sounds).  On one hand, the loss represented by that number is the same regardless of the population at the time.  On the other hand, percentage of population is a gross predictor of any one person's likelihood of dying or suffering the loss of a loved one from the disease.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


It appears you actually did bother to click the link, but didn't read the article's first sentence.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Maturin: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

This is true. Except nobody knew what a virus was, or of an effective way to prevent transmission, or of a vaccination for influenza, or even simple anti-viral treatments. Oh, and let's not forget that intravenous fluids were uncommon, and supplemental oxygen wasn't a thing yet. So other than that, it's pretty much the same.


Article said 1/3.

Did no one read the article?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]

ahh yes, because we always compare the size of cell phones with people's lives...


Are you new here?

\Fark needs a playbook to explain how this shiat works
 
special20
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: Cell phones, 1919.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

There's one right there!
 
special20
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wantingout: well, except for the fact that in 1918 US only had 1/3 the population it does now. so not even close.


penis
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Proving, once again, that "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."


Considering some of the history taught in our schools this is no surprise
 
indy_kid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


One-third, according to the article, and we are very far from the end of the pandemic. As far as a percentage of the existing population, it would not surprise me if the current pandemic exceeds the Spanish flu. The Mu variant has yet to make its mark on the horde of unvaxxed still out there, and a far more lethal variant could appear at any point on the Earth, making its way here at the speed of a passenger jet.

In other words, you ain't seen nothing yet.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.


Except now we have a vaccine.

Also, we are better educa
/Sorry couldn't finish that second sentence.
 
neongoats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wantingout: well, except for the fact that in 1918 US only had 1/3 the population it does now. so not even close.


Well thanks to the plague rats shiat isn't farking getting any better isn't it. Filthy unmasked unvaxed plague spreaders spewing their covid shiat everywhere, creating new variants to kill us all. So we'll see what the tally is when this is all done, which isn't any time soon thanks to right wingers.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pschwarz0717: mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]

ahh yes, because we always compare the size of cell phones with people's lives...


Well, you do. You shoulda learned that in school.

Rhode Islands, football fields and baseball pitches are reserved for scientific and engineering applications.  Elephant seals are used in medicine.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This number is fake thanks to the CDC claiming that anyone who tests positive for COVID and dies died from COVID, even if the real cause is pulmonary embolism or stroke or lack of oxygen to the brain due to insufficient lung capacity.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It wouldn't matter if the population was 10 times what it was.

Almost 700,000 people are DEAD. From THIS.

Get your farking priorities in order.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Maturin: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

This is true. Except nobody knew what a virus was, or of an effective way to prevent transmission, or of a vaccination for influenza, or even simple anti-viral treatments. Oh, and let's not forget that intravenous fluids were uncommon, and supplemental oxygen wasn't a thing yet. So other than that, it's pretty much the same.


They were aware of transmission.  Spittoons were basically outlawed in bars, ending the powerful reign of the Big Spittoon lobby.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bangman: Was there a vaccination in 1919?


No. Although vaccines have been around a long time, it wasn't until the 1950s that we gained the ability to produce vaccines well enough to combat a pandemic. They did at least know to wash their hands, wear masks, and limit public gatherings.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: pschwarz0717: mybluemake: gilgigamesh: Except the US population in 1919 was about a fourth of what it is now.

Cellphones are 1/4 the price though, and 1/10 the size as those sold in 1919.[api.ctia.org image 300x108]

ahh yes, because we always compare the size of cell phones with people's lives...

Sweetie. Cell phones, 1919.

The sound of the wind whistling straight through your empty head.


Well, great. I suppose now you're gonna tell us they only had dialup internet back then, aintcha?
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: bangman: Was there a vaccination in 1919?

No, but not for lack of trying
Of course people will look at our efforts 100 years from now and remark how quaint and primitive they are


We hope. I mean, we really really hope.

It is equally possible that the fur-clad, degraded-Mandarin-speaking remnant of human civilization clinging to a precarious existence along the thin rim of habitability surrounding the Arctic circle will be too preoccupied to remember or to care much about unbelievable tall tales of The Beforetime.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA:  COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

So, it hasn't yet?  So not as deadly?

I mean, I'm pretty sure it will be eventually, but why not wait until it actually does to publish the article?
 
uberalice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wantingout: well, except for the fact that in 1918 US only had 1/3 the population it does now. so not even close.


Shut up. Really. Just shut the f*ck up/
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.