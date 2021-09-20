 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   ♪ I would clear ten thousand needles and I would clear ten thousand . . . ♪ wait, no I wouldn't, that's screwed up   (kiro7.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bribery is worthy of removal from committees.

And a re-vote.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gee, maybe we should give homeless people homes and then attend to their addiction problems.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only a stupid Republican President hadn't gutted the mental health care system back in the 1980s.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: Gee, maybe we should give homeless people homes and then attend to their addiction problems.


Is this you?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So what happened to the homeless who used to squat there?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So what happened to the homeless who used to squat there?


Probably migrated down to Olympia.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Madman drummers bummers: So what happened to the homeless who used to squat there?

Probably migrated down to Olympia.


Not sure if sarcasm 🤔
 
guestguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -

For years, it is estimated that anywhere between 30 and 50 campers called the 15-acre space, which stretches from Puget Park to 130th Street, home.

Now, the campers are gone, but the remnants of the camps remain. The area is filled with garbage and needles.

More like NOHOMLISH COUNTY, amirite?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Would't they use less needles if they took less often? or maybe share needles?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Monocultured: whidbey: Madman drummers bummers: So what happened to the homeless who used to squat there?

Probably migrated down to Olympia.

Not sure if sarcasm 🤔


I'm afraid not.  : \
 
